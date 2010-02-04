13 Mar 2018
Miss Selfridge 50% Sale
1. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE
Black Polka Dot Prom Dress, Was £45 – Now £25, Miss Selfridge
Save your pennies for a night out and still look hot in this fitted polka dot dress.
2. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Nude Hot Fix Stud Dress
Nude Hot Fix Stud Dress, Was £45 – Now £22, Miss Selfridge
Nude is this season’s hottest hue, and this bodycon number is a must thanks to the chic studded detail.
3. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Indigo Bow Detail Dress
Indigo Bow Detail Dress, Was £40 – Now £20, Miss Selfridge
Brighten up another boring day at the office with this charming little bow dress.
4. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Green Embellished Blousen
Green Embellished Blousen, Was £25 – Now £5, Miss Selfridge
This floaty blouse is the perfect topper for jeans and a snip at just £5.
5. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Black Sequin Swing Dress
Black Sequin Swing Dress, Was £45 – Now £22, Miss Selfridge
Go asymmetric and get some colourful glamour with this bargain dress.
6. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Cream All Over Sequin Jacket
Cream All Over Sequin Jacket, Was £48 – Now £12, Miss Selfridge
This bolero is super-cute and will add lady-like elegance to any outfit.
7. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Black Leather Snake Biker
Black Leather Snake Biker, Was £125 – Now £70, Miss Selfridge
Power-shoulders and all-over animal print make this lovely leather jacket the perfect stand-out piece for a glam night out.
8. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Light Grey Acid Jeggings
Light Grey Acid Jeggings, Was £24 – Now £19, Miss Selfridge
Jeggings are here to stay, so get yours at this bargain price while you can.
9. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Black PU Pleat Bomber Jacket,
Black PU Pleat Bomber Jacket, Was £45 – Now £35, Miss Selfridge
A biker jacket is a wardrobe staple so get this fab zip-up one while you can.
10. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Purple Suede Fringed Bag
Purple Suede Fringed Bag, Was £22 – Now £10, Miss Selfridge
Fringe is going to be everywhere next season, so embrace your inner cowgirl with this bright suede number.
11. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Purple Velvet Bow Back Dress
Purple Velvet Bow Back Dress, Was £38 – Now £20, Miss Selfridge
Velvet is a luxe treat in this cold weather and this skater style dress is super-cute to boot!
12. Miss Selfridge sale Navy Waterfall Tunic
Navy Waterfall Tunic, Was £30 – Now £15, Miss Selfridge
Add a touch of glamour to a casual ensemble with this drape detail tunic.
13. miss selfridge sale Grey Sequin Vest Dress
Grey Sequin Vest Dress, Was £35 – Now £15, Miss Selfridge
Add some dazzle to your outfit with this bargain, embellished vest.
14. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Brown Leopard Print Mac
Brown Leopard Print Mac, Was £60 – Now £30, Miss Selfridge
Leopard print coats have been a big hit with the A-listers lately, and a Mac is essential outerwear, so grab this funky number while you can!
15. Miss Selfridge sale hareem trousers
Printed Hareem Trousers, Was £29 – Now £10, Miss Selfridge
Stay ahead of the pack, and get this spring/summer’s must-have trousers at a fraction of the cost.
16. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Black Suedette Sparkle Shoe
Black Suedette Sparkle Shoe, Was £45 – Now £20, Miss Selfridge
These sparklers are perfect for curing your winter blues, so treat yourself while they’re still on sale!
17. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Blue Lurex Fringe Cardigan
Blue Lurex Fringe Cardigan, Was £45 – Now £20, Miss Selfridge
Cosy up in this winter wrap.
18. Miss Selfridge sale Twist Lock X Body
Twist Lock X Body, Was £20 – Now £10, Miss Selfridge
This 80s inspired bag is a must, especially with the stunning twist fastening.
19. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Grey Lace Detail Crop T-Shirt
Grey Lace Detail Crop T-Shirt, Was £18 – Now £10, Miss Selfridge
Kick start your summer wardrobe with this cute cropped top.
20. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Grey Suedette Buckle Back Boot
Grey Suedette Buckle Back Boot, Was £50 – Now £25, Miss Selfridge
We love these skyscraper boots, perfectly finished with on-trend buckles and subtle peep-toe.
21. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Mink Cable Knit Jumper Dress
Mink Cable Knit Jumper Dress, Was £38 – Now £20, Miss Selfridge
Cable knit is given a chic twist with this lady-like jumper dress. We love the shapely sweetheart neckline.
22. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Satin Crease Print Dress
Satin Crease Print Dress, Was £35 – Now £18, Miss Selfridge
We love the on-trend visible zip and subtle snake print on this tactile number.
23. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Floral Smudge Windsor Jacket
Floral Smudge Windsor Jacket, Was £32 – Now £17, Miss Selfridge
Add a colour flash to your work wardrobe with this fun, floral blazer.
24. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Black Jacquard Dress
Black Jacquard Dress, Was £50 – Now £25, Miss Selfridge
A jacquard dress is the ultimate in winter chic, and the corset detail on this one is fabulously figure-flattering.
25. MISS SELFRIDGE SALE Blue Smudge Print Playsuit
Blue Smudge Print Playsuit, Was £38 – Now £20, Miss Selfridge
Give playtime a touch of class with this drop-waist, drape-sleeve onsie.
