13 Mar 2018
Military Chic
1. Military chic trend
Tape cardigan, £32, ASOS
Statement button detail is a sophisticated alternative to prints, and this ASOS cardigan is smart enough for office hours.
2. Military chic trend
Piped coat, £80, Topshop
There's no smarter style for a winter coat than a belted military jacket.
3. Military chic trend
Laurel tweed shorts, £100, Fred Perry
Add a bit of structure to your silhouette with these fab tailored tweed knee-length shorts by Fred Perry Laurel, featuring cuffed hems and buckle-fastened sides.
4. Military chic trend
Canvas drawstring coat, £85, Silence + Noise
For an off-duty aviator look, this fur-collar jacket is an easy throw-over for any outfit.
5. Military chic trend
Faux shearling slouch bag, £36, Asos
Shearling lining wasn't just confined to jackets on the Burberry catwalks, and if you prefer to express your style with statement accessories then this faux fur and leather satchel gives a confident nod to the aviator trend.
6. Military chic trend
Louis satchel, £150, JAS MB
Even if you're not carrying rations, this leather and canvas satchel is the ideal day bag.
7. Military chic trend
Military knit cardigan, £495, Burberry Prorsum
No one does British design quite like Burberry and this military knit cardie is a great style staple for your winter wardrobe. Go for skinny black jeans and stiletto boots for ultra elegance or a tweed skirt for country casual.
8. Military chic trend
Shearling boots, £85, Asos
Shearling boots are hot on trend this season and you’ll be seeing a huge variety across the high street. We love these multiple buckle, stacked heeled boots from ASOS – they’ve got just the right amount of tough and feminine rolled into one.
9. Military chic trend
Abrigo jacket, £59.99, Zara
In a cosy cotton fabric this Zara cover-up is great for in-between seasons. Wear it open over a simply-cut dress as a chic alternative to a knit.
10. Military chic trend
Leather aviator, £150, Oasis
Loved by Cheryl, Alexa and Olivia, the super cool aviator jacket is making a stylish comeback. The perfect piece if you’re not too keen on all-out military, this aviator jacket even has a removable shearling-style collar to let you give each outfit your own style.
11. Military chic trend
Duchess suede shoes, £45, Office
Go uber luxe with your pumps this season with these cute Duchess suede flats with antique-look bows and gold button detail. Wear with a pencil skirt for a Blair Waldorf preppy look!
12. Military chic trend
Leather A-line skirt, £468.97, Philip Lim
Hit two trends in one with this luxe military style leather skirt from hot designer Philip Lim! It’s the ultimate investment piece and is so versatile it lets you mix and match to meet all the trends.
13. Military chic trend
Kylie boots, £98, Office
Channel the elegance of black and gold in this sky-high suede ankle boot with military style buttons. Team with skinny jeans for ultra long legs!
14. Military chic trend
Leather military buckle belt, £30, Topshop
Cinch-in feminine dresses with this statement buckle belt for a little Burberry-inspired edge.
15. Military chic trend
Admiral jacket, £450, Joseph
No one does classics like Joseph, and this military jacket with epaulets and brass buttons is cut like a dream.
16. Military chic trend
Fusion leather lace up, £311, Acne
Give your casual looks an instant new season make-over with these grungy green wedges.
17. Military chic trend
Donnie fur trim parka, £150, Whistles
There's nothing cooler than a fur-trim parka for battling against the winter chill.
18. Military chic trend
Longline blazer, £125, Topshop Unique
Buckle details give this simply cut blazer a military make-over. Match it with tapered trousers and killer heels for a girlie twist on the look.
19. Military chic trend
V neck sleeve sweater, £24.99, Uniqlo
We love a good style bargain at InStyle and this short sleeve sweater is a real steal at just under £25! Perfect for channeling your military style without committing to too many buckles and detailing, it’s ideal for wearing under an aviator jacket or over a leather mini!
20. Military chic trend
Camille military jacket, £95, Whistles
This Whistles blazer blends a feminine cut with military detailing for a smart and flattering cover-up.
21. Military chic trend
Bodycon pointelle dress, £38, Topshop Unique
Work camel AND military with this simple but classic bodycon button-front dress from Topshop Unique. It’s the perfect piece to build your outfit around.
22. Military chic trend
Linden boots, £295, L.K Bennett
We love these LK Bennett riding boots as they stay true to the classic shape but dress it up for a modern edge with neat gold buckles. Perfect!
23. Military chic trend
Bob button shoes, £69.99, Schuh
With their easy but ladylike heel these cap-toe boots are a great alternative to sky-high pumps.
24. Military chic trend
Shirt with placket pocket, £59.99, Zara
Team classic khakis with contrasting textures like leather for a funky downtime look.
25. Military chic trend
Tie neck brownie shirt, £40, Topshop Unique
Go a little off palette piste from camel this season with this mustard hued brownie style shirt with tie neck from Topshop Unique.
26. Military chic trend
Waxed shearling jacket, £250, Topshop Unique
This cosy cropped-sleeve wax jacket is the perfect number for outdoorsy ladies with its built-in shrug and handy pockets.
27. Military chic trend
Houlihan cargo pants, £245, J Brand
One of the most accessible takes on the trend - cargo pants have become a favourite in celeb land with the likes of Jessica Alba and Leighton Meester, and will quickly become one of your favourite downtime staples too thanks to their flattering cut and go-with-anything hue.
28. Military chic trend
Soldier cotton jacket, £315, Current/Elliott
Go all out for combats with this distressed cotton soldier jacket from Current/Elliott. Very Agyness Deyn, wear yours with faded denim for a boyish look or leather to dress it up!
29. Military chic trend
Buckle chelsea boots, £169, Hobbs
Classic chelsea boots have a hint of army barracks about them, but make a super-cool accompaniment to urban classics like skinny jeans and printed tees.
30. Military chic
Whitestone hiking shoe, £179, Hobbs NW3
Go for outdoorsy chic and team your military jacket with these lace-ups from Hobbs.
