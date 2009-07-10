Dominica floor length dress, £1,600.00, Temperley London

If you're looking to invest in a maxidress, one that will see you through a lifetime of glamorous occasions then this exquisite red Dominica dress from Temperley London is for you. With its silver embellished scalloped neckline, built in corset and pleating falls it combines pure elegance with an air of ease. Team with bejewelled flats for that Mediterranean wedding or sky high heels for summer balls.

Buy online at brownsfashion.com

See all the celebrities in maxidresses here