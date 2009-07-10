13 Mar 2018
Maxidresses
-
1. Editor's picks 020709, Maxidresses, Miss Selfridge
Indian print maxidress, £45, Miss Selfridge
Boost your body confidence in this flattering halter neck maxidress from Miss Selfridge; while the halter neck straps will help to lift your assests, the loose skirt will subtly skim any lumps or bumps. The sequin embellishments and busy print add the perfect pretty touches.
Buy online at missselfridge.com
See all the celebrities in maxidresses here
By Kat Webster
-
2. editor's picks 020709 maxidresses, T-bags
T-Bags Ruffle-front maxidress, £155, net-a-porter
This red ruffle neck dress from T-bags at net-a-porter.com has sexy senorita written all over it; team with golden bangles and shoulder sweeping earrings for an exotic look this summer.
Buy online at net-a-porter.com
-
3. editor's picks 020709 maxidresses, tatoo dress
Tattoo maxidress, £60, Topshop
Paisley prints provide the ultimate boho fix, loved by the likes of Nicole Ritchie and Sienna Miller they look best worn on floaty summer dresses and headscarves.
This Tattoo maxidress from Topshop has both front and back bold paisley prints, while the drawstring blouse detail provides the right amount of cover up, allowing this dress to work for both business and pleasure.
Buy online at topshop.com
-
4. editor's picks 020709 maxi dresses, New Look
Aztec maxidress, £30.00, New Look
Perfect for lengthy ladies - this extra long maxidress from New Look has been specially made to fit those who are 5ft 7" and taller. With its contrasting Aztec print, frilly chest detail and lightweight cotton material this is the perfect thrown-on maxi for downtime dressing.
Buy online at newlook.co.uk
-
5. Editor's picks 020709, Maxidresses, jaeger
Poppy print maxidress, was £499 now £299, Jaeger
This poppy print dress from Jaeger is a true statement piece, sure to arouse admiring glances at all times. With it's luxurious silk finish and gypsy-esque aura this dress is fit for many an occasion; from boardroom business to picnics in the park and summer weddings.
Buy online at jaeger.co.uk
-
6. editors picks 020709 Maxidresses Miss Selfridge denim
Light acid denim maxidress, £45, Miss Selfridge
For all the trend setters in the house, this denim frill maxidress is the perfect way to remain bang on trend while embracing a bit of boho spirit this summer.
The acid wash denim is suitably eighties while the romantic frill along the hem and bust adds a touch of glamour.
Buy online at missselfridge.com
-
7. Editor's picks 020709, Maxidresses Temperley London
Dominica floor length dress, £1,600.00, Temperley London
If you're looking to invest in a maxidress, one that will see you through a lifetime of glamorous occasions then this exquisite red Dominica dress from Temperley London is for you. With its silver embellished scalloped neckline, built in corset and pleating falls it combines pure elegance with an air of ease. Team with bejewelled flats for that Mediterranean wedding or sky high heels for summer balls.
Buy online at brownsfashion.com
-
8. Editor's picks 020709, Maxidresses, monsoon
Selina embroidered maxidress, £180.00, Monsoon
This rich purple maxi with intricate embroidery detail will compliment your golden glow a treat.
The bandeau top has built in support for a glamorous finish while the cascading ruffles add a romantic edge - the perfect midsummer's night dream.
Buy online at monsoon.co.uk
-
9. Editor's picks 020709, Maxidresses, karen millen
Exotic orchid maxidress, £199 Karen Millen
This luxurious silk georgette maxidress from Karen Millen combines bright hues and bold prints for a dazzling finish. The photographic orchid print trimmed with contrasting colour silk satin under the bust and around the neckline enhances the X-factor of this unique frock.
Team with vertiginous wedges and stacked bangles for the perfect party look.
Buy online at karenmillen.com
-
10. Editor's picks 020709, Maxidresses, all saints
Ino Long Dress, Was £95 now £67, All Saints
What would summer be without a spot of dippy hippy tie dye thrown in ... This maxidress from All Saints embraces the trend with an urban twist, making this the perfect frock for city girls. The plaited strap detailing and funky tiers give this dress an individual kick.
Buy online at allsaints.com
-
11. Editor's picks 020709, Maxidresses, tibi
Tibi Ankara embroidered dress, £555, net-a-porter
If there's a label to lust after this summer it has to be Tibi. With it's "casual chic" ethos, vibrant prints and fabrics, it's the place to go for some eye catching pieces. We adore this red silk maxidress with multicolored floral-embroidery - not only will the rich hue enhance your summer sheen, the tapered waistband offers figure flattering appeal.
Buy online at net-a-porter.com
-
12. editor's picks 060809 maxidresses extra spendid
Splendid jersey dress, £165, net-a-porter
Get more for your money with Splendid's super-chic fuchsia cotton-blend maxidress. Style it strapless, asymmetric or as a halterneck for a pretty poolside look.
Buy online at net-a-porter.com
-
13. editor's picks 060809 maxidresses extra peacocks animal print
Grey animal halter maxidress, £25, Peacocks
Go wild in this figure enhancing animal print maxi from Peacocks
Buy online at peacocks.co.uk
-
14. editor's picks 060809 maxidresses extra peacoks purple
Purple bandeau maxidress, £22, Peacocks
Avoid tricky strap lines this summer with this stylish purple bandeau maxidress.
Buy online at Peacocks.co.uk
-
15. Editor's picks 060709, Maxidresses monsoon frill
Countess maxidress, £180, Monsoon
Embrace summer's romantic trends with this stunning waterfall maxidress with flowing frill detail.
Buy online at monsoon.co.uk
-
16. Editor's picks 060709, Maxidresses, all saints
Angelika maxidress, £125.00, All Saints
Go for understated glamour in this washed black maxidress from All Saints.
Buy online at allsaints.com
-
17. Editor's picks 060809, Maxidresses, extra, dorothy perkins
Uttam black printed maxidress, £40, Dorothy Perkins
Make a statement in this multicoloured printed maxi from Dorothy Perkins.
Buy online at dorothyperkins.com
