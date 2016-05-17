10 Maxi Skirts To Wear If You're Not Bare Leg Ready

Maxi skirts are a bit love or hate — either you can't imagine life without the ankle-swinger or it's just nat for you.

Though they're not exactly fashion-forward, there's some on-trend styles we're loving for summer. Our favourite is the raw hem denim maxi skirt with the uber high slit, which we're teaming with knitted tops and tie-up sandals for a Sunday brunch or a festival vibe. Going for a maxi doesn't mean you can't look polished — top of our work wish list is Joseph's black leather tie skirt to wear with a grey tee.

Then there's the old classics. From pleats to stripes (Stella's fun sheer 2016 take on the trend), metallic to monochrome, there's a silhoutte and style to suit all - and long maxi skirts are the perfect basic for the season's top trends.

They're ideal for those too-hot summer days in the office and more than deserve their place in your holiday capsule wardrobe. Though they're not just for the sunny months, though the maxi skirt is easier to style as you don't have to worry about chilly ankles and the likes.

As well as casual looks, they're a great option for wedding season if you don't fancy a dress - and especially if you're on a budget. Like an LBD, they can be mixed and matched for multiple different looks. You can even do an Olivia Palermo and wear one to your own wedding.

For day-to-day styling, we're taking notes from the street stylers; statement skirt and simple jumper, or vice versa. But not both. Alternatively, an old favourite; smarten it up with a shirt (with the top few buttons undone) - particularly perfect on holiday with the cool Marques'Almeida one - or make it party-ready with a seriously off-the-shoulder or cropped top.

A trend-proof staple, the maxi skirt never goes out of style so check out this season's hottest buys, guilt-free...