13 Mar 2018
Matches Sales Round-up
1. Browns sale preview
Printed strapless dress, Was £498 Now £348, Diane von Furstenberg at Matches
Calling all Carrie Bradshaws – doesn’t this look just like something SJP would have flounced around in in the early years of SATC? It’s timeless but stand-out at the same time.
2. Browns sale preview
Digital print tulip skirt, Was £838 Now £422, Erdem at Matches
Bag yourself a little piece of fashion history with this gorgeous tulip skirt. Designer Erdem Moralioglu custom-made this digital print, so it’s truly one-of-a-kind.
3. Browns sale preview
Textured bowling bag, Was £516 Now £308, Diane von Furstenberg at Matches
Add a touch of edge to your daytime outfit by stashing your stuff in this distressed bowling bag.
4. Browns sale preview
Leopard print lace-up brogues, Were £675 Now £338, Charlotte Olympia at Matches
This season we learned that every woman needs a little leopard print in her life. Charlotte Olympia’s retro-chic booties shall take pride of place in our shoe wardrobes.
5. Browns sale preview
Striped jersey dress, Was £245 Now £170, Vivienne Westwood Anglomania at Matches
Go one up on the Breton T-shirt trend and work this nautical-style dress into your wardrobe next season. It’s super-flattering on the curves.
6. Browns sale preview
Ribbon and bead necklace, Was £48 Now £28, Day Birger Et Mikkelsen at Matches
So pretty and so affordable, we’re snapping up this girly piece of jewellery before it goes!
7. Browns sale preview
Camel leather ankle boots, Were £545 Now £380, Chloe at Matches
The label that ignited the new wave of Seventies made the perfect pair of booties to go with all that lovely tan and denim. Wear with indigo denims for a modern-day Charlie’s Angels.
8. Browns sale preview
Tan suede bow shoes, Were £395 Now £218, Chloe at Matches
How darling are these bow-festooned courts? They’re the ideal accompaniment to all that Mad Men garb sitting in your closet this very minute.
9. Browns sale preview
Shimmery sequins shorts, Were £298 Now £178, Diane von Furstenberg at Matches
Ditch the cocktail dress and opt for these super-sparkly shorts for after-hours fun. They’re on trend for next season, too, as Studio 54 style takes hold of a whole new generation of fashionistas.
10. Browns sale preview
Black bow headband, Was £95 Now £65, Eugenia Kim at Matches
Make like Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl and dress up your hair with a girly headband. We love this elegant black bow Alice band - swap out your hat for this baby for your next wedding.
11. Browns sale preview
Crystal bracelet, Was £225 Now £115, Swarovski by Holly Fulton at Matches
Holly Fulton is a rising star in the fashion world, so consider the purchase of this eye-catching bracelet a sound style investment.
12. Browns sale preview
Printed silk jersey dress, Was £455 Now £318, Issa at Matches
From the label that’s loved by Kate Middleton comes this adorable red printed tea dress. It’s fit for a princess!
13. Browns sale preview
Lizard cuff, Was £288 Now £145, Kara Ross at Matches
We’re in love with EVERYTHING from Kara Ross’ jewellery line but are particularly beguiled by her chunky statement bracelets. We’re mad about the opulence of this gem-studded cuff.
14. Browns sale preview
Dotted ruffled dress, Was £385 Now £195, Marc by Marc Jacobs
Who could resist this adorable ruffled LBD. It’s perfect for party season and beyond.
15. Browns sale preview
Bejewelled skull ring, Was £150 Now £98, Alexander McQueen
Pay homage to the late, great Lee Alexander McQueen by picking up this dazzling cocktail ring, featuring the designer’s signature emblem, the skull.
16. Browns sale preview
Embellished bib necklace, Was £288 Now £200, Roberta by Olivia Palermo at Matches
Our style crush Olivia Palermo designed this beautifully-embellished bib necklace and we’re totally besotted! Wear with a tailored blazer by day and a flouncy cocktail frock by night.
17. Browns sale preview
Pin-tuck blouse, Was £118 Now £70, Raoul at Matches
The blouse was one of this season’s style staples and it’s not too late to get in on the action. Team with grey tailored trousers and classic courts for a chic office look.
18. Browns sale preview
Double-breasted boxy jacket, Was £338 Now £168, Raoul at Matches
The perfect topper to any ladylike ensemble, this boxy little number is so versatile – wear it belted or open, over jeans or with a pencil skirt and pussybow blouse peeping through!
19. Browns sale preview
Pleated chiffon skirt, Was £130 Now £90, Raoul at Matches
This floaty skirt is a total steal at just £90. And it will sit in your wardrobe for years to come.
20. Browns sale preview
Suede wedge ankle boot, Was £638 Now £448, Rupert Sanderson at Matches
We’ve barely been out of our ankle boots for the last couple of seasons but the wedge gives these suede babies new lease of life. And they’re oh-so-comfy!
21. Browns sale preview
Belted red dress, Was £268 Now £128, See by Chloe at Matches
Bring out your inner vixen in this perfectly-tailored little red dress. It has Joan Holloway written all over it.
22. Browns sale preview
Skinny stretch trousers, Were £138 Now £95, Acne at Matches
Dress down in style with these military green stretch trousers. Just perfect with an oversized blazer and a pair of cute flats.
23. Browns sale preview
Double-breasted camel coat, Was £540 Now £378, Theory at Matches
Still haven’t bought a camel coat? What are you waiting for? This classic belted number by Theory is just what your winter wardrobe needs
24. Browns sale preview
Printed dress, Was £218 Now £148, Sportmax Code at Matches
This pretty printed day dress couldn’t be easier to style up – just throw on a pair of tights, courts and a smattering of jewellery and you’re ready to go.
25. Browns sale preview
Belted culottes, Were £630 Now £278, Yves Saint Laurent at Matches
Stefano Pilati has continued Yves Saint Laurent’s tradition for injecting menswear influences in his ready-to-wear women’s line. Channel Kate Moss, Leighton Meester et all, who have been sporting suits on the red carpet, and match up these culottes with a crisp white shirt, tuxedo jacket and sky-high heels for an androgynous-chic look.
