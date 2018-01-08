10 Little Black Dresses To Shop Now

They've become our go-to for nearly every invite that pings in our Inbox or plops through the letterbox. From weddings to job interviews, a little black dress won't let you down. No wonder Karl Lagerfeld says 'One is never over-dressed or under-dressed with a Little Black Dress.'

For day time we love to pair a black slip dress over a white tee or a roll neck and team with trainers for a casual look. For dates, we're all about a silky LBD with a simple pair of heels and some mega earrings. Whilst, for job interviews, a long-sleeve LBD with a pointy flat is a guaranteed winner.

Whether you go for an ultimate classic from Roland Mouret, something with an edgier twist from Marques'almeida or super affordable option from Topshop, an LBD is a must for your wardrobe.

Shop our edit of the best in stores below now...