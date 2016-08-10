How To Upgrade Your Lingerie Drawer For Under £50

Lingerie sets aren't easy to shop, especially if you're looking under the £50 price point. So, whether you want to treat yourself or give a present-buyer a nudge in the right direction, check out our pick of the best...

Lingerie sets aren't easy to shop — whether it’s finding one that actually fits your top and bottom, or one that isn’t ludicrously expensive. Or both.

So, whether you want to treat yourself to a sassy new set or give a present-buyer (not necessarily a partner, we’re not in a film) a nudge in the right direction, we've picked out the best matching bra and knicker combos under £50.

What’s your lingerie personality? Whether you’re more of a sporty girl, or if you like something a little more lacey — padded or non — you can find a set you can actually afford.

Cos and & Other Stories are our go-tos on the high street, with reliably good collections, but other brands are branching into briefs as well. River Island, H&M and Topshop’s collections are fun, and there are more and more inexpensive lingerie brands like Bluebella and Boux Avenue. Both do properly elegant pieces, with the lacing and embroidery you’d expect from high-end labels but with far lower price points.

Our favourite styles are unpadded triangle shape bras and a sensible brief (without some ridiculous VPL, of course. They’re low-key enough to wear under white shirts and t-shirts, without it being too showy.

You can even do a Rita Ora, if you so wish, and go fully sheer. The key is to chose a bra that’s categorically not sexy, think unsexy — no lace, simple. Kind of like the bra equivalent of a Y-front.

We’ve always been fans of Cheek Frills too, and the brands collab with model Carolyn Murphy is very fun. Nautical stripes are a win for us.

From luxe lace and silk numbers like Rosie For Autograph to effortlessly sexy unpadded sets from Cos, Oysho and Cheek Frills, there will be something for everyone in our pick of the best...