13 Mar 2018
Lingerie Guide
-
1. BRA GUIDE 2011
From the pretty to the practical, we give you the lowdown on the best lingerie around for every outfit and occasion, so you need never go unsupported again!
With so many styles of underwear and bra accessories out there, finding the right style to suit your outfit can be tricky, but fear not - we’ve matched this season’s most stylish dress silhouettes to the right under-shapes, and bring you top tips from lingerie-loving experts! READ ON
-
2. BRA GUIDE 2011
Assymetric
This funky silhouette is probably the trickiest to work your underwear with, but there are plenty of strapless and convertible styles that will help prevent any fashion faux pas!
Our favourites…
Myla’s silk bra has that super-luxe girly feel, and it’s practical with handy removable straps. Plus, the balconette cut means that the cups sit low down and won’t peep out over your dress. (Bottom right - Silk bra and knickers, £59, Myla: 0844 873 6111)
For a little extra support try Wonderbra’s convertible Multiplunge. It can be worn (literally) a hundred different ways, including with both straps over one shoulder. (Top right - Wonderbra multiplunge bra, £29, Debenhams)
-
3. BRA GUIDE 2011
Body-con
With a figure-hugging dress you’ll need a little extra coverage, but don’t forget to keep things smooth - think seam-free on top and sculpting on the bottom.
Our favourites…
They may not be the most glamorous choice of undies, but Spanx’ tummy-holding-in pants will work instant miracles. (Bottom right -Spanx power panties, £24, Austique)
Alternatively, Wundervoll’s high-waisted retro-inspired panties are great for keeping things streamlined, and come in neutral but pretty prints.
If you’re looking for over support, opt for a body-smoothing corset. This one by Yummie Tummie has removable straps too. Centre- Yummie Tummie bodysui, £75, My-Wardrobe)
-
4. BRA GUIDE 2011
Sheer
If you’re having a demure day then stick to a nude bra or loose fit cami under sheer shirts and tops. But when you do want to channel a little coquette then this is your chance to be play peek-a-boo with pretty prints and intricate cuts.
Our favourites…
The nude bras the holy grail of your underwear drawer - get one with convertible straps to cover all bases. Be sure to buy one in a shade that matches your skintone as closely as possible if you plan on sporting it under something sheer, though. Brands such as Lejaby and Chantelle offer a range of different shades.
Brightly coloured bras are softened with a slightly sheer blouse over the top, so you’ll just see a hint of something cute and colourful. (Bottom left - French lace balconette bra, £155, Deborah Marquit
If you want to keep things demure then choose vintage style vest. (Right - Picolla silk-crepe chantilly lace camisole, £155, Rosamosario)
-
5. BRA GUIDE 2011
Deep V
When you’re wearing a cleavage-flaunting dress, you’ll want a style that remains well hidden, so go for nude or stick on styles.
Our favourites…
La Perla do a great range of nude bras in plunging fits – perfect for keeping you supported while giving the illusion that you’ve got nothing underneath. (Centre - Deep plunge multiway, £110, La Perla)
For super-low-Vs pick up some adhesive magicups from Braza - great for backless styles too. (Top right - Magicups adhesive bra, £21.50, Braza at Rigby & Peller)
Just to be safe…
These magic strips will do everything from secure your plunging neckline to neatly holding away messy bra straps. (bottom right - Fashion tape, £10, Myla)
-
6. BRA GUIDE 2011
Just for fun…
Our pick of the prettiest bras around; for your eyes only (and your man’s - if he’s lucky enough)
For the brave
Channel your inner Madonna with La Perla’s cone bra (Bottom left- Feuillage tulle conical bra, £360, La Perla at Net-a-Porter)
For petites
A delicate and slightly sheer set with a subtle print is just as feminine as one with lashings of lace. Try this vintage look bra and bloomers from Danielle Scutt and Richard Nicoll's cool design collab for Topshop (Top centre - pink chiffon bra and briefs, £55, Topshop)
For curves
This pink lacy number is perfect for a hot date, or whenever the romantic mood takes you! The seamed, full-cups will offer added support and create a fabulous 50s-style silhouette. Hello, boys! (Bottom right - Saucy red underwire bra and briefs, £67 for set, Elle MacPherson)
-
7. BRA GUIDE 2011
Shopping secrets…
1. Don't think in terms of ‘everyday’ and ‘special occasion’ bras - "The cut and what you'll be wearing over it is more important," says Therese Gilligan, of Playtex.
2. Myla's Cynthia Gabay says look for marks of quality - evenly matched colour throughout, a care label and metal or coated-metal sliders. "Also, underwires shouldn't extend too high - you want 1.5cm of space under your arm."
-
8. BRA GUIDE 2011
Shopping for your shape
1. The more seams, the more support - so if you're busty, a seam-free or moulded style tends not to be suitable as your main daytime bra. A full-cup bra is great for bigger boobs though, and the sctructures shape will give a sexy silhouette that great for under fitted tops.
2. If you have a more modest cleavage, then a plunge bra is great for giving you a boost. And remember, having a smaller bust also means you can afford to experiment with styles and opt for pretty over practical.
3. Check your size every year and after any changes such as pregnancy or weight loss. Get a professional, independent fitting, or go to Figleaves for easy-to-follow pointers.
-
9. BRA GUIDE 2011
Care
1. Hand-washing bras will ensure they last longer. If you have to machine wash (never machine wash silk), use the lowest temperature and drip-dry.
2. Check bras for wear regularly - if you can pull out the back strap more than a few centimeters on the tightest hook, you need a new one.
1 of 9
BRA GUIDE 2011
From the pretty to the practical, we give you the lowdown on the best lingerie around for every outfit and occasion, so you need never go unsupported again!
With so many styles of underwear and bra accessories out there, finding the right style to suit your outfit can be tricky, but fear not - we’ve matched this season’s most stylish dress silhouettes to the right under-shapes, and bring you top tips from lingerie-loving experts! READ ON