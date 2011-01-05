13 Mar 2018
Last Minute Stocking Fillers For Under £25
Mini Hepburn Handbag charm with black crystals, £19, Aspinal Of London
Add some Hepburn chic to your accessories with this gorgeous mini handbag charm from Aspinal Of London. It's a fab way to style up a handbag or purse.
Chanel Le Vernis, £16.50, Boots
We LOVE Chanel's gorgeous Le Vernis polishes so much we can't decide which shade to recommend! Let's just say Chanel has all the season's hottest hues, so find one at Boots to suit you.
Caesar Liberty Print Pin Cushion Jar, £6.95, Liberty
This is the perfect stocking filler for those with a crafty side. Keep all those stray buttons in one place in the glass jar, and prickly pins safely pushed into the pretty liberty print pin cusion lid.
Marc B Agatha bag, £20, ASOS
How luxe does this bag look! A real style treat, this gorgeous leather look black and gold Marc B bag is under £20.
ASOS fantasy fur mittens, £16, ASOS
Faux fur is one of the winter's hottest trends - and fortunately it's super practical too. These fantasy mittens are just the thing to pad out the present offering.
Extreme Party Mascara, £17.50, Bobbi Brown
Pop some of Bobbi Brown's cult mascara on your wishlist for ultra glam lashes that'll last you well into the new year!
Lace leather glove, £22, Oasis
Wrap up the leather and lace trends in one handy pair of super stylish gloves from Oasis.
Burberry beauty Union Red No.17 lipstick, £22, Burberry
We are huge fans of Burberry beauty goodies here at InStyle and this popping red lipstick is the perfect trans-seasonal shade. A gorgeously rich formula with long-lasting coverage, not to mention luxe packaging, it's on our wishlists!
Bobbi Brown Beauty Rules book, £17.99, Bobbi Brown
THE perfect stocking filler for a lady who loves make-up! Top make-up artist Bobbi Brown shares all the tricks of the trade in this must-have beauty manual.
Afternoon blend tea decorative caddy, £11.50, Fortnum & Mason
Take tea in style with this super elegant, decorative tea caddy from Fortnum & Mason.
Eco-Keepsake Notecards Le Foret, £7.99, Liberty
Don't forget to say 'thank-you' this Christmas with these pretty eco-friendly notecards!
River Island black brogue charm stretch bracelet, £10, ASOS
Charm bracelets are a hot trend in jewellery at the mo, but often come with a hefty price tag. Pick up this cute take on the trend for just a tenner!
Mineral eyeshadow by Lily Lolo, £5, Lily Lolo
Pop some of this luxurious and purse-friendly mineral-based eyeshadow into a Christmas stocking, for an instant makeover treat. Available in a huge range of different shades, there's something to suit all.
Cocoa Bliss - Cadburys nail polish, £11, Nails Inc
Yum! A must for all chocolate lovers, this limited edition cocoa hued polish from Nails Inc makes a stylish change to the usual Christmas choccies.
Dior Exclusive Vernis Gris Montaigne nail polish, £17, Selfridges
Polish off your nails over Christmas with Dior's hottest hue Gris Montaigne. We've already got ours!
Shearling Earmuff, £15, Urban Outfitters
Shearling has been a hot trend this season and a warm one too! Cosy up in these cute muffs from Urban Outfitters.
Berkeley Square Fig & Cherry hand cream, £6.95, BSQ
Banish dry winter hands with this divine handcream from Berkeley Square. The fig and cherry combo is utterly delicious while the formula leaves paws perfectly pampered.
ASOS hard case tweed purse, £11, ASOS
Go for country chic with this cool hard case tweed purse from ASOS - it's a real style steal.
Frontcover 7 Days 7 Nails, £12, Boots
Pick up a week's worth of super cool nail polish in one handy pack with Frontcover's fab collection set. Mixing classic and bright shades - there's a colour combo to suit all.
Chocolate biscuit selection, £14.95, Fortnum & Mason
Christmas wouldn't be half as fun without yummy treats to nibble on. We LOVE this delicious biscuit collection from Fortnum & Mason - and while you might devour the contents, the pretty tin is for keeps!
Giftcard heart initial necklace, £10, Urban Outfitters
How cute is this necklace! Pick a suitable initial and pop it in someone's stocking for a thoughtful and pretty filler.
Damage Remedy, £18.50, Aveda
Few brands know how to do damage repair as well as Aveda. Their Damage Remedy has cult status and is THE go-to product to start the year off with luscious, glossy locks.
Cream contrast bow beret, £10, Topshop
Practical and cool - this cute bow beret from Topshop is an absolute style at a tenner! Luxe looking, it's the perfect way to brighten up a black coat.
Kylie Minogue Pink Sparkle fragrance gift set, £9.99, Boots
Start the new year smelling like a popstar with Kylie's yummy fragrance gift set. An absolute steal at under a tenner.
Solid Perfume Trio collection, £20, L'Occitane
Solid perfume is making a comeback and who better to do it than naturally gorgeous beauty brand L'Occitane. With a nifty trio of scents, you can touch up your fragrance on-the-go.
Lip Velvet Laura Mercier, £18, Space NK
Perfect your pout with this gorgeous velvety lip treat from Laura Mercier.
Ladies Animal Frame bag, £15, Peacocks
Animal print is rarely out of style and this cool frame bag from Peacocks is such a steal, they're practically giving it away.
Paperblanks Handtooled Diary, £11.99, Stockist: 00800 3333 8005
Everyone loves a diary in their stocking, but why not go for one with a difference for 2011? Paperblanks have a great variety of vintage style diaries, like this gorgeous one with handtooled detailing.
Multiway clutch, £15, Warehouse
Bag yourself a mega cool clutch with this practical purse from Warehouse. So many ways to wear it!
Moleskine small ruled notebook, £11.95, Selfridges
Start the New Year organised with this must-have classic Moleskine notebook.
Paul & Joe ASOS exclusive Nail Set, £12.60, ASOS
New year - new polishes! Go wild with this handy set from Paul & Joe - it's exclusive to ASOS so snap it up quick.
Falke cotton perfection, £25, Falke
Falke are THE place to go for ultra luxe, long-lasting, ladder-free tights. With a huge selection on offer, there's a pair to suit all legs.
Penguin mini notebooks - set of four, £7.95, John Lewis
Go retro with your pocketbooks with these vintage-tastic Penguin minis. Perfectly handbag-sized.
REN Mini Body gift set, £15, REN
This cute mini set from REN is a great stocking filler for the more natural beauty worshipper in your life. Filled with mini treats including Moroccan Rose Otto body wash and Neroli and Grapefruit body wash, the set comes beautifully presented in a de Gournay chinoiserie wallpaper designed box.
Socks for every sporting activity, prices start at £12.50, Lions Rampant
It wouldn't be Christmas without SOCKS! And where better to start than Lions Rampant - they have stylish socks to suit every need!
A small wooden box of festive fun, £17.57, A Quarter Of
Go back to your childhood with these delicious sweets from retro sweet experts A Quarter Of. There's a selection pack to suit all sweet-toothed memories.
Metal bow pearl drop earrings, £5, Miss Selfridge
Every girl deserves pearls and these drop earrings from Miss Selfridge are gorgeously glam costume jewellery without the whopping price tag.
Heyland & Whittle Green Tea & Grapefruit Candle, £20, John Lewis
It's not Christmas without a scented candle or two! Light up this delicious green tea and grapefruit flavoured delight from Heyland & Whittle.
ASOS leather leopard print pony skin purse, £18, ASOS
Pony skin and leopard print - yes please! Get in on the leopard trend with this cute purse at under £20!
Royal Albert 1940 English Chintz mug, £17.50, Selfridges
For the lady who loves her tea, go for this gorgeous Royal Albert chintz-tastic mug. It's a real indulgent tea-time treat.
