13 Mar 2018
Last Minute Christmas Gifts
1. Red passport cover, £18.50, Oliver Bonas
We love this stylish cherry-red passport cover... The perfect gift for a jet-setter.
2. Winged Loveheart Necklace, £18, Oliver Bonas
This silver necklace will be a pleasing pressie for any trendy girl.
3. True Grace stem ginger candle, £12, Oliver Bonas
The scent of Christmas in a candle! Snap up this deliciously-scented stem ginger candle by True Grace.
4. Camilla silver photo frame, from £10, Oliver Bonas
A darling silver photo frame which will hold treasured memories.
5. Cameo on ribbon necklace, £18, Topshop
A Victoriana-inspired necklace that will please a true romantic. If you're looking for more sparkly inspiration, we've also put together a Christmas gift guide to the best jewellery.
6. Effie fur pompom boot, £15, Topshop
As the temperature drops ensure your loved one has cosy tootsies in these furry booties.
7. Black sequin trim clutch, £18, Dorothy Perkins
A chic clutch perfect for a party girl.
8. Pink tiered coat, £35, Dorothy Perkins
This adorable pink coat is now half price… Buy it quick from Dorothy Perkins!
9. Nikon camera S630, £459, very.co.uk
This 12 megapixel digital camera is just the thing for any gadget fiends.
10. Citizen Eco Drive Titanium gent's bracelet watch, £99, very.co.uk
A really sleek watch for your man and it costs under £100… A steal! If you're looking for a watch for a friend, but this timepiece is a little too masculine - jump over to our best watches for women edit for more inspiration.
11. Diesel pack of two T-shirts, £55, littlewoods.com
A gift for the trendster boys… A pack of two T-shirts by Diesel. For more men's fashion, check out our gallery of the best Christmas gifts for him.
12. Benefit Glitz Glam & Gloss, £19.50, asos.com
Show us a beauty junkie who isn't in love with Benefit's uber-fabulous products… This set of six glosses is the perfect stocking filler.
13. Cowshed handcare gift set, £24, asos.com
We think this is a fab gift for mum… The packaging is gorgeous and the gentle oil hand wash and cream will keep her mits super-soft.
14. A chicken breeding programme, £10, Action Aid
Give a gift that will help the less fortunate with Action Aid's chicken breeding programme. For just £10 you will be helping a Malawian family grow food and make a living from their land.
15. Adopt a penguin, from £3 per month, World Wildlife Fund
The ice caps are melting and the penguin population need a home! Help save them with the World Wildlife Fund's Adopt a penguin pack. By giving a monthly donation you will be helping save the world and the penguins!
16. Subscription to InStyle, £19.99, magazinesdirect.co.uk
Subscription to InStyle, £19.99, magazinesdirect.co.uk
Get your monthly glossy dose of InStyle delivered to your door. Packed full of the expert fashion and beauty advice plus exclusive access to the worlds most glamorous celebrities, give this to a loved one and ensure they never miss out!
