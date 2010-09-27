13 Mar 2018
Ladylike Chic
-
1. Ladylike Chic
Floral taffeta dress, £295, Jigsaw
For full-on 50s glamour grab this full-skirted prom dress from Jigsaw.
-
2. Ladylike Chic
Dress, £59, Marks & Spencer
Wow! This dress sums up the ladylike trend perfectly. Full skirted, check. Cinched-in waist, check. Floral pattern, check. It’s the perfect dress to see in the autumn.
-
3. Ladylike Chic
Bag, £42, Urban Outfitters
Grandma chic lends its hand to ladylike glamour! This handbag is utterly gorgeous thanks to its antique design clasp, short handle strap and mock-croc print.
-
4. Ladylike Chic
Skirt, £99, Marks & Spencer
We’re in skirt heaven! Leather and full, could this skirt get more on trend for the new season! Wear yours with a neat crisp blouse and neck-scarf for the ultimate in Mad Men chic.
-
5. Ladylike Chic
Bow embellished heels, £340, Miu Miu at Net-a-Porter
Whoever says ladylike is prim and proper, obviously hasn’t come across these Miu Miu beauties. So much fun with their lilac trim, bow embellishment and tiny two inch heel. They’re the perfect investment pair.
-
6. Ladylike Chic
Blouse, £10, Primark (01189 606 300)
Every fasionista knows a nude, pussy-bow blouse is key for the ladylike wardrobe. Wear yours with pearl earrings and a chignon for the Betty Draper look.
-
7. Ladylike Chic
Top, £50, French Connection
A cowl neck top is all we’re looking for in a top right now! Team yours with a high-waist, calf-length skirt, or a pair of chic ankle grazers, kitten heels and a camel coat. Voila! Ladylike chic at its very best.
-
8. Ladylike Chic
Skirt, £35, Marks & Spencer
Doing ladylike chic to a tee, M&S know how to treat us to gorgeous garments! This skirt is THE length of the season – don’t forget to wear yours with kitten heels to show-off your pins!
-
9. Ladylike Chic
Cape, £25, Primark (01189 606 300)
This cape is coming in store very soon, in fact we may start getting in line now as we predict this will be a sell-out. Ladylike coats don’t have to be A-line - a cape is the perfect alternative.
-
10. Ladylike Chic
Blouse, £32, Marks & Spencer
Dove grey is popping up on our style radar and could well be our favourite hue - after camel of course. Get this M&S blouse when it hits stores on the 16th October.
-
11. Ladylike Chic
Kitten heels, £62, Office
Last season the kitten heel stormed on to our radar but thanks to Stella McCartney we now actually WANT them. These are, dare we say it, ultra glam thanks to the snakeskin print.
-
12. Ladylike Chic
Gloves, £69, Reiss
Channel your inner Hollywood starlet with long-sleeved gloves. Do remember that a three-quarter-sleeved coat is an essential to show-off the gloves.
-
13. Ladylike Chic
Coat, £325, Reiss
If you’ve been hunting for a coat that’s super on trend yet warm and practical then stop right now, we’ve found it for you in the form of this super-chic coat from Reiss. Ladylike perfection!
-
14. Ladylike Chic
Skirt, £70, French Connection
We LOVE this French Connection pleated miniskirt! Go extreme ladylike and team with a shirt and the much-coveted kitten heel. Treat yourself to a neat Kelly bag to wear with it.
-
15. Ladylike Chic
Dress, £65, Oasis
At first glance you may think this is a bit too last season, but fear not ladies, this floral 50s number is so NOW thanks to the nipped-in waist and red floral pattern and not to forget the bang-on-trend full skirt.
-
16. Ladylike Chic
Blouse, £10, Primark (01189 606 300)
If you like pattern and you’re not a fan of floral then try going for spots. This dotted monochrome sheer blouse would look amazing with a black full skirt, kitten heels and lashings of pearls.
-
17. Ladylike Chic
Skirt, £11, Primark (01189 606 300)
A-listers and fashion editors alike have been clamouring to wear this super flattering, calf-length skirt. The biggest hit of the season so far!
-
18. Ladylike Chic
Belt, £18, Oasis
The ladylike look is all about the cinched-in waist, so define yours with something pretty like this Oasis bow belt. In a pale camel hue you’ve nailed two trends in one.
-
19. Ladylike Chic
Skirt, £95, Reiss
Turn heads in this below-the-knee flannel wool belted skirt. Play up the look and team it with a crisp white shirt and a three-quarter-sleeve coat.
-
20. Ladylike Chic
Bag, £38, Urban Outfitters
Look as ladylike as can be with this structured patent bag with its gold clasp front, gingham lining and cute little strap It’s ladylike to the max and we love it!
-
21. Ladylike Chic
Dress, £45, Topshop
Simple and womanly, the shift dress is back! Have yours just below the knee to get the look right on trend.
-
22. Ladylike Chic
Jacket, £19, Primark (01189 606 300)
Ooh! This shirt is very Chanel-inspired. Wear yours with cigarette pants, kitten heels and a pussy bow blouse, Veronica Lake curls will complete the look to perfection.
-
23. Ladylike Chic
Topshop Shoes, £60, Topshop
These square toe Mary Janes will get every shoe addict’s heart racing! And because they are nude coloured they will go with just about everything.
-
24. Ladylike Chic
Earrings, £12, Urban Outfitters
Don’t forget about the small details - complete your ladylike look with a pair of chic, grown-up earrings. These look like they could be heirlooms - so are just perfect for the desired look.
-
25. Ladylike Chic
Jacket, £17, Primark (01189 606 300)
A jacket as flattering as this one should not be missed! You’ll have to wait until mid-October to get your hands on it but it’ll be well worth it when you do.
-
26. Ladylike Chic
Skirt, £39.99, River Island
If you aren’t quite ready for full on ladylike then fear not, take baby steps with this pretty pleated gold skirt from River Island. With its metallic sheen it’s the perfect eveningwear choice.
-
27. Ladylike Chic
Faux ostrich lady bag, £32, Asos
A faux ostrich finish gives this bargain lady bag vintage charm.
-
28. Ladylike Chic
Pleated skirt, £366, Moschino Cheap & Chic
Classic tweed will give a timeless elegance to this season's office staples.
-
29. Ladylike Chic
Fantasy fur lady bag, £36, Asos
Have fun with the trend and add some over-the-top finish with this faux fur lady bag.
-
30. Ladylike Chic
Canvas satchel, £65, Betty Jackson at Debenhams
Large enough for all your essentials, but still with a feminine twist from the understated two-tone palette, this is the lady bag's workwear equivalent.
-
31. Ladylike Chic
Plait detail dress, £46, Asos
A contemporary twist from the lattice-detail shoulders gives this jacquard panelled dress a party perfect edge.
-
32. Ladylike Chic
Lauren tweed skirt, £50, Great Plains
A feminine frill-detail gives this otherwise simple pencil skirt a really tactile quality. Pair it with a pussybow blouse for a stand-out office look.
-
33. Ladylike Chic
Posy brooch, £10, Asos
Be brave with finishing touches - this oversized Asos brooch will give wardrobe staples like crew-neck knits and tweed blazers a ladylike make-over.
-
34. Ladylike Chic
Jacquard pencil skirt, £98, Jigsaw
For a 50s feel that's a little more sexy, choose a pencil skirt that skims just above the knee. For evening pair with classic patent courts and red lips.
-
35. Ladylike Chic
Leila dress, £195, Toast
For daytime glamour choose a simple tea dress with a nipped-in waist like this printed number from Toast.
-
36. Ladylike Chic
Evase long skirt, £39.99, Zara
Louis Vuitton has officially put the full-circle skirt back on the fashion radar, with the likes of Alexa Chung and Kirtsen Dunst all ditching their minis in favour of ankle-grazing lengths.
-
37. Ladylike Chic
Jonah court shoes, £65, Topshop
Experiment with texture to achieve a really luxe finish on your ladylike look. These Topshop courts aren't too vertiginous for daytime but are a great evening touch too.
-
38. Ladylike Chic
Pressed flower bag, £175, Paul Smith
A watercolour-print gives this simple bag shape a vintage make-over.
-
39. Ladylike Chic
Kitten heels, £35, Miss Selfridge
Kitten heels are the key shoe shape of the season for heels, and they're easy on the soles of your feet, so you can wear them all evening. Choose a pair in a patent finish with a bow-embellishment for a retro feel.
-
40. Ladylike Chic
Gene shoulder bag, £850, Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs was among the brand's to lead the way with the ladylike trend on the A/W catwalks, and it was this covetable piece of arm-candy that finished the looks to perfection. Its boxy shape and pared-down palette mean its an understated classic that will dress up any outfit.
-
41. Ladylike Chic
Ellisa dress, £350, Priestley's Vintage
High-neck cuts with a cinched waist like this printed wiggle dress are a dream for curvy girls - just think Joan Holloway.
-
42. Ladylike Chic
Grow courts, £150, Carvela
These Carvela heels are sheer luxury with their velvet finish and diamante bows - save them for only the most fabulous of events!
-
43. Ladylike Chic
Ruffle silk blouse, £379.13, Miu Miu
A waterfall-front and Peter Pan collar gives this silk blouse by Miu Miu a super-feminine touch.
-
44. Ladylike Chic
Abstract ice cube necklace, £16, Accessorize
The ladylike look is all about polish, so statement jewellery is a must. Costume jewellery gives just as glam a touch as the real deal, so you needn't spend a fortune. Try Accessorize mock diamonds out for size.
-
45. Ladylike Chic
Windsor lace gloves, £112, Diane Von Furstenberg
Don't skimp on the details, invest in elegant accessories that will bring your whole look together. These lace gloves will look oh-so pretty clutching your lady bag.
-
46. Ladylike Chic
Ceaser vintage necklace, £20, Accessorize
Indulge your inner Betty Draper and go for a double-strand of pearls that can be worn everyday.
-
47. Shopping Trends / Ladylike Chic
Mysterious leaf shower necklace, £20, Accessorize
Opt for a simply cut dress and bring wow-factor courtesy of this layered leaf necklace.
-
48. Shopping Trends / Ladylike Chic
Merino cashmere cardigan, £29.99, Uniqlo
Invest in some simple button-up cardis to wear over fitted 50s dresses.
-
49. Shopping Trends / Ladylike Chic
Sheik printed pussybow blouse, £300, Isabel Marant
Give classic black trousers a 50s twist by pairing with this circle-print blouse.
-
50. Shopping Trends / Ladylike Chic
Knitted sweater, £705, Marc Jacobs
There's something that's unbeatably luxurious about a fine knit jumper, especially when it's embellished with jewelled buttons.
1 of 50
Ladylike Chic
Floral taffeta dress, £295, Jigsaw
For full-on 50s glamour grab this full-skirted prom dress from Jigsaw.