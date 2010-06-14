13 Mar 2018
Kurt Geiger Sale
-
1. KG sale emiline
Emiline, was £150, now £89, Kurt Geiger
Sometimes only the highest of heels will do, so give these vertiginous lilac numbers a whirl.
-
2. Kurt Geiger Sale
Amanda, was £110, now £69, Kurt Geiger
These soft suede heels will make a great alternative to plain courts for a wedding guest outfit.
-
3. kg sale jonah
Jonah, was £130, now £59, Kurt Geiger
These strappy numbers will make the perfect partner to this season’s peg legs and harem trousers.
-
4. Kurt Geiger Sale
Molly, was £55, now £29, Kurt Geiger
Go a little global warrior with these woven silver and black sandals.
-
5. kg sale courts
Atacama, was £95, now £49, Kurt Geiger
Go a shade braver with these emerald green courts. They’re the perfect height for all day officewear.
-
6. Kurt Geiger Sale
Louisa, was £170, now £79, Kurt Geiger
Flats have never been so pretty! You'll get all the wow-factor and none of the pain with these corsage buckle-ups.
-
7. KG sale madison
Madison, was £50, now £29, Kurt Geiger
These espadrille wedges will make a great holiday shoe. Match them with everything from denim shorts to maxis.
-
8. Kurt Geiger Sale
Dora, was £150, now £79, Kurt Geiger
Give your wardrobe instant summer vibes by swapping in boring black heels for these soft tanned leather sandals.
-
9. KG sale matilda
Matilda, was £55, now £29, Kurt Geiger
A little animal instinct makes for the perfect summer sandals, and at under £30 you’d be a fool not to snap these up!
-
10. Kurt Geiger Sale
Hanoi, was £140, now £39, Kurt Geiger
W'll be teaming these with feminine figure-hugging dresses for city girl chic.
-
11. Kurt Geiger Sale
Habiscus, was £140, now £79, Kurt Geiger
A soft nude hue gives these chunky wedges a feminine twist. They're the ultimate summer shoe and a snip at nearly half price.
-
12. Kurt Geiger Sale
Mercedes, was £65, now £29, Kurt Geiger
Rock chick sandals with metallic studs; a great everyday shoe.
-
13. Kurt Geiger Sale
Heidi, was £120, now £170, Kurt Geiger
These chunky urban sandals with an on-trend cork platform will work perfectly with your favourite maxi dress.
-
14. Kurt Geiger Sale
Anica, was £85, now £49, Kurt Geiger
These trendy clogs with a funky wooden heel can be yours for only £49. Hurry!
-
15. kg sale kilo
Kilo, was £55, now £29, Kurt Geiger
These simple but stunning suede sandals will see you through all your summer sojourns.
-
16. Kurt Geiger Sale
Dandelion, was 110, now 49, KG by Kurt Geiger
Wedding season wow-factor! With these perfect nude middle heels you’ll look fab AND dance the night away (pain-free!).
-
17. Kurt Geiger Sale
Dita, was 130, now 69, KG by Kurt Geiger
Pair these camel heels with your favourite black trousers for the perfect office look.
-
18. Kurt Geiger Sale
Bravado, was 100, now 59, KG by Kurt Geiger
Team these cute sandals with socks for those random rainy days.
-
19. Kurt Geiger Sale
Bethany, was 95, now 59, KG by Kurt Geiger
Need a workwear pick-me-up? These orangey-red pumps are just the ticket.
-
20. Kurt Geiger Sale
Gen Stud, was 260, now 109, Kurt Geiger
These heels are the perfect accompaniment to mini jeans shorts, just don’t forget the fake tan!
-
21. Kurt Geiger Sale
Lily, was 65, now 39, KG by Kurt Geiger
Be ballerina pretty in these red lacquer flats.
-
22. Kurt Geiger Sale
Aloe, was 110, now 69, Carvela
Red high heel heaven, just perfect for sexy summer nights.
-
23. Kurt Geiger Sale
Jolan Stud, was 260, now 99, Kurt Geiger
These chunky red clogs will work wonders hotting up that black maxi dress.
