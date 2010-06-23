13 Mar 2018
Kate Moss for Topshop S/S Second Drop
-
1. Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010
Beaded pleat godet dress, £250, Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010
You will be the belle of the ball in this lemon embellished vintage-looking dress
-
2. Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010 kimono
Butterfly smock dress, £150, Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010
So pretty, so 70s, so Woodstock. We so have to have it!
-
3. Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010 jumpsuit
Halterneck jumpsuit, £135, Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010
Perfect for day and night. The muted shade stops it being a one-hit-wonder, you'll be wearing this all summer long.
-
4. Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010 playsuit
Sequin playsuit, £90, Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010
This playsuit means business. Prepare to stop traffic in this sparkly number.
-
5. Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010 maxi
Maxi dress, £120, Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010
Team this dress with embellished flats, big earrings and bed head hair.
-
6. Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010 fishtail
Fishtail dress, £135, Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010
We wouldn't be surprised if Kate steps out in this in the near future.
-
7. Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010 butterfly
Butterfly embellished dress, £175, Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010
We have a feeling Kate Moss is in to butterflies this season. We like it!
-
8. Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010 frill maxi
Frill maxi dress, £175, Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010
We love navy, less harsh than black, and this dress looks a lot more than its price tag. There's no doubt about it, this dress will fly off the rails.
-
9. Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010 black
Diamonte necklace dress, £150, Kate Moss for Topshop Summer 2010
You can't beat a little black dress, especially one with a diamonte trim
