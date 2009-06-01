13 Mar 2018
Kate Moss for Topshop
1. Editor's Picks, Kate Moss for Topshop
Coral animal skirt bikini, £30, Topshop
Hurrah! Just when we thought Kate Moss' summer collection for Topshop was a total sell-out, we are greeted with her second high summer drop, which hits stores and online tomorrow. And once again you can expect a sizzling collection of holiday essentials, from heavily-embellished dresses, girlie bikinis, colour-popping camis, nautical stripes, playsuits and more!
Can this bikini get any sweeter? The bra-style bikini top complete with frills and animal print is pure sex kitten, while the 1950s skirted bottom fuses function with fashion as retro detailing helps disguise unsightly lumps and bumps.
By Kat Webster
2. Editor's Picks, Kate Moss for Topshop
Sequinned catsuit, £120, Topshop
For those who think the onesie is a relatively new concept (those not born in the Seventies, that is) you'll be interested to know that the fashion-forward Miss Moss has been sexing it up in catsuits for years. Seen here at the W Magazine party back in 2003 Kate oozed feline prowess in this sexy catsuit. Not one to retain style secrets, Kate has designed this vampy sequinned catsuit. Whether you wear it with heels and eyeliner for evening or barefooted on a swanky seafront, it's guaranteed to turn heads.
3. Editor's Picks, Kate Moss for Topshop
Tattoo maxi dress, £55, Topshop
Ever since Nicole Richie re-branded herself as this year's maxi-dress goddess, we've been lusting after a long, floaty number all of our own. This exotic frock by Kate Moss for Topshop has set our hearts aflutter; with its tunic-style top (perfect coverage for office daywear), paisley print and pretty pink hues, it's a girl's best friend.
4. Editor's Picks, Kate Moss for Topshop
Coral zebra bandeau dress, £65, Topshop
Ah, that's where it's from! When Kate wore this coral zebra print mini to the Topshop/Topman flagship store opening party in New York we were all frantically scouring the stores to see who was responsible for this super sweet frock.Typically, it was Kate's own design. So, whether you choose to smarten this bandeau number with blazers and courts or relaxed with sandals and shoulders we reckon it's an essential summer buy.
5. Editor's Picks, Kate Moss for Topshop
Studded gladiator sandals, £35, Topshop
Kate loves her Steve Madden gold embellished gladiators, so much so she's gone and designed her very own copycat pair to our utter delight. Strap it up in these studded flats for an extra stylish summer.
6. Editor's Picks, Kate Moss for Topshop
Silk insert maxi dress, £65, Topshop
Kate's signature evening gowns for Topshop have become a firm favourite. First there was the siren red, frilly gown that Kate proudly paraded in the Oxford Circus store window for launch back in 2007. Then came an array of black numbers and the recent Liberty print number.
Kate has the ability to take eveningwear and turn it into everyday attire, teaming it with scraped-back hair and a fuss-free attitude. Whether you wear your gown in the day or at night, we recommend this silky number with stripe detail.
7. Editor's Picks, Kate Moss for Topshop
Embroidered smock top, £40, Topshop
Slip on this embroidered smock top with your faithful denims for a crisp, clean look.
8. Editor's Picks, Kate Moss for Topshop
The Rose blouse, £40, Topshop
Embrace your English Rose roots with this romantic blouse. Complete with flutter sleeves and drop-waist bow, we don't think there's ever been a more perfect date top. Layer over a vest for day or throw it on over the sequined catsuit for an eclectic look.
9. Editor's Picks, Kate Moss for Topshop
Black string waistcoat, £60, Topshop
Kate's endless waistcoat collection has inspired many versions for her Topshop designs. We particularly love this crochet string piece with tassel fringing - not only does it incorporate a number of boho trends, it is also sure to jazz up any beach/festival outfit.
10. Editor's Picks, Kate Moss for Topshop
Stripe tube dress, £30, Topshop
Kate's love affair with stripes has been going strong for many a year. When she rocked up to the NME awards back in 2003, wearing a stripy prom frock she kick started a timeless trend that has filtered through to garments galore.
We heart this stripy body con frock with cup and pocket detailing for a flaterring nautical vibe.
