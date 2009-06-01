Coral animal skirt bikini, £30, Topshop

Hurrah! Just when we thought Kate Moss' summer collection for Topshop was a total sell-out, we are greeted with her second high summer drop, which hits stores and online tomorrow. And once again you can expect a sizzling collection of holiday essentials, from heavily-embellished dresses, girlie bikinis, colour-popping camis, nautical stripes, playsuits and more!

Can this bikini get any sweeter? The bra-style bikini top complete with frills and animal print is pure sex kitten, while the 1950s skirted bottom fuses function with fashion as retro detailing helps disguise unsightly lumps and bumps.

By Kat Webster