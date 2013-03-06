InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials

Sinead O'Donoghue - Deputy Web Editor

My London Fashion Week wardrobe consists of hard-working smart separates. Printed Topshop trousers, a leather pencil skirt by Reiss and a statement Jaeger blouse are my perfect go-to pieces as they look effortlessly glam and can be paired with anything.

Yves Saint Laurent statement jewellery buys are perfect for adding a super-luxe finish to any look and a rose gold watch by Michael Kors will ensure I stay stylishly on time. With autumn in full swing, a pair of shoe boots are a must, and comfy yet chic brogues are perfect for running from show to show.

Pencil skirt, £169, Reiss