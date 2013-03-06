As London Fashion Week kicks off, the InStyle.co.uk team have rounded up their top Fashion Week Essentials!
InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
More Fashion
-
1. InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
As London Fashion Week kicks off, we need to revamp our wardrobes, so the InStyle.co.uk team have rounded up our top Fashion Week Essentials. Check out the fashion buys we'll be packing in our case this Fashion Week, and get shopping now! What's your favourite look?
-
2. 3.1 Phillip Lim bag – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Tara Gardner, Web Editor
Monochrome is a strong look for Autumn Winter 2013 which makes it ultra easy to mix and match chic separates. A leather pencil skirt is a must, and doubling up with a leather scallop top, nails the trend. The 3.1 Phillip Lim 31 Minute clutch is the IT bag of the season, and teamed with an embellished jacket, cigarette pants and midi heels delivers a minimalist cool look perfect for show-hopping. Statement jewellery from Mawi adds a tough-glam edge.
3.1 Phillip Lim 31 Minute clutch, £695, Matches
-
3. Zara skirt – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Leather pencil skirt, £39.99, Zara
-
4. Topshop jacket – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Embellished crop jacket, £95, Topshop
-
5. Whistles shoes – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Suede courts, £125, Whistles
-
6. Whistles top – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Leather top, £250, Whistles
-
7. Theyskens' Theory trousers – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Theyskens' Theory trousers, £320, My-wardrobe
-
8. Carven dress – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Carven dress, £620, Matches
-
9. Mawi ring – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Teardrop ring, £257, Mawi
-
10. Jaeger blouse – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Frill silk blouse, £120, Jaeger
-
11. 3.1 Phillip Lim dress – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
3.1 Phillip Lim dress, £600, My-wardrobe
-
12. Reiss skirt – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Sinead O'Donoghue - Deputy Web Editor
My London Fashion Week wardrobe consists of hard-working smart separates. Printed Topshop trousers, a leather pencil skirt by Reiss and a statement Jaeger blouse are my perfect go-to pieces as they look effortlessly glam and can be paired with anything.
Yves Saint Laurent statement jewellery buys are perfect for adding a super-luxe finish to any look and a rose gold watch by Michael Kors will ensure I stay stylishly on time. With autumn in full swing, a pair of shoe boots are a must, and comfy yet chic brogues are perfect for running from show to show.
Pencil skirt, £169, Reiss
-
13. YSL ring – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
YSL Arty ring, £180, Matches
-
14. Warehouse dress – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Black lace zip dress, £55, Warehouse
-
15. Topshop trousers – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Paisley jacquard trousers, £40, Topshop
-
16. Michael Kors watch – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Michael Kors watch, £195, Net-A-Porter
-
17. Kurt Geiger heels – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Carvela boots, £120, Kurt Geiger
-
18. Jaeger blouse – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Floral blouse, £160, Jaeger
-
19. Karen Millen bag – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Black satchel, £185, Karen Millen
-
20. Carvela shoes – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Carvela brogues, £95, Kurt Geiger
-
21. Whistles jacket – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Fishnet print jacket, £150, Whistles
-
22. Jaeger jumper – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Hayley Spencer - Fashion & Entertainment Writer
I'm not one for running in heels, or figure-hugging dresses for that matter, so my fashion week wardrobe is a laid-back and luxe mix of breezy blouses, flowing maxis and fancy flats - Sam Edelman's crystal slippers are my go-to shoe right now. The Autumn chill is just creeping in so a smart statement coat is a must; the bomber is a key shape for the new season and I love the smart spin Topshop have given with their jacquard burgundy number. Bring on the fashion parade!
Mohair houndstooth jumper, £160, Jaeger
-
23. Topshop jacket – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Bomber coat, £125, Topshop
-
24. Reiss blouse – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Asia blouse, £110, Reiss
-
25. Warehouse skirt – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Leather skirt, £80, Warehouse
-
26. Sam Edelman slippers – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Sam Edelman slippers, £140, My-wardrobe
-
27. Mango jeans – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Striped cropped jeans, £34.99, Mango
-
28. Kurt Geiger boots – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Tia boots, £120, KG by Kurt Geiger
-
29. Christopher Kane clutch – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Christopher Kane, £390, Net-A-Porter
-
30. Isabel Marant shirt – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Isabel Marant blouse, £560, Net-A-Porter
-
31. Topshop skirt – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Coco's dip dye skirt, £55, Topshop
-
32. Monica Vinader bracelet – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Sarah Smith - Online Writer
Friends say that I have a uniform, and, although it might not come in the form of a striped shirt and V-neck jumper, I’d have to agree. Skinny jeans and good basics such as a loose-fit shirt, neat jumpers and this season’s leather skirt are my go-to pieces. Accessories, however, are my weakness and what I’ll be spending the most on ahead of fashion week. Acne boots, Monica Vinader jewels and an Anya Hindmarch clutch, yes please!
Monica Vinader bracelet, was £450, now £225, The Outnet
-
33. Paul and Joe top – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Paul & Joe printed top, £285, Net-A-Porter
-
34. Mango coat – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Contrast sleeves coat, £99.99, Mango
-
35. Whistles skirt – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Leather skirt, £250, Whistles
-
36. Anya Hindmarch bag – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Huxley clutch, £695, Anya Hindmarch
-
37. Whistles dress – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Isabella dropped waist dress, £125, Whistles
-
38. Topshop flats – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Gold studded slippers, £28, Topshop
-
39. Oasis jeans – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Black skinny jeans, £48, Oasis
-
40. Jaeger shirt – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Silk blouse, £140, Jaeger
-
41. Acne boots – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Acne Cypress boots, £460, MyTheresa
-
42. Jaeger jumper – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Nathalie Gough - Web Assistant
This season I’ll be brightening up my autumn look with plenty of bold, bright neons. Jewelled knitwear is a key trend for autumn, so make your own by stacking colour popping knits and oversize necklaces - J.Crew have a covetable range of gorgeous statement jewels. Burgundy and military-esque khaki are my concessions to more wintery tones, and I’ll pick up skinny jeans in both from Oasis and Topshop. Finally heels are key, but I’ll need a pair of flats for running around in, and Dune’s sparkle loafers fit the bill perfectly.
Neon jumper, £140, Jaeger
-
43. J.Crew necklace – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
J.Crew necklace, £120, Net-A-Porter
-
44. Topshop shoes – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Pointed courts, £50, Topshop
-
45. Topshop jeans – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Khaki jeans, £38, Topshop
-
46. Reiss cardigan – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Chunky cardigan, £110, Reiss
-
47. Topshop boots – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Shoe boots, £70, Topshop
-
48. Diane von Furstenberg dress – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Diane von Furstenberg dress, £340, Net-A-Porter
-
49. Lulu Frost earrings – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Lulu Frost earrings, £195, Net-A-Porter
-
50. Dune shoes – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Sparkle loafers, £70, Dune
-
51. Oasis jeans – InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
Burgundy jeans, £45, Oasis
InStyle's Fashion Week Essentials
As London Fashion Week kicks off, we need to revamp our wardrobes, so the InStyle.co.uk team have rounded up our top Fashion Week Essentials. Check out the fashion buys we'll be packing in our case this Fashion Week, and get shopping now! What's your favourite look?
Must Reads
13 Mar 2018