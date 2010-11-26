Joanna Cross, video and picture editor

Michael Kors rose gold chronograph bracelet watch, £199, John Lewis



A gold watch has been on my wish list forever, however, after spying Victoria Beckham’s rose gold Rolex at her S/S11 show I knew not just any old gold would do. Unfortunately, I don’t have David Beckham to buy my presents this year but I’m sure my nearest and dearest can get me the next best thing by getting me this Michael Kors rose gold wonder. It has the perfect rosy hue which will be huge next season, while its timeless good looks will keep me happy for many Christmasses to come!



