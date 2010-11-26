13 Mar 2018
Tara Gardner, assistant web editor
Annick Goutal Ninfeo Mio EDT, £51, Space NK
Annick Goutal has to be one of my most favourite perfumers. Gorgeously feminine and deliciously luxe, one spritz of a Goutal scent and I instantly feel gorgeous. Harking back to the golden age of scent-bottle style, Annick Goutal's packaging is an instant treat for any beauty-lover's dressing table. Pure heaven!
Maria Milano, web editor
Breakfast at Tiffany’s The Official 50th Anniversary Companion by Sarah Gristwood, £20, Amazon
With costumes by Hubert de Givenchy and starring the ultimate style icon, Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s is still the most fashionable film of all time. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Sarah Gristwood provides the ultimate behind-the-scenes guide in this tres chic coffee table book, packed with rare pictures from the Paramount archives. A must-have for all fashionistas.
Hayley Spencer, web assistant
Love Moschino Home sweet home flap bag, £133.50, Sarenza
I love the cute house print on this Love Moschino chain bag, and it's a great day-to-evening option, so it's functional too.
Danielle Hine, entertainment director
“Jason Orange. I’m not sure there’s anywhere I can buy him, but I’m saving up anyway!”
Emily Dean, deputy editor
A Pomeranian puppy
My pampered pooch would also like a voucher for the Harrods pet spa and a Roberto Cavalli lead! (£145, Buy online at Roberto Cavalli)
Hayley Spencer, web assistant
Blooming bird cushion, £58, Anthropologie
While there's plenty of things I'm dreaming of stashing inside my wardrobe come Christmas day, it's always nice to have something pretty to put on display too, and this patchwork cushion from Anthropologie is my ideal blend of kitsch and country.
Hayley Spencer, web assistant
Gossip Girl season 1-3 box set, £38.99, HMV
As well as hitting plenty of Christmas parties this Holiday season I'm also looking forward to plenty of days curled up on the sofa, and what better way to pass the hours than reliving all the glorious fashion moments (and boyfriend swapping) from the last three series of Gossip Girl? Hand delivery by Ed Westwick preferred.
Hayley Spencer, web assistant
The Linden shoe, £175, Jaeger
I've been lusting after these velvet heels for a while now - I love the blend of girlie and tough detail. Fingers crossed I will find them nestled under my tree come Christmas day!
Alice Ripman, deputy beauty editor
18-karat white gold ring, £2,400, Solange Azagury-Partridge at Net-a-Porter
Solange Azagury-Partridge’s collection literally gives me palpitations and is the ultimate for a jewellery magpie – me! This 18-karat bird ring is fun and dainty but the vivid colour and bird detail give it an edge. No other jewellery would be required, just this on short, square nails in a muted tone like Nails Inc’s Basil Street. Pretty please....
Hayley Spencer, web assistant
Rag & Bone Fair Isle sweater, £285, Net-a-Porter
As far as I'm concerned, Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without a cosy new jumper, and this fluffy Fair Isle number by preppy-cool brand Rag & Bone is my dream in knitted form!
Hayley Spencer, web assistant
Ionie stud detail wallet, £79, Reiss
After months of holding up queues rooting through a coin purse, it's definitely time to upgrade to a grown-up wallet. This one by Reiss is classic, but features some cool nautical detail.
Hayley Spencer, web assistant
Tim Walker pictures, £38.92, Amazon
I could pore over Tim Walker's fantastical photographs all day, and luckily this bumper sized book is bursting with hundreds of pics from his stunning fashion shoots. That's boxing day sorted!
Jeannette Arnold, managing editor
Black patent wallet, £395, Yves Saint Laurent at Mytheresa.com
I am in desperate need of a new purse as my old wallet is on its last legs. This one by YSL is super-chic but understated at the same time.
Lisa Durant, beauty director
Happy Medium python shoulder bag, £1,870, Lanvin at Net-a-Porter
Who wouldn’t lust over this beauty? The perfect size, the perfect shape, works day to night. All I need now is to find a willing gift-giver...
Maria Milano, web editor
Store cupboard box, £100, Fortnum & Mason
As it is as much about giving as receiving, I will be gifting my loved ones with this essential box of pantry basics – perfect for all the foodies in my circle.
Maria Milano, web editor
Midnight recovery concentrate, £35, Khiel’s
This little miracle worker makes a great stocking filler. Just pop a couple of drops on your skin before bed and by morning you’ll look totally refreshed. Ideal for the party season.
Maria Milano, web editor
Hot pink baby emergency kit, £225, Anya Hindmarch
Being a parent is all about organisation, which is why I’m all over this baby emergency kit, from Anya Hindmarch’s cruise collection. With clearly-labelled pockets for everything from lotions to nappies and a nylon changing mat, this is every mother’s saving grace. And I heart the shocking pink hue.
Maria Milano, web editor
Large flap shoulder bag, £1,240, Yves Saint Laurent at Net-a-Porter
This is my perfect bag – it’s sleek, unfussy and goes with everything. Although pricey, it’s a total investment piece – and that’s how I’m selling it to my husband!
Maria Milano, web editor
Crystal drop earrings, £395, Lanvin at Net-a-Porter
These chandelier earrings are the epitome of old world glamour. Simply stunning on a LBD or a jewel-coloured cocktail dress.
Maria Milano, web editor
Frill cashmere-lined leather gloves, £149, DVF at mywardrobe.com
Elegant yet toasty, these supremely ladylike gloves are the answer to all those bracelet-sleeve jackets and evening coats. In fact, they’re so pretty, I’d be tempted to leave them on all night.
Maria Milano, web editor
Kindle 3G Wireless Reading Device, £149, Amazon
I’m a total book worm but hate sacrificing any essential shoe space in my luggage so the Kindle is the ideal solution to my packing problem! It’s light, fast, inexpensive and handbag friendly.
Maria Milano, web editor
Mad Men seasons 1-3 box set, £29.99, HMV
Glamorous fashion, pitch-perfect writing, amazing sound track and the gorgeous Don Draper, this TV series has it all. I will be spending my Christmas holiday curled up on the sofa totally immersed in the Sixties.
Maria Milano, web editor
Rose gold wide Tillie bracelet, £195, Mulberry
I love the utilitarian feel of this trompe-l’oeil buckle cuff. Rose gold is THE jewellery shade for spring/summer 2011 so I’m getting in on the trend early!
Maria Milano, web editor
Soho diary with clasp, £295, Smythson
I love the new berry colour in the Smythson range. The Soho diary is a calendar and notebook in one but is small enough to tote around in my bag.
Maria Milano, web editor
Holly Fulton stationery, £70, Smythson
Also from Smythson and totally indispensable are these most adorable Holly Fulton-designed correspondence cards. They’ll make the perfect thank you cards for all my generous Christmas gift donors!
Scilla Robinson, editorial business coordinator
Wool and cashmere snood, £79, Pure
This gorgeous and luxurious cable knit snood will keep me warm and snug in frosty New York, where I’ll be spending Christmas with my family. Now if only I could decide which colour to go for…
Victoria Moss, fashion features editor
Fuchsia double-breasted blazer, £555, Philip Lim at Net-a-Porter
If anyone gave me something camel in hue, I’d scream. Down with minimalism I say – next season is all about neon and hot brights, and this 3.1 Philip Lim jacket is frankly, the dream.
Tara Gardner, assistant web editor
Drusy earrings, £995, Annoushka
Earrings are my go-to accessory to really add polish to my outfit, not to mention giving a glamorous edge to a simple up-do. These 18ct gold earrings featuring a pink rose-cut ruby and gorgeous onyx stone from top designer Annoushka are my idea of the perfect delicate yet dramatic fine jewellery earrings.
Tara Gardner, assistant web editor
Classic Eaton bag in Vintage Tan Croc, £475, Aspinal of London
You can't go wrong with a good quality, structured bag. Timeless and always elegant, it's the neatest silhouette around. I love this tan mock croc calf leather Classic Eaton bag from Aspinal Of London - they know exactly how to make a lovely ladylike handbag for all occasions!
Tara Gardner, assistant web editor
Chanel Le Vernis in Pulsion, £16.50, Boots
It's THE colour for party season, Chanel's iconic Le Vernis polish in a popping fuchsia shade - Pulsion - is my must for adding an instant hit of glam to my nails. It's a real luxe finger-candy treat.
Tara Gardner, assistant web editor
Chloe Paraty leather bag, £995, Net-a-Porter
I've wanted a Chloe bag since forever and this is my perfect LBB. Although I try to pack light, this bag has just the right amount of depth for me to carry a little more, all neatly packaged up in that unmistakable Chloe chic. Will be dropping some major hints to my boyfriend...
Tara Gardner , assistant web editor
Empire Candle in Cure Trvdon, £50, Liberty
Strong scents and fragrances are really important to me, so scented candles are my must for creating a relaxing and soothing home environment. Cire Trvdon have been making candles since 1643 and their classic design and luxurious fragrances make them my go-to me-time treat. This pine and sage scented candle and a good bubble bath is my idea of heaven!
Tara Gardner, assistant web editor
Dior Minaudiere, £59, Selfridges
As a collector of vintage compacts, I was so excited when Dior unveiled their gorgeous Art Deco clutch-style compact. Containing the prettiest shades for the party season, choose from Grey Golds or Pink Golds for a decadent, evening look.
Tara Gardner, assistant web editor
Vintage Tea for Two set from Katy Potts, £120, Liberty
I love the ritual of tea drinking with all the trimmings, so this vintage porcelain Tea For Two set would be a real treat. Featuring a pair of matching cups, saucers, tea plates, creamer jug and sugar bowl, it brings back that lovely feeling of taking your time over a delicious steaming pot of tea.
Tara Gardner, assistant web editor
Beaded Tubular Necklace, £395, Mulberry
With a stunning mix of pearl, gem and gunmetal hued pieces, this tubular necklace from Mulberry is statement jewellery at its best. Perfect for adding sparkle and glitz to any look, I'd be absolutely delighted to find this under my tree come Christmas!
Tara Gardner, assistant web editor
The Ultimate Shoe Subscription, £8,000, Net-a-Porter
This is my idea of heaven! A new pair of heels each month for a year – err… yes please! Plus with the package you get one-on-one advice from expert stylists, the chance to pre-reserve your favourite styles and a sneak preview of the hottest new designs. All in all a shoe-worshipper’s wonderland!
37. InStyle's Christmas Wish List
Joanna Cross, video and picture editor
Twilight Saga Eclipse DVD, £9.93, Amazon
What better way to finish up the Christmas choc than settling down to a film? With the 3rd instalment of the Twilight Saga hitting the shops on DVD,I’m putting it on my list. Our most stylish couple of the year are not bad company to keep after all!
Joanna Cross, video and picture editor
Michael Kors rose gold chronograph bracelet watch, £199, John Lewis
A gold watch has been on my wish list forever, however, after spying Victoria Beckham’s rose gold Rolex at her S/S11 show I knew not just any old gold would do. Unfortunately, I don’t have David Beckham to buy my presents this year but I’m sure my nearest and dearest can get me the next best thing by getting me this Michael Kors rose gold wonder. It has the perfect rosy hue which will be huge next season, while its timeless good looks will keep me happy for many Christmasses to come!
Joanna Cross, video and picture editor
Canon EOS 550D Digital SLR Camera (inc 18-135 mm f/3.5-5.6 IS Lens Kit), £792.90, Amazon
Christmas just isn't right without a gadget to work out how to use, and at the top of my list this year is this superb Canon DSLR. Without going too tekkie, it has everything a budding photographer needs - outstanding picture quality and high definition video recording and all this in a relatively compact size and a purse friendly (for a DSLR) price too!
Joanna Cross, video and picture editor
Edna mini shoulder bag, £595, Mulberry
Jewellery and handbags will never fail to please me come Christmas morning and with this Mulberry Edna I can have both! The charm laden chain strap can be worn as a necklace, transforming the bag into a chic clutch!
Natalie Hartley, senior fashion editor
Platform ankle boots, £365, Opening Ceremony at ASOS.COM
I’d love to get these! They’re a perfect match for all the Seventies clothes that are so on-trend for next season.
Hayley Spencer, web assistant
Civetta candle, £95, Selfridges
Featuring a cool print by Italian artist Piero Fornasetti, this scented candle will smell sweet on christmas day and double up as a quirky trinket box after the holiday season.
Hayley Spencer, web assistant
Michael Kors watch, £169, Ernest Jones
I adore Michael Kors' chic yet manish watches, and the tortoiseshell finish of this one is to-die-for!
Hayley Spencer, web assistant
Parisienne fragrance gift set, £35, Yves Saint Laurent at Boots
Yves Saint Laurent's deep yet feminine fragrance will finish my dress-up routine for party season perfectly, plus it's pretty enough to take pride of place on my dressing table. This gift set comes with rich body lotion and shower gel too - what more could a girl want?
Hayley Spencer, web assistant
Vanity case, £410, suitcases from £595, Globe Trotter (0208 529 5950)
While I'm staying put this Holiday season, I'd love to see a piece of Globe Trotter's Erdem-lined luggage under my tree. This neat vanity case would make a stunning jewellery box, while the larger cases could be very pretty display cases for my book collection. I've been good all year, so here's hoping!
