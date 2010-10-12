Hayley Spencer's Pick

Nobel heels, £1030, Rodarte X Nicholas Kirkwood

Now that’s what I call a statement shoe! So they may not be the most wearable, but these Nicholas Kirkwood for Rodarte heels are an absolute dream for shoe lovers. And that’s exactly what the design icon intended as they were debuted at the Rodarte show, which was themed around fantasy and the nocturnal world. As ever it’s all about the heel, which is adorned with dripped wax – crazy, but it just works.