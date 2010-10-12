13 Mar 2018
InStyle Picks: Selfridges Shoe Gallery Favourites
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Margot, £1575, Christian Louboutin
What girl wouldn’t want these Louboutins on her feet at a big party? There’s something slightly classical about the mesh-lace finish, so they’re a little princessy, but also ultra fierce with their killer stiletto heel.
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Chelsea boots, £360, Opening Ceremony
Opening Ceremony always come up trumps with their quirky but wearable styles. I adore the 70s feel of these camel Chelsea boots.
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Devon boots, £450, Alexander Wang
These peep-toe Alexander Wang heels are my night-out dream. They’re tough yet feminine at the same time and just little futuristic.
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Erica stiletto shoes, £210, Kurt Geiger
Just a little bit of leopard print is all you need to refresh faithful wardrobe staples this season, and for me this is it. The ponyskin finish it so wrong yet so right.
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Nobel heels, £1030, Rodarte X Nicholas Kirkwood
Now that’s what I call a statement shoe! So they may not be the most wearable, but these Nicholas Kirkwood for Rodarte heels are an absolute dream for shoe lovers. And that’s exactly what the design icon intended as they were debuted at the Rodarte show, which was themed around fantasy and the nocturnal world. As ever it’s all about the heel, which is adorned with dripped wax – crazy, but it just works.
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Smart black ankle boots, £160, Carvela
These ankle boots sum up the minimalist look of the season for me - they're pragmatic but there's something so chic about the all over suede finish and classic shape.
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Lore leo sneakers, £355, Lanvin
Though I don't normally do trainers, these high-end high tops are top of my wish list. The cool suedette leopard print finish gives them a smart edge, so there's certainly no gym associations, and the grosgrain laces add just a hint of girlyness.
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Verona tan ankle boots, £120, KG by Kurt Geiger
These KG boots are the perfect off-duty numbers. I love the shade of tan as I don’t really go for black matte leather.
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Hayley Spencer's Pick
Claranita court shoe, £120, KG by Kurt Geiger
These Kurt Geiger courts are a little more conservative than I’d usually go for, but I love the contrast of the emerald suede and chunky patent heel.
Tara Gardner's Pick
Tara Gardner's Pick
Exclusive Isolde glitter courts by Marc Jacobs, £355
Wow - the queen shoes of the collection, these 30s-style glitter gold Isolde courts by Marc Jacobs are just perfect in every way! I'd wear mine with long loose waves a la Veronica Lake, lashings of red lippy and an elegant cocktail dress. Shoe HEAVEN!
Tara Gardner's Pick
Tara Gardner's Pick
Waves heels by Alexander McQueen, £525
Every girl deserves lace in her life, and on her feet! The ultimate in foot-candy indulgence, what’s good enough for SJP is definitely more than good enough for me.
Tara Gardner's Pick
Tara Gardner's Pick
Raindrop beige courts by Rupert Sanderson, £385
Simple, chic and with a neat signature detail, these Rupert Sanderson Raindrop courts tick all the style boxes for me! With a manageable heel – these cute courts could easy carry me from work to the bar – and home again!
Tara Gardner's Pick
Tara Gardner's Pick
Alanis court taupe by Carvela, £69
I love stilettos but am a real wimp when it comes to the pain-factor. So these mega-thick stacked heels from Carvela are perfect for on-the-go style and the cool taupe shade means they’ll go with anything. I love them!
Tara Gardner's Pick
Tara Gardner's Pick
Shadwell black knee high boots by KG by Kurt Geiger, £190
Black knee-high boots are THE trend-proof style investment and will carry you through many a freezing winter in ultra elegance. Perfect for dressing up your downtime outfits, they’re great with minidresses or even better over skinny trousers. I’m buying mine NOW!
Tara Gardner's Pick
Tara Gardner's Pick
Marc by Marc Jacobs, £270
I live in patent shoes! For me they just always add a polished, feminine finish to any look I’m going for. You really can’t go wrong with a pair of patent pumps and these block heeled maroon courts from Marc by Marc Jacobs are the perfect all-season style investment.
Tara Gardner's Pick
Tara Gardner's Pick
D&G Jubilee court shoes, £330
High octane glamour, these hard-hitting peep-toes from D&G just scream Scarlett Johansson! And as my biggest style crush, I’d wear mine with a 50s style black dress a la Ms Johansson - with a splash of leopard print thrown in for good measure!
Tara Gardner's Pick
Tara Gardner's Pick
Willoughby lace-up boots KG by Kurt Geiger, £150
Camel, caramel, toffee, cashmink – these are the hottest hues for this season, so what better to team them with than a pair of tan boots! Nailing the contrasting textures trend, this boot has a suede tuxedo over a leather base – perfect for keeping my tootsies cosy in the cold.
Tara Gardner's Pick
Tara Gardner's Pick
Lucy leopard print pump by Carvela, £85
Leopard is THE print this season, but for those of us who can't quite muster the courage to go all out, these cute pumps from Carvela can give an outfit just the right amount of fierce!
Tara Gardner's Pick
Tara Gardner's Pick
Egypt suede courts by Kurt Geiger, £190
This year’s Autumn/Winter palette is awash with muted shades and new simplicity. So to add a pop of colour to a pared-down outfit, I’d go for these mega-stacked block red suede heels from Kurt Geiger.
Maria Milano's Pick
Maria Milano’s Pick
Black leather wedge boots, £625, Rupert Sanderson
If the kitten isn’t for you but you’re dying to step out of last season’s vertiginous heels, try the wedge boot. This pair, by It-designer Rupert Sanderson, is chic enough to make an outfit yet comfy enough to wear 9 to 5.
Maria Milano's Pick
Maria Milano’s Pick
Snakeskin courts, £70, Nine West
Not only are these nude-toned courts the perfect accompaniment to the sea of camel in your (and my) wardrobe but snakeskin is set to be a big trend for spring/summer. I love nothing more than a two-for-one trend!
Maria Milano's Pick
Maria Milano’s Pick
Patent loafers, £110, KG by Kurt Geiger
I’m a huge fan of Alexa Chung’s Tomboy style so I’m all over these patent penny loafers. I’d wear them with black cigarette pants and a pea coat for the ultimate preppy look.
Maria Milano's Pick
Maria Milano’s Pick
Black cut-out sandals, £445, Rupert Sanderson
Va-va-voom! These vampy sandals are just the thing to breathe new life into my trusty old LBD. I’m adding red lipstick and an envelope clutch to finish off the outfit.
Maria Milano's Pick
Maria Milano’s Pick
Plastic ballet pumps, £85, Melissa + Vivienne Westwood
Flat and waterproof, these squashy flats are the perfect solution to rainy winter days. Who knew practical shoes could look this cute?
Maria Milano's Pick
Maria Milano’s Pick
Velveteen thigh-high boots, £190, KG by Kurt Geiger
Every season I vow to find a new pair of boots and each time I end up buying more of the same – court shoes! So this time around I was determined to track down an It-pair and I think I’ve succeeded! The thigh-high factor makes these boots sexy but the low heel means they stay demure.
Maria Milano's Pick
Maria Milano’s Pick
Grey sling-back kitten heels, £365, Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney revived the trend for kitten heels practically single-handedly with her autumn/winter 2010/11 collection. In fact, if the season could be summed up with one piece, this chic and simple pair of sling-backs would be it. I’ve never been so excited to be sensible.
Maria Milano's Pick
Maria Milano’s Pick
Ponyskin strappy sandals, £270, Opening Ceremony
I can’t get enough of cult US label Opening Ceremony, loved by the likes of Chloe Sevigny (who designs a range for the label). These fuzzy sandals are just what I need to add a touch of cool to my rather classic wardrobe.
Maria Milano's Pick
Maria Milano’s Pick
Red patent stilettos, £160, Kurt Geiger
Every girl needs a pair of red shoes and they don’t come any sexier than this lipstick red pair. Just what you need to add a touch of sass to your Mad Men-inspired ladylike look!
Maria Milano's Pick
Maria Milano’s Pick
Grey suede wedge courts, £59, Carvela
Grey is another key colour this autumn and these super-versatile wedge courts will match up brilliantly with navy, black AND camel. Plus, they look way more expensive than they are!
