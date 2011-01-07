13 Mar 2018
InStyle and Olivia Palermo’s New Year Style Resolutions
InStyle caught up exclusively with Mango’s new face Olivia Palermo, to find out what her top style tips are for the year ahead.
We combined Olivia's with our top new year's style resolutions to bring you this handy list of rules to help you navigate SS11’s top trends.
Click over to find out the Top 20 Style Resolutions...
Don’t forsake your old favourites
We love nothing more than a trend at InStyle but there’s something to be said about hanging on to those old favourite pieces. If an item suits your shape, is comfortable and makes you smile, then forget the rules and keep a few basic faves in your wardrobe.
In Olivia Palermo’s case: “I love my French Sole flats, Stubbs and Wootton slippers, and anything from DVF.”
Ask advice but ultimately go with your gut instinct
Olivia told us that she was very hands-on on her latest Mango shoot (alongside her boyfriend Johannes Huebl). “When I'm on a shoot I like to make sure it’s a collaborative effort between myself and the stylist on set. Ultimately, I always have the final say on what I wear!
WATCH BEHIND-THE-SCENES ON MANGO SHOOT
Embrace colour
This season is all about bold shades, from gem-tastic hues as seen on the Marc Jacobs and Jil Sander catwalks to the neon brights of Christopher Kane’s new collection. Being the savvy fashionista that she is, Olivia has long embraced colour and claims this as her ultimate style tip: “DVF always said color is important and I couldn't agree more!”
Make your wardrobe work hard from day to night
Invest in Olivia’s closet staples and your wardrobe will be ready for action, no matter the season or time of day. “Every girl should own a Valentino, Giambattista Valli or Marchesa dress, two great pairs of pants (one wide leg and one cigarette), and a fabulous piece of costume jewelry that she can have forever.”
Invest in statement jewellery
Make like Olivia Palermo and dress up a classic outfit with a stand-out piece. She says: “I love statement pieces, most of my jewellery is one-of-a-kind, but at the moment Lulu Frost is one of my favourites.”
Mix high street with designer
It’s the cardinal rule of fashion – avoid wearing a single designer head-to-toe. Olivia cleverly mixes high street basics with stand-out designer pieces for a look that’s elegant, original and comfortable. Her favourite labels? “Mango, Giambattista Valli, Marchesa, Valentino, and DVF.”
Clear out your closet
Olivia says: “You don’t always have to buy something new to look amazing. Take the items that you already own in your closet, then try out different combinations that you’ve never worn before. If your lacking inspiration, browse through fashion editorials or check out Boutiques.com for new ideas.”
Glam up your loungewear
Staying in doesn’t mean forsaking all style rules – what if someone pops by for a surprise visit? InStyle’s web editor Maria Milano vows: “This year I’m going to throw out all my faded old T-shirts and investing in a decent set of lounge gear and some new PJs. I love Lounge Lover at Net-a-Porter and Hush’s cosy cashmeres.”
Ditch the leggings once and for all!
While still acceptable for yoga and other sporty endeavours, leggings are no longer considered a stylish teammate for your shift dress. “I love slim-cut trousers (especially Celine’s Cropped Tube Leg pair and Theory’s classic black trousers) but leggings under dresses just look dated and lazy. Wear tights instead!”, says Maria Milano
Use eye cream
It’s a small step to include in your skincare regime but one that will make a big difference. Maria Milano says: “I’m hoping to banish the onset of fine lines around my eyes with Caudalie’s Eye and Lip Cream (£33, available at John Lewis). It kills two birds with one stone!”
Be more daring with make-up shades
Spring/summer is a perfectly polished mix of fruit-pop palettes and 50s pin-up pouts, with Tom Pecheux at Estee Lauder using an orange lipstick on eyes at the Derek Lam show, while Pat McGrath for Christian Dior went for full on colour block lids and raspberry lips.
InStyle’s Assistant Web Editor Tara Gardner says: “With Estee Lauder launching their first ever orange eye shadow, Givenchy creating an array of candy-hued goodies, not to mention a whole pick ‘n’ mix of other tangy treats hitting beauty counters this spring/summer, it’s time to give my black eyeliner a summer holiday and turn up the brights in my beauty bag.”
Get your hair under control
With loads of different looks happening in hair for spring/summer 2011, one thing remains key, the new season is all about taking control of your hair.
Whether it’s the slick lines of crisp ponytails at Roland Mouret and neat buns at Richard Nicoll or the big wave disco ‘dos at Marc Jacobs and backcomb bounce at Karl Lagerfeld and Dior, each new season style needs tresses to be in tip-top shape and in excellent condition for styling, and of course, to face the outdoor elements.
Tara Gardner says: “Now’s a great time to start prepping and pampering my winter-stressed hair. By giving my hair a thorough detox now - using a weekly deep-moisturising hair masque, avoiding using heat techniques and going for regular trims - come March, my tresses will be silky and soft and ready to have some summer fun!”
Buy now, wear later
The January sales are going strong and there’s absolutely loads of super stylish bargains to be had. With luxe retailers like Net-A-Porter, My-Wardrobe, Matches, The Outnet, Harrods and Selfridges all offering some whopping discounts, while high street giants ASOS, Urban Outfitters, Reiss, Whistles and Topshop (to name a few) are slashing prices on nearly everything, there’s never been a better time to track the trends for spring/summer and stock up now!
InStyle’s Tara Gardner says: “I’m hitting the sales looking for purse-friendly spring/summer items. Bright colour-block pieces, garden party florals, jumpsuits, go-with anything blazers, maxi skirts, palazzo pants, are all on my wish list as I scour the sales.
Don't neglect your work wardrobe
Work days takes up the majority of the week, so remember not to overlook formalwear when shopping. Try to pick up a few new key pieces to refresh your work wardrobe each season.
“A new boyfriend blazer, a sleek leather satchel and the perfect pair of cigarette pants are top of workwear wish list. Next shopping trip I'm going straight to the tailored section - it's time to smarten up!' Web Assistant, Hayley Spencer is vowing.
Visit the hair salon regularly
A new 'do or just a relaxing session at the salon will make you feel completely refreshed. Web Assistant Hayley Spencer is hoping to improve her hair regime this year: “I'm obsessed with growing out my hair, but it often means I just end up neglecting or mistreating it. This year I'm going to make sure I make regular trips to the hairdressers and use plenty of treatments at home.”
Don't be afraid to re-invent your style
Be brave and try on something that you'd normally deem out of your comfort zone; you never know, you might discover a whole new side to your style. “I have a tendency to define myself as a bit of a tomboy, but this year I want to embrace my girlie side”, says Web Assistant, Hayley Spencer.
Focus on luxe accessories
InStyle's Video Editor Joanna Cross says 'Having concentrated heavily on buying clothes over the last couple of seasons, this season I am going to focus my attention on luxe accessories.
Choosing a couple of key pieces from jewellery and bags down to belts and shoes will make my high street bargins look more expensive but also bring my look right up to date.
Change my shopping habits
Joanna says 'I'm going to try to mix up the places I shop. Although I love my favourite haunts on the high street I have fallen in to the pattern of only visiting these shops. To avoid ending up looking like an advert for Gap (my most frequented shop) I'm going to see what different areas, markets and one-off shops have to offer and hopefully pick up some quirky pieces to team with my favourite high street classics.
Just go for it
Ever regretted not buying something once it's sold out? InStyle's Video Editor Joanna says 'If you have an instant reaction to something in a shop, buy it! You can always take it back if you decide it's not right/too much money, but once it's gone there's no way to relieve the regret. I still hurt over not buying a pair of Celine shoes I saw last year - they would have been perfect with everything!'
