13 Mar 2018
How To Wear Leather Now
Tan leather t-shirt, £75, Wallis
A leather tee is surprisingly wearable. Work it with wide-leg trousers 70s-style chic.
Leather body dress, £150.83, Elizabeth and James
This Elizabeth and James dress gives a super-feminine take on the leather trend with its mix of tactile textures.
Roxanne leather and silk dress, £485, Alice and Olivia
For a soft take on the leather trend, try this elegantly draped blush corset dress by Alice and Olivia.
Suede pleat shorts, £65, Topshop
Suede still has the on-trend feel of leather but will give your outfit more of a soft daytime feel.
Leather flower crop top, £28, Topshop
If you're unsure about embracing statement leather pieces, then opt for subtle detailing instead. This crop top will quickly become your festival staple, we reckon.
Faux leather dress, £49.99, River Island
Phillip Lim debuted structured leather styles with quilted inserts this season, so get the look on a budget with this River Island mini.
Brianna dress, £295, French Connection
A fresh hue gives leather a summer-perfect lift. This French Connection dress is a great statement dress for upcoming events.
Jules dress, £250, All Saints
Team this embellished-collar dress with strappy sandals and loose locks for boho vibes.
Leather shorts, £45, New Look
Leather shorts are the fashion pack's new staple. Sport these a-la Alexa Chung with a boy-fit tee and some daring heels.
Soft leather dress, £225, COS (020 7478 0400 for stockists)
Invest in this buttery-soft leather dress for go-to glamour.
Long johns, £150, Rag and Bone
Leather and jersey pieces create a cool sports luxe vibe - perfect for your weekend wardrobe.
Leather shorts, £59.99, River Island
For a chic alternative to denim cut-offs try these camel leather numbers out for size.
Leather panel wool skirt, £295, Joseph
Joseph's panel skirt combines a classic cut with contemporary finishes for an oh-so-wearble take on the leather trend.
Pelum jersey dress, £405, Alice and Olivia
A subtle leather insert gives a simple LBD an instant A/W update.
Sleeveless flying jacket, £175, Topshop
The aviator is set to be autumn's coolest cover-up after they took the Burberry runways by storm, and seeing as Topshop have ditched the sleeves on this one, you can start wearing it now to get ahead of the pack.
Faux fur aviator, £65, Warehouse
Throw this tough yet tactile aviator over a feminine cocktail dress for instant edge.
Double zip skirt, £69, COS (020 7478 0400 for stockists)
If you're shy of a figure-hugging silhouette then a leather overlay will skim over the top, as well as as adding an on-trend twist!
Leather cap sleeve dress, £149, Marks & Spencer
Camel is next season's hottest hue, and this simply cut leather shift is chic, understated and will go with everything, from complimentary neutrals at the office to daring colour pops after dark.
Faux leather shorts, £28, Next
A snip at under £30, these chocolate-hued shorts can be worn with bare legs now and layered up through to winter.
Damsen jacket, £295, All Saints
Invest in a statement leather piece like this waterfall jacket, a great dressy alternative to a biker.
Faux leather dress, £35, Next
Fuax leather can look just as slick as the real thing and is great for those who want to give the trend a whirl before investing.
Cutwork leather skirt, £80, Oasis
A lighter leather gives this Oasis skirt a feminine touch - great for nights out with a simple tee and wow heels.
Embroidered lace blouse, £750, Christopher Kane
Look to Christopher Kane for the ultimate lesson in how to wear leather. Indulgent baroque embroidery meets ladylike lace and statement finishes in high-shine leather for a look that is daring but emphatically feminine.
Washed leather gillet, £225, Karen Millen
The likes of Cheryl Cole have been seen sporting leather gillets, so wear yours like the stars with simple tank and skinny combos.
High waisted pleat shorts, £135, TBA at Asos
Ditch harsh dominatrix associations of leather - camel coloured pieces are infinitely wearable, and in a loose fit these Asos shorts are perfect for pairing with boho-style blouses.
Leather and jersey sports jacket, £90, Asos
Varsity-style jackets are on-trend for autumn and a great statement piece for daytime.
TBA leather studded skirt, £79.99, Urban Outfitters
Leather can work for daytime too, a button-up waist-band gives this studded TBA skirt a less dressy feel.
Canvas and leather holdall, £65, Topshop
Leather inserts give a cool twist to this army surplus-style bag.
Studded bag, £140, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Match a fierce leather jacket with this studded shoulder bag, perfect for overnight travels or plane journeys.
