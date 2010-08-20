13 Mar 2018
How To Wear: Cargo Pants
Trousers have officially regained their status as fashion failsafes this season, reigning over dresses and skirts on the catwalks of everyone from Chloe to Gucci. And, if the A-list are anything to go by then cargo pants are the ultimate in dress-down chic for autumn. Jessica Alba has been wearing them all over LA with everything from sleek waterfall jackets to tough leather bikers, while Leighton Meester has given them a preppy make-over on the set of Gossip Girl.
Super versatile and uber flattering with their structured seams and tapered cut, they're THE new season staple.
J Brand's Houlihans are a favourite with celebs and there's plenty of other options cropping up on the highstreet.
Find out how to wear them...
SEE HOW THE CELEBS WEAR THEIRS
1. Print blouses
Go for: Flower print blouse, £262, Acne
This Acne flower shirt is perfect for dressing up your cargos for the office, it's smart and but will still look effortless thanks to the loose fit.
2. Fierce heels
Go for: Seam courts, £160, Carvela
The shaping lines of your khakis will really flatter your pins, to max out the effect go for some fierce leg-lengthening heels like these Carvela numbers.
3. Luxe knits
Go for: Catrin lurex knit, £70, Whistles
Cargos are this season's on-trend alternative to denims and truly versatile. For an easy off-duty look team them with a luxe knit like this gold Whistles number.
4. The Satchel
Go for: Leather slot bag, £65, Asos
Go for preppy chic and team your cargos with a chunky satchel and some simple brogues.
5. Shearling jackets
Go for: Sheepskin gilet, £195, Topshop
Work this season's grunge look and wear this chunky aviator over cargos with a simple loose vest.
6. Leopard accessories
Go for: Animal print scarf, £38, Mango
Invest in leopard print to add an on trend pop against pared-down cargos.
7. Statement neckwear
Go for: Roberta necklace, £288, by Olivia Palermo
An embellished necklace may seem like an evening-only piece, but teamed with a simple tee and cargos it'll make you look like a true fashionista.
8. Wedges
Go for: Leather peep toe wedges, £170, Sam Edelman
A sporty but stylish wedge heel will add daytime glamour to your cargos.
9. Tailored tops
Go for: Kenny vest, £78, Kenny
Do smart city chic and team your cargos with a cute waistcoat.
10. A Breton tee
Go for: Breton T, £57, Juicy couture
The Breton top is a casual classic and the perfect partner for cargos.
