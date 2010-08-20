Trousers have officially regained their status as fashion failsafes this season, reigning over dresses and skirts on the catwalks of everyone from Chloe to Gucci. And, if the A-list are anything to go by then cargo pants are the ultimate in dress-down chic for autumn. Jessica Alba has been wearing them all over LA with everything from sleek waterfall jackets to tough leather bikers, while Leighton Meester has given them a preppy make-over on the set of Gossip Girl.

Super versatile and uber flattering with their structured seams and tapered cut, they're THE new season staple.

J Brand's Houlihans are a favourite with celebs and there's plenty of other options cropping up on the highstreet.

Find out how to wear them...

