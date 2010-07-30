13 Mar 2018
How To Wear A/W
1. Replace LBDs with a colour pop red cocktail frock. Team with nude heels for legs that go on forever.
2. Keep knees bare underneath skirts and dresses, but wear pulled up socks with heeled boots.
3. The 50s glamour look works best with minimalist but uber groomed finishes, think a slick pony, french polished nails and nude lips.
4. To capture this season's more subtle love affair with lace, choose pieces with subtle inserts for a flirty peek-a-boo effect.
5. Give a feminine mini some attitude by throwing an aviator-style jacket over the top.
6. Work camel head-to-toe for minimalist chic as seen on the Chloe catwalks.
7. Get instant stature with a maxi skirt, but for a fresh and fashion-forward look, team a floaty number with a loose fit sweater or jersey top.
8. Invest in well-cut trousers, the new breed of bootcuts are as sexy as a mini skirt thanks their bum-minimizing, leg-lengthening effects, and are set to become the answer to our work to off-dutywear prayers.
9. Cinch utilitarian jackets with a simple leather belt to create a feminine silhouette.
10. Lap up a statement leopard piece, be it a racy minidress or a ponyskin belt, bring out your animal instincts for a totally 2010 update to your everyday look.
11. If you only buy one thing, make it a camel coat. The pared-down hue is bigger than black for next season, and oh-so chic.
12. Bag a lady bag, and start coveting the new breed of kitten heels - stand-out 50s inspired accessories will instantly refresh your new season wardrobe.
13. Brights are best worn layered with tones of the same shade, think deep pinks with lipstick red. Take inspiration from Bottega Vaneta's runways.
14. Go for high-voltage glamour and layer embellishment - think studs, sequins and feathers.
15. Layer up for the luxe winter wonderland vibes created across catwalks by the likes of Chanel and D&G. Mix rich textures like faux fur and cable-knit to really max out the ski chalet chic look.
