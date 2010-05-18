13 Mar 2018
House of Fraser High Summer
-
1. HOF stripe bikini
Nautical bikini top and bottoms, £15 and £10, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
2. HOF bikini
Floral bikini top and bottoms, £22 and £16, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
3. HOF coral bikini
Coral bikini top and bottoms, £22 and £16, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
4. HOF flamingo bikini
Flamingo bikini top and bottoms, £15 and £10, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
5. HOF multicoloured bikini
Multi coloured geometric print bikini top and bottoms, £50 each, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
6. HOF stripe kaftan
Multi coloured geometric print kaftan, £110, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
7. HOF white bikini
White 'Twist' bikini top and bottoms, £16 and £20, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
8. HOF floral bikini
Multi coloured floral print bikini top and bottoms, £22 and £16, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
9. HOF dip dye kaftan
Navy and pink tie-dye kaftan, £25, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
10. HOF blue kaftan
Navy sheer sequin trim kaftan, £35, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
11. HOF navy tankini
Navy tankini top and bottoms, £45 and £25, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
12. HOF animal bikini
White animal/foliage print bikini top and bottoms, £70 and £55, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
13. HOF animal blue bikini
Turquoise print jewel encrusted bikini top and bottoms, £100 and £75, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
14. HOF white sunglasses
White sunglasses, £12, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
15. HOF Tortoise shell sunglasses
Tortoise shell sunglasses, £12, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
16. HOF Two-tone sunglasses
Two-tone sunglasses, £12, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
17. HOF RayBans
Orange & black Wayfarer sunglasses, £120, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
18. HOF x-ray bag
Transparent beach tote, £19, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
19. HOF jely tote
Turquoise and orange jelly totes, £25, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
20. HOF sun hat
Natural straw sun hat, £19, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
-
21. HOF colourfulo bags
Canvas totes with patent trims, £25, House of Fraser High Summer 2010
