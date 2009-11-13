13 Mar 2018
House of Fraser Christmas Collection
1. House of Fraser, Sequin Dress 121109
Sequin dress, £335, Antik Batik at House of Fraser
2. House of Fraser, gold asymmetric dress 121109
Gold asymmetric dress, £130, Stefanel; Black and gold bow clutch, £35, Linea; mixed long chain necklace (worn as bracelet), £45, Kenneth Cole, all at House of Fraser
3. House of Fraser, Silver bandeau knit dress 121109
Silver bandeau knit dress, £170, Stefanel; mixed long chain necklace (worn as bracelet), £45, Kenneth Cole; black leggings, £12, Therapy, all at House of Fraser
4. House of Fraser, Black pearl cuff 121109
Black pearl cuff, £12, Therapy at House of Fraser
5. House of Fraser, navy quilted prom dress 121109
Navy quilted prom dress, £50, Therapy; blue jewel stretch bracelet, £25, Robert Rose; tights from a selection at House of Fraser
6. House of Fraser, Black glitter bangle 121109
Black glitter bangle, £16, Therapy at House of Fraser
7. House of Fraser, Pink Animal print clutch 121109
Pink animal print clutch, £55, Untold at House of Fraser
8. House of Fraser, Purple velvet bow dress
Purple velvet bow dress, £160, Untold; black suede and leather reversible clutch, £395, Anya Hindmarch; black tights, £19, Wolford, all at House of Fraser
9. House of Fraser, Gold brocade dress
Gold brocade dress, £140, Untold; pink jewel stretch bracelet, £25, Robert Rose; black velvet deluxe tights, £18, Wolford, all at House of Fraser
10. House of Fraser, Crystal pave ring
Crystal pave ring, £14, Untold at House of Fraser
11. House of Fraser, Feather Frame clutch 121109
Feather frame clutch, £49, Untold at House of Fraser
12. House of Fraser, Pearl strand necklace, 1121109
Pearl multi strand necklace, £22, Untold at House of Fraser
13. House of Fraser, black and silver sequin dress 121109
Black and silver sequin dress, £160, Untold; silver bobble stretch bracelet, £14, Untold; pearl and crystal multi row bracelet, £130, R J Graziano; diamente bracelet (part of a set), £12, Untold; crystal pave ring, £14, Untold; tights from a selection at House of Fraser
14. House of Fraser, Gold sequin clutch 121109
Gold sequin bow clutch, £55, Untold at House of Fraser
15. House of Fraser, Pearl and crystal stretch bracelet
Pearl and crystal stretch bracelet, £14, Untold at House of Fraser
16. House of Fraser, One shoulder feather corsage dress, 121109
Black one shoulder feather corsage dress, £100, Linea; gold jewel chain bracelet, £55, Kenneth Cole; black tights, £7, Aristoc, all at House of Fraser
17. House of Fraser, Gold chain bag, 121109
Gold chain bag, £265, Anya Hindmarch at House of Fraser
18. House of Fraser, Red satin bra, 121109
Red 'Satin Teese' cleavage bra, £34; thong £14. Dita Von Teese for Wonderbra at House of Fraser
19. House of Fraser, Berry satin bow dress, 121109
Berry satin bow dress, £185, Episode; red chandelier earrings, £30, Robert Rose; black net frame clutch bag, £40, Franco Franchi; tights from a selection at House of Fraser
20. House of fraser, gold chain bracelet 121109
Gold jewel chain bracelet, £55, Kenneth Cole at House of Fraser
21. House of fraser, Pewter bra 121109
Pewter bra with crystal detail, £57; short brief, £44, Lejaby at House of Fraser
22. House of Fraser, black and gold clutch 121109
Black and gold bow clutch, £35, Linea at House of Fraser
23. House of Fraser, One shoulder dress 121109
Black one shoulder feather dress, £100, Linea; gold jewel chain bracelet, £55, Kenneth Cole; black tights, £7, Aristoc, all at House of Fraser
24. House of Fraser, pink quilted clutch 121109
Pink patent quilted clutch, £29, Linea at House of Fraser
25. House of Fraser, Red ruffle dress 121109
Red ruffle dress £90, Linea; red rosary bead necklace, £25, Robert Rose; crystal collar necklace, £295, R J Graziano, all at House of Fraser
26. House of Fraser, Gold bow clutch 121109
Gold bow clutch, £365, Moschino Exclusive & Limited Edition at House of Fraser
27. House of Fraser, Crystal collar necklace 121109
Crystal collar necklace, £295, R J Graziano at House of Fraser
28. House of Fraser, Jewel stretch bracelets 121109
Jewel stretch bracelets, £25, Robert Rose at House of Fraser
