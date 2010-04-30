13 Mar 2018
Hot Bank Holiday Buys
1. Bank holiday Playsuit
Oasis Printed Strappy Short Playsuit, £40, Oasis
Pretty abstract florals make this a great spring number, plus it’ll bring some girlie charm to our festival looks when they roll around.
2. HHBuys Denim dress, £14.99, H&M
Denim dress, £14.99, H&M
Denimology 101: First lesson: You absolutely need this dress for spring. It’s easy, sexy and the cut is just so pretty! Second lesson: At that price you better run before they’re all gone. We know we will!
3. HHBuys Tailored shorts with feature belt loops, £95, Reiss
Tailored shorts with feature belt loops, £95, Reiss
Jazz up your holiday look with these bold tailored shorts. Go for extreme beauty with strappy tan clogs and attention-grabbing jewellery.
4. Bank hols monsoon dress
Kai Mai tunic, £95, Monsoon
Right, well that's our garden party outfit sorted for this weekend! We're loving the bright print.
5. HHBuys Indian bud print mini skirt, £25, Miss Selfridge
Indian bud print mini skirt, £25, Miss Selfridge
Set out to wow with Miss Selfridge’s Indian bud print mini skirt. Let the print stand out and look fabulous with a toned down top.
6. HHBuys Think knit jersey skirt, £13, American Apparel
Think knit jersey skirt, £13, American Apparel
This simple jersey skirt will make a great beach-to-bar cover-up over your bikini.
7. HHBUYS Boohoo bandeau
Bandeau style dress, £15, Boohoo
Nude tones are so hot this spring and so easy to sport. Boohoo’s bandeau style dress is just right for the moment. Wear it with jeans at night or little shorts during the day for an effortlessly chic look.
8. HHbUYS Fringe detail short sleeve top, £8, Boohoo
Fringe detail short sleeve top, £8, Boohoo
Be ready for travel in this gorgeous lemon fringe top. The low neckline makes it a sexy and stylish alternative to a basic tee.
9. HHBuys Frill side crop cardi, £35, Warehouse
Frill side crop cardi, £35, Warehouse
We love this frill side crop cardi from Warehouse for those frisky nights out this holiday weekend.
10. Bank hols miss s dress
Hawaiian print dress, £35, Miss Selfridge
Bring some tropical temptation to your weekend wardrobe courtesy of this sweet floaty frock.
11. HHBuys Lace shorts, £19.99, River Island
Lace shorts, £19.99, River Island
Get tanning ladies your legs are in deep need of some flaunting and shorts just don’t get any cuter. These lace dusty rose shorts are just right for a hot night out.
Search for item number: 589944
12. HHBuys print maxi dress RI
Aztec print maxi dress, £34.99, River Island
Look right on-trend with this absolutely gorgeous Aztec print maxidress by River Island. It’ll be just perfect with beachy hair.
Search for item number: 586075
13. HHBuys Bow playsuit, £25, Topshop
Bow playsuit, £25, Topshop
We love this coral playsuit… It won't take up much room in your suitcase and has major impact potential. Take it to the beach and then to the bar and look gorgeous all day.
14. HHBuys Topshop Acid wash denim playsuit, £35
Acid wash denim playsuit, £35, Topshop
This holiday it's time to play! Do it in Topshop’s acid denim playsuit and you're sure to be at the top of your game.
15. Topshop Kaftan
Embroidered kaftan cover up, £35, Topshop
Cover up with this Topshop woven kaftan. Its embroidered neck and beautiful nude colour will ensure you look fab with a glowing new tan.
16. HHBuys Wedged ribbon espadrille, £54.99, River Island
Wedged ribbon espadrille, £54.99, River Island
We love these wedges. Great for day or night these are definitely a must-have for this holiday weekend.
Search for item number: 588906
17. HHBuys Plastic flap clutch bag, £28, Topshop
Plastic flap clutch bag, £28, Topshop
This monochrome plastic flap clutch bag is holiday ready. So if you’re looking to bring one for every occasion, this is it!
18. HHBuys Crackle floral passport holder, £5, Topshop
Crackle floral passport holder, £5, Topshop
Arrive at the airport in style with this crackle floral travel case. It’s just so much cuter than your average passport cover.
19. HHBuys Bourjois limited edition Paris liberty chic blush, £6.85, Asos
Bourjois limited edition Paris liberty chic blush, £6.85, Asos
A little rose hue is a must! Add a touch of colour to you cheeks with this limited edition chic blush from Bourjois.
20. HHBuys Crochet straw bag, £30, Monsoon
Crochet straw bag, £30, Monsoon
Hand over that beach bag! Definitely a must-have item. The crochet detail and tan handles make it look particularly elegant.
21. HHBuys Ethnic trim trilby, £14.99, River Island
Ethnic trim trilby, £14.99, River Island
Nothing says holiday like a trilby and we love the ethnic trim here... It just yells boho chic.
Search for item number: 587808
22. HHbuys One shouldered swimsuit, £24.99, River Island
One shouldered swimsuit, £24.99, River Island
Be bold ladies: Hit the beach or the pool in River Island’s one-shouldered swimsuit. Try pairing with statement bangles or earrings; you’ll be sure to turn heads.
Search for item number: 581703
23. HHBuys Cluster diamante studs, £5.99, River Island
Cluster diamante studs, £5.99, River Island
How adorable are these? The way we see it is why wear pearls alone when you can have a cluster of perfection?
Search for item number: 585362
24. HHBuys Ruffle bandeau bikini, £26, Urban Outfitters
Ruffle bandeau bikini, £26, Urban Outfitters
Buying flowers makes us girl happy but it’s a way better feeling to wear them at the beach especially when they come adorned with delish little ruffles!
25. HHBuys Floral bustier playsuit, £34.99, River Island
Floral bustier playsuit, £34.99, River Island
Hotness alert!! This much needed floral bustier playsuit is just fabulous and would look great paired with some wedges or just simple flat sandals.
Search for item number: 589384
26. HHBUYS Boohoo clog
Colour strap clog, £40, Boohoo
Add a little colour pop to your outfit with these multi coloured strap clogs.
27. Holiday Fashion | Best Holiday Fashion Buys | Victoria Plimsolls | Fashion buys
Victoria elastique plimsolls, £30, sarenza.co.uk
Pack a pair of preppy plimsolls for your holiday. These lace-less numbers by classic footwear company Victoria Plimsolls are ideal for long days sight seeing.
28. Blue stripe hummingbird vest, £25, Dorothy Perkins
Blue stripe hummingbird vest, £25, Dorothy Perkins
The birds are chirping and the sun is shining so it’s definitely time to add some nautical pieces to your wardrobe, starting with this one.
29. HHBUYS Boohoo scarf
Annabelle floral scarf, £8, Boohoo
Work the bloom! Treat yourself this holiday to this beautiful floral scarf... At this price who can say no? Not us!
30. Open back playsuit, £80, Topshop
Open back playsuit, £80, Topshop
Kate is back in time for the summer with some hot numbers for Topshop. We love the open back playsuit. Time to splurge!
31. HHBuys Macrame and beaded fringe high sandal, £149, Reiss
Macrame and beaded fringe high sandal, £149, Reiss
Now that’s the type of shoe that just never goes out of style. So you can invest and reap the benefits of many, many hot summer nights out.
32. Lily pansy double layer cami, £25, Topshop
Lily pansy double layer cami, £25, Topshop
Erm, Polka dots and flowers? We’re in! This cami is right on for your holiday weekend.
33. HHBuys Mini rose head scarf, £12, Urban Outfitters
Mini rose head scarf, £12, Urban Outfitters
Release your inner hippie with this mini rose head scarf. Wear as a head scarf or a bandana and channel the good holiday vibes.
34. hhbuys Large exotic holdall, £35, Topshop
Large exotic holdall, £35, Topshop
Be ready for you holiday with this large canvas exotic flower print travel bag and make sure this time around you keep all your goodies in one basket… Or holdall!
35. HHBuys Flower ruffle necklace, £18, Topshop
Flower ruffle necklace, £18, Topshop
This dainty little number will add femininity to any outfit so pair with a basic dress and give a little boost to your look.
36. Green scallop tunic, £30, Dorothy Perkins
Green scallop tunic, £30, Dorothy Perkins
Perfect for colour blocking, this green tunic from Dorothy Perkins is just lovely and the layering detail at the bust is super-flattering.
37. Belle circle batik print harem jumpsuit, £15, Boohoo
Belle circle batik print harem jumpsuit, £15, Boohoo
Channel you inner Carrie Bradshaw with this fabulous turquoise harem jumpsuit.
38. Bank hols necklace
Where the roses grow necklace, £15.50, Eclectic Eccentricity
Flowers are the perfect treat, and we’re pleased this pretty bud will never wilt!
39. Shana ditsy print playsuit, £20, Boohoo
Shana ditsy print playsuit,£20, Boohoo
We love this flowy ditsy print playsuit. It’s so pretty and perfect for a day-to-night look.
40. Bank hols playsuit butterscotch
Butterscotch playsuit, £55, Kimchi & Blue at Urban Outfitters
Nothing says downtime like a playsuit - perfect for all our weekend adventures. In a deep butterscotch hue, this one could be dressed up with some heels for evening kudos too.
41. Gabriella maxi dress, £60, Monsoon
Gabriella maxi dress, £60, Monsoon
Pack this gorgeous cobalt maxidress and be sure to accessorize with beaded flats and lots and lots of bangles.
42. Bank hol House Tee
House of Bonjor tee, £35, Urban Outfitters
Say ‘Bonjour’ to the long weekend with the homely print on this tee. Top it with denim cut-offs and brogues for a stylish casual look.
43. Beach printed t-shirt dress, £39, Miss Selfridge
Beach printed t-shirt dress, £39, Miss Selfridge
Holiday must-have! This beach-printed T-shirt dress is perfect for a day of lounging by the pool.
44. Indian flower print skirt, £28, Miss Selfridge
Indian flower print skirt, £28, Miss Selfridge
The temp is rising and as we know that calls for amazing mini skirts and pretty camis. Team this little printed number with a cute pair of gladiator sandals for a holiday ready look.
45. Fabric print bag, £12, Warehouse
Fabric print bag, £12, Warehouse
Carry your sunscreen, iPod, and all your necessary beach stuff in style with this fabulous bag by Warehouse.
46. Bright folk border playsuit, £45, Warehouse
Bright folk border playsuit, £45, Warehouse
Prints are super trendy this season and we love this folklore playsuit. Pair with a cute pair of espadrilles and your tousled beach hair for a must-have effortless chic look.
47. French Connection jelly shoes, £15, Oli
French Connection jelly shoes, £15, Oli
Here is a fresh take on flip flops! These cool French Connection sandals are just right for some much needed beach time.
48. Paisley tassle triangle scarf, £18, Oasis
Paisley tassle triangle scarf, £18, Oasis
Add a hint of bohemian to your holiday outfits with this luxe tassel scarf by Oasis.
49. Wood and cable wide bangle, £16, Oasis
Wood and cable wide bangle, £16, Oasis
Accessorise your beach looks with this bright orange and wooden ultra-chic bangle.
50. Scarf trilby, £16.99, River Island
Scarf trilby, £16.99, River Island
Search for item number: 587805
Don’t forget your new hat this holiday! Channel the celebrity beach vibe with this scarf-embellished trilby and pair with a cool pair of aviators.
