13 Mar 2018
Holiday Fashion Buys
-
1. Tiger print bikini, £56, Princess Tam Tam at ASOS
We love a good motif and check out this tiger print halter neck bikini from Princess Tam Tam. The coral shade will look amazing with a tan, so save it for the last day.
-
2. Floral print bikini, £26, Urban outfitters
This bikini is too pretty for words, summer and flowers go hand in hand so make sure you pack this divine floral print bikini.
-
3. Swimsuit, £28, Warehouse
If you’re not in the mood to bare all on holiday, this Warehouse one piece is for you. Flattering and stylish, happy days!
-
4. Multi strap maxidress, £30, Topshop
Long, maxi-length dresses are the trend du jour. Wear this multi strapped backless number with tousled beach waves and some wedged shoes. Alternatively wear by day for the perfect beach cover-up.
-
5. Hawaii Scene one piece, £28, Topshop
You won’t want to go on holiday without this Hawaiian print swimsuit! The best thing about this one is the cut-out back. Wear with a pair of grey shorts and a denim jacket for night time.
-
6. Fish eye camera, £45, Urban outfitters
Holiday snaps are very important, make yours cool with this fish eye camera from Urban Outfitters. The neon pink is obviously a key factor as to why we love it!
-
7. Totally tropical shorts, £45, French Connection
So wrong yet so right, these totally tropical shorts from French Connection will be the perfect cover up from pool to bar.
-
8. Shopper, £89, Reiss
A good shopping tote is vital. Transport your beach essentials in style with this Reiss shopper. We love it!
-
9. Natural straw trilby hat, £15, Dorothy Perkins
Protect that mane of yours with this straw hat from Dorothy Perkins. Seriously stylish and a mere £15, it would be rude not to.
-
10. Denim shorts, £28, Topshop
Denim shorts are a holiday essential, ideal for wearing to the pool or with a glam top and clogs for the night. We love these frayed shorts from Topshop, we want them and we want them now.
-
11. Seanna closed chocolate clogs, £68, Topshop
Clogs, love them or hate them they are here to stay (well, for the summer) so wear these Topshop beauties with a mini frock or skinny jeans.
-
12. Neon green watch, £49, ASOS
We all know neon colours look amazing with a tan, what better than this wrist candy here? Bright green and in your face, just the way we like it.
-
13. 3 piece Pastel nail polish set, £15, Models Own
Paint your nails in one of these three shades and be on-trend with this seasons pastel hues. You can’t go wrong with any of these shades but we love the mint green the most.
-
14. Floral sunglasses, £16, Urban Outfitters
Sunglasses are needed, yes for eye protection but also for looking seriously hot. We love these cute floral shades from Urban outfitters.
-
15. Embellished dress, £95, Monsoon
This feminine evening dress with all over embellishment is perfect for your last night. The satin detail is a beautiful shade of peach and you can wear with heels or flats.
-
16. Bright skirt, £12.99, River Island
Oh lordy, this skirt is divine! Wear yours with a plain American Apparel body and a stack of bangles and off you go. Add a denim jacket to complete the look.
-
17. Beach cover up, £25, Monsoon
This easy to wear throw over will come in so handy for your holiday you'll wonder how you ever lived with out it.
-
18. Digital print bikini bottoms, £14, Monsoon
We love a bright bikini and you certainly can’t go wrong with this digital print bikini set.
-
19. Digital print bikini top, £14, Monsoon
-
20. Floral bag, £15, Miss Selfridge
We adore this bag because of its versatility. Wear across the body for free hands or wear as a clutch. Team with a dress, jeans or even beachwear.
-
21. Bow ring, £4, Dorothy Perkins
Wear this ring on your index finger for serious cool girl style.
-
22. Chambray shirt, £28, Miss Selfridge
Make this light denim chambray shirt your evening staple, perfect to tie up over a little dress or on its own with a pair of jeans.
-
23. Heart print T shirt, £16, River Island
Wear your hear on your tee with this gorgeous T shirt. Wear yours day, night or on the flight home.
-
24. Floral Print Tunic, £14, Peacocks
This sheer floral print tunic will be perfect for excursions – wear with denim shorts and a trilby and you’re good to go.
-
25. Floral playsuit, £65, Topshop
Work a cute evening look in this Topshop floral playsuit, team with a denim jacket and a pair of flat embellished sandals for night time holiday glamour.
-
26. Flat Top plastic sunglasses, £15, Topshop
We love Ray Ban Wayfarers but these Topshop look-alikes tick the cool box for a fraction of the price.
-
27. Knot wedge sandals, £45,Topshop
Aren’t these Topshop knot wedge sandals perfect come day or night? Wear yours with whatever you like because they go with everything.
