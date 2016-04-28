11 Dreamy Dresses For Every Summer Vacay

Don't want a stretchy jersey 'throw-on' (because, really, who does?), here are our faves to shop now

When people say 'holiday dresses', everyone pictures those elasticated stretchy throw-on things that no-one's ever actually enjoyed wearing and which create unshapely bulges on even the sveltest of physiques (like ours, obviously). So, we've looked about for the coolest styles to shop now.

Gone are the days when holiday dresses were intended solely for your sojourns, where's the (financial) sense in that? So, we went on the hunt for holiday dresses perfect for the city, sea and poolside.

There's beach dresses, like Mango's Tommy Hilfiger-alike crochet slip, to go over your bikini with your sliders for a cool Hadids-splashing-about-on-the-catwalk vibe.

Cold shoulder dresses are very hot right now and are mega convenient for chucking over your swimwear. (We recommend bandeau styles as bikini straps on show are a bit gap year traj.)

For city breaks or day trips, we've got chic cotton dresses — from Whistles' popping orange shirt dress to Cos's cute candy striped maxi, all which can be dressed up with a pair of leather sandals (go Ancient Greek to keep things classic or mix it up with Hunter’s new plastic sliders) for a chic daytime look.

As happens every summer, there are embroidered tunics and kaftans everywhere. Mango gets our vote - with embroidered bib styles under £40. Not only will they work for a weekend at home but with a pair of tie-up sandals over your bikini, you've got the perfect day-to-night beach holiday look.

Slip dresses are always a vacay fav. The ultimate for any part of your holiday — from coffee when you wake up to after your afternoon sun cream-removal shower refresh with a bronzed bare face and hair up. They fold up into a teeny square too so it won’t be a bother with your packing limit. Hashtag bonus.

Check out the 11 best holiday dresses now…