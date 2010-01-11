13 Mar 2018
H&M's January Clothes Drop
1. Powder blue dress, £29.99, H&M
2. Skirt with button detail, £24.99, H&M
3. Stone parker coat, £49.99, H&M
4. Faded denim jacket, £19.99, H&M
5. Cream dress with embellished shoulders, £39.99, H&M
6. Faded jeans, £29.99, H&M
7. Polka dot dress with pockets, £19.99, H&M
8. Hooded poncho, £29.99, H&M
9. Biker style denim jacket, £29.99, H&M
10. Gingham dress with puff skirt, £29.99, H&M
11. Belted coat , £59.99, H&M
12. Mid-blue denim jacket, £24.99, H&M
13. Two tone dress, £29.99, H&M
14. Denim shorts, £19.99, H&M
15. Drawstring bag, £39.99, H&M
16. Nature rings, £7.99, H&M
17. Black belt with clip fastening, £14.99, H&M
18. Embellished tunic, £34.99, H&M
19. Cream ankle boots, £39.99, H&M
20. Embroidered fitted jacket, £39.99, H&M
21. Bow detail court shoes, £29.99, H&M
22. Belted skirt, £29.99, H&M
23. T-shirt with pony design, £14.99, H&M
24. Patterned poncho, £34.99, H&M
