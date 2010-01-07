13 Mar 2018
H&M Spring Collection
-
1. New collection 070110 H&M 3
Dress £14.99, H&M Garden Collection
Forgot that winter blues and look forward to working colour explosions like this gorgeous floaty dress next season.
-
2. New collection 070110 H&M 4
Dress, £29.99, H&M Garden Collection
Stand out from the crowd in this stunning red bandeau dress with rose detail. Perfect for those glam summer parties.
-
3. New collection 070110 H&M 2
Tunic £12.99, H&M Garden Collection
Get summer ready in a flash in this simple tunic, perfect for lazy days at the park.
-
4. New collection 070110 H&M 5
Dress £29.99, H&M Garden Collection
Nude is still on-trend and this layered dress will look great with a tan (even if you have to fake it!)
-
5. New collection 070110 H&M 6
Tunic £7.99, Shorts £14.99, Hat £6.99, H&M Garden Collection
We love this boho chic look, especially as all the pieces are made from organic or recycled fabrics, so you can feel good about helping the environment while looking great.
-
6. New collection 070110 H&M 10
Blouse £19.99, Shorts £19.99, H&M Garden Collection
Blossom in this effortless look; we love the colourful shorts.
-
7. New collection 070110 H&M 1
Top £14.99, Short £14.99, H&M Garden Collection
In stores from the 25th of March
Who could resist this cute combination? Especially at under £30 for the pair. Work this relaxed look with simple flats and you’ll be the envy of every garden party guest.
-
8. New collection 070110 H&M 7
Top £14.99, Shorts £19.99, H&M Garden Collection
Safari style shorts are perfect for those springtime strolls and look great topped off with this relaxed lace detail top.
-
9. New collection 070110 H&M 8
Dress £24.99, Jacket £29.99, H&M Garden Party
Give your casual look a flash of colour with this adorable flowery dress. Top off with this easy to wear jacket to stay warm in the fresh spring weather.
-
10. New collection 070110 H&M 9
Tunic £12.99, Shorts £14.99, H&M Garden Collection
A floaty tunic topped off with fresh ivory shorts is a sure-fire way to summer chic.
-
11. New collection 070110 H&M 11
Dress £14.99, H&M Garden Collection
Floaty and fabulous, this dress will have you feeling bright and breezy in a flash.
-
12. New collection 070110 H&M 12
Dress £19.95, H&M Garden Collection
This dress is great for work and play, with the flower detailing on the sleeves offering a great twist on a basic shape.
-
13. New collection 070110 H&M 13
Jacket, £34.99, H&M Garden Collection
Add a colour accent to any outfit with this stunning rose red jacket.
-
14. New collection 070110 H&M 14
Dress £29.95, H&M Garden Collection
Brighten up your wardrobe and get spring ready with stand-out garden print dress.
-
15. New collection 070110 H&M 15
Skirt £19.99, Tank £7.99, H&M Garden Collection
Soften up this super flattering garden print skirt with a simple, buttoned marl tank.
-
16. New collection 070110 H&M 16
Dress £7.99, H&M Garden Collection
This adorable dress is a snip at just £7.99 and will get you feeling all warm and fuzzy with its delicate bloom print.
1 of 16
New collection 070110 H&M 3
Dress £14.99, H&M Garden Collection
Forgot that winter blues and look forward to working colour explosions like this gorgeous floaty dress next season.