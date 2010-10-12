13 Mar 2018
Hit the Knits!
1. KNITWEAR 121010
Prints
Cardigan, £24.99, H&M
This tapestry print drape cardi is perfect for those laidback Sunday strolls. Just add some knee-high boots and your favourite denims.
2. KNITWEAR 121010
Prints
Ikat batwing jumper, £85, Jaeger
If you're a real classics girl, then this camel and black knit is perfect for a smart casual look.
3. KNITWEAR 121010
Prints
Blue floral fairisle jumper, £54.99, River Island
Have a little fun with your winter wardrobe and choose a kitsch print like this rose fairisle number from River Island.
4. KNITWEAR 121010
Prints
Animal print crew jumper, £35, Warehouse
If you want a ladylike knit then choose a slim-fit number like this Warehouse leopard-print jumper. Pair it with tuxedo pants and kitten heels for a modern 60s look.
5. KNITWEAR 121010
Prints
Boiled wool top, £110, Whistles
Whistles have a great selection of funky knits. The cropped sleeves on this check number give it a casual twist, so it’s ideal for those jeans and ballet pump days.
6. KNITWEAR 121010
Cable Knit
Shawl cardigan, £195, YMC
For off-duty cool pop this cable knit cardi over some cargo pants and hiking boots.
7. KNITWEAR 121010
Cable Knit
Round neck cable knit sweater, £29.99, Zara
Zara's affordable knits are perfect for capturing country chic and we love the leather elbow patch detail on this marl grey sweater. Go for a 40s-inspired take on the trend and pair with a ditsy floral day dress and some riding boots.
8. KNITWEAR 121010
Cable Knit
Poncho, £24.99, H&M
Keep your hands free with this chunky polo-neck cape. For an urban edge wear it with Breton stripes and leather-insert leggings.
9. KNITWEAR 121010
Cable Knit
Cream aran knit top, £34.99, River Island
Sienna's been spotted in a cool cream cable knit like this River Island number, pair it with tapered satin trousers like her for a feminine contrast.
10. KNITWEAR 121010
Cable Knit
DB Cable knit, £40, Warehouse
Epatulets and shiny gold buttons give this cable knit cardi a sharp military make-over.
11. KNITWEAR 121010
Boyfriend
Stripe sleeve batwing sweater, £175, Jaeger
This striped batwing jumper will make your daytime look appear thrown together but the camel and black stripes will ensure it's fashion forward.
12. KNITWEAR 121010
Boyfriend
Pipin stripe jumper, £110, Reiss
Stripes will never go out of style. Go for understated Parisian chic and wear with all black, think super-skinny trousers and high-shine lace-up boots.
13. KNITWEAR 121010
Boyfriend
Men's waffle jumper, £79.50, Gap
Sometimes, for a boyfriend-style fit it's best to head to the men's department. This waffle jersey is ultra soft and will look equally good worn with heeled boots and a ladylike silk scarf as it will with your favourite jeans.
14. KNITWEAR 121010
Boyfriend
Knitted boyfriend cardigan, £48, Topshop
Instead of a jacket throw this chunky boyfriend cardigan over smocks and leggings for a carefree edge.
15. KNITWEAR 121010
Boyfriend
Oversized argyle cardigan, £145, Asos
Make shorts winter-ready by popping this oversized check-print cardi over the top.
16. KNITWEAR 121010
Cashmere
Cashmere crew neck, £49.99, Uniqlo
If there's any staple worth investing in this season it's a slim camel sweater. Uniqlo have a great selection of affordable cashmeres in all styles this season that will have staying-power in your wardrobe for years to come.
17. KNITWEAR 121010
Cashmere
Long-sleeve sweater, £59.99, Zara
A classic high-neck knit will create an instant polish when tucked into a high-waist skirt.
18. KNITWEAR 121010
Cashmere
Cashmere sweater, £75, Gap
Affordable cashmere is popping up all over the high street and is well worth investing in to add a little luxe touch to your outfit.
19. KNITWEAR 121010
Cashmere
Cashmere jacket, £275, Banana Republic
This Banana Republic cardi is a super-cosy alternative to a blazer and on-trend with its military button detail.
20. KNITWEAR 121010
Cashmere
Angora belted cape, £98, Jigsaw
Before temperatures really drop a cape cardi is a stylish alternative to a winter coat.
21. KNITWEAR 121010
Fair Isle
Oversized jacquard knit jumper, £395, Joseph
Go for an oversized knit and wear as a dress if you want a smarter look.
22. KNITWEAR 121010
Fair Isle
Knitted fairisle cardigan. £55, Topshop
With Chanel and Paul & Joe creating winter wonderlands on the AW10 runways with models layered up in fur and fairisle it's time to embrace bold knits. Keep it girlie by teaming with a tweed mini and fine wool tights.
23. KNITWEAR 121010
Fair Isle
Vintage felicity cardigan, £90, French Connection
For a smart preppy look pop this slim fair isle cardi over a roll neck and pencil skirt.
24. KNITWEAR 121010
Fair Isle
Grayling fairisle jumper, £285, Rag & Bone
Go for an Alexa-inspired look and layer this super-soft angora sweater over a crisp white shirt and some denim cut-offs.
25. KNITWEAR 121010
Fair Isle
Reverse fair isle jumper, £285, McQ Alexander McQueen
In its earthy colour palette and with a cosy ribbed waist this McQ sweater was made for those chilly autumn days.
26. KNITWEAR 121010
Embellished
Queenie furry stripe jumper, £110, Whistles
Whistles quirky fuzz-stripe jumper is slightly cropped so will make a cool partner for floaty mini skirts or slips.
27. KNITWEAR 121010
Embellished
Knitted fur shoulder top, £40, Topshop
Fur can be seen on everything from boots to bags this season, and adds a hint of fun to this cream knit.
28. KNITWEAR 121010
Embellished
Flower shoulder top, £40, Miss Selfridge
If oversized knits aren't for you then this Miss Selfridge number should satisfy with its slim-fit and pretty corsage shoulders.
29. KNITWEAR 121010
Embellished
Navy pom pom jumper, £34.99, River Island
This bargain River Island knit is slim enough to slip into skirts and has fun pom pom detailing.
30. KNITWEAR 121010
Embellished
Textured contrast print jumper, £230, See by Chloe
There's no reason to confine shearling to linings, this tactile See by Chloe number is our new favourite off-duty wear.
