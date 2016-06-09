10 High-Waisted Bikinis For Instant Holiday Glam Points

High-waisted bikinis are a total swimwear classic. With a fan base which includes Marilyn Monroe and Alexa Chung, we picked the 10 best sets to shop now...

Who doesn't want to look like a vintage mega babe on holiday? Whatever your figure, high-waisted bikinis are basically the one thing you need for Insta-glam — even if you haven’t got a pool and you’re actually wedged onto a deceptively small Airbnb balcony.

Not just for fuller figures, the cut of the bottoms creates curves on more up and down or athletic figures. Also the extra fabric makes you feel a bit more comfortable than teeny weeny bikinis — especially after your afternoon Prosecco puff — and it's a far chicer option than a frumpy kaftan. Yes, it’ll limit your tanning but just roll it down when lounging and up when you need to walk around. It’s pretty ideal. (Check out our beach cover-ups edit for more protection.)

The only body type that should be careful about which high-waisted bikini to pick is you pear gals. Just be sure to choose a style that doesn’t imbalance your hips and smaller upper body, so opt for separates with a more detailed or statement top and block colour bottoms.

Over the years the high-waisted bikini has been worn by a zillion celebs, from Marilyn Monroe to Alexa Chung. It goes back to the 30s and 40s when most of the original sets had simply cut or frill detail bikini bottoms and triangle or bandeau tops. After its hey day, it had a lull in the 60s and then made a glorious comeback, with everything retro, this millennia.

An actually cool high-waisted bikini can be hard to find, but there are loads of cool swimwear brands right now. Lisa Marie Fernandez has fun bright, printed or denim sets (though we’re still pining over those towelling ones), and Kiini — the crochet hem styles everyone freaked about last year — has started doing high waisted bottoms!

It’s most important that you feel comfortable — while block colours are more timeless, bikinis are a fun way to wear prints, from timeless nautical stripes to on point checks.

We’re loving We Are Handsome’s new swimwear shapes too. After they came onto the scene with simple swimsuits and triangle bikinis, the high waist style with a structured top – perfect for bigger busts – is top of our #LIKE list.

Find one you love in our pick of the best…