13 Mar 2018
HIGH STREET STEALS: 50 Under 50
-
1. 50 under 50 101210
Petites Metallic Plisse Dress, £40.00, Miss Selfridge
The metallic trend is huge this winter and is great for this years party season. Grab this silver plisse dress from Miss Selfridge for a lady-like look that’s bang on trend!
-
2. 50 under 50 101210
Tan Point Brogue, £28, Urban Outfitters
Shop for shoes without breaking the bank this winter and grab this pair of tan brogues from Urban Outfitters! These would look great with a black play-suit or maxi-skirt and vest and are the perfect way to get that geek-chic look!
-
3. 50 under 50 101210
Sheer Lace Tights, £10, ASOS
Tights are a must during the winter party season but why not glam up your pins with this lace design pair from ASOS. Perfect with ankle boots and on-trend leather shorts and a bargain at just £10 there’s no excuse not to look great this Christmas!
-
4. 50 under 50 101210
Renewal Pleat Front Leather Shorts, £48.00, Urban Outfitters
Leather shorts are a must-have this season and this pair are an absolute steal at £48. Team with a white t-shirt, black tights and ankle boots to get an Alexa Chung-esque look!
-
5. 50 under 50 101210
Grey Block Loafer, £40.00, Miss Selfridge
The heeled loafer is the perfect way to keep your toes cosy and still keep your polished look! Go sophisticated with high wasted trousers and a blazer or team with shorts and a vest to master the art of casual chic!
-
6. 50 under 50 101210
Nude Sling Back Platform, £40.00, Miss Selfridge
We adore these Christian Louboutin-esque heels and in this nude/camel colour they’re right on trend! Team with black skinny jeans and a casual grey vest for a Parisian look perfect for party season!
-
7. 50 under 50 101210
Leather & Chiffon Skirt, £39.99, New Look
We just can’t believe this real leather and chiffon skirt from New Look is only £39.99! This truly is designer style without the price-tag and a perfect piece for that Christmas party!
-
8. 50 under 50 101210
Quill Necklace, £30, Tatty Devine
Feathers are huge this season but if you’re not the flamboyant type why not go low-key with this old-fashioned quill shaped necklace in gold mirror! This piece would subtlety glam up your staple jeans and heels combo or give your evening dress a modern twist!
-
9. 50 under 50 101210
Crystal Deco Pearl Earrings, £42, Tatty Devine
Bling is back this winter and what better way to celebrate than to treat yourself to a pair of a fantastic crystal drop earrings! The pearl detail on this pair from Tatty Devine are a lady-like touch and would look great contrasted with jeans, heels and vest!
-
10. 50 under 50 101210
Light Weight Skinny Jean, £38, Oasis
A pair of black skinny jeans are an all-year round wardrobe staple and if your looking for good quality at a reasonable price try this pair form Oasis coming in at just £38.
-
11. 50 under 50 101210
Ella Embellished Bag, £45, Oasis
This piece is the perfect pouch to achieve a look that is casual but chic and we just love those vintage looking studs! Complete this Alexa Chung-esque the look with shorts, ankle boots and a blazer!
-
12. 50 under 50 101210
Black Multi Bow Quilted Handbag, £34.99, River Island
We love this Chanel-esque quilted handbag with multi-bow detail and chain from River Island. This is the perfect pouch for girls who favor a sophisticated European style! Great for a polished office look, or a night on the town this piece is a bargain at just £34.99!
-
13. 50 under 50 101210
Curious Folk T-shirt, £31.50, Sass & Bide
If you want to get the animal print look this winter but shy away from leopard print, why not go Lizard instead! We love this t-shirt from Sass and Bide in ivory cotton and it’s a bargain at just £31.50.
-
14. 50 under 50 101210
Sleeveless Lace Chiffon Dress, £46, American Apparel
We love American Apparel’s cute take on this seasons lace trend! The nude colour keeps the look girly whilst a skinny waist belt gives the dress a sophisticated edge! Team with centre parted waves and ankle boots for an on-trend look!
-
15. 50 under 50 101210
16" Gold Stars Chain, £15, Kate Moss for Topshop
If you love Kate Moss’s 70’s inspired look why not put this gold stars necklace from hr collection at Topshop on your Christmas wish list! In 16 carat gold this delicate piece would look great with a play suit, heals and sparkly eyes!
-
16. 50 under 50 101210
Flower And Veil Headband, £22, Topshop
The perfect way to give your winter wardrobe a lady-like twist is to add a feminine hair accessory like this delightful flower and veil headband from Topshop. Go ultra girly with a lace dress and peep-toe pumps or contrast with your skinny jeans and heels combo!
-
17. 50 under 50 101210
Red Cotton Sateen Dress, £28, Miss Selfridge
Get in the Christmas spirit with this traffic stopping red mini dress from Miss Selfridge! A great way to look festive and stay stylish, this cute number is perfect for a girly night on the town!
-
18. 50 under 50 101210
Totally Metal Black Leather Boots, £27, Office
Look no further for your perfect peep-toe boot than this pair form Office! They are such a bargain at just £27 and will rock up you LBD!
-
19. 50 under 50 101210
Smooth Manoeuvre Trousers, £42, French Connection
French Connection’s satin draped tie-waist trousers are pure after hours glamour! For a real style statement go for a blazer towering heels and pulled back hair!
-
20. 50 under 50 101210
Winter Annie Top, £40, French Connection
We love this Victoria Beckham style piece from French Connection! The runched sleeves give jersey top an elegant touch and would look great with skinny jeans or on-trend high wasted shorts! This piece also come ins white if you prefer a less severe look!
-
21. 50 under 50 101210
Croc Leather Inlay Bangle, £18, French Connection
Animal print is huge this winter but if you prefer an understated style get the look with this lizard print leather inlay bangle from French Connection. The gold-tone is ultra chic and would look great by itself or with mixed with a mish-mash of metallic bangles!
-
22. 50 under 50 101210
Danna Lauer Embroidered Dress, £44.99, Uttam Boutique
If you want in on this season’s gothic trend but want to keep you look girly then why not pick up this bargain dress from online boutique Utaam. Give the style a modern edge with wavy centre-parted hair and ankle boots or go vintage-chic with a pair of peep-toe pumps and scarlet lips!
-
23. 50 under 50 101210
Beige Wide Pleat Trousers, £44.99, River Island
The perfect trousers for those after work Christmas parties this beige pair from River Island could easily be glammed up by switching your ballet pumps for peep toes! Teamed with a smokey eye and a metallic clutch you’re all set for the evening!
-
24. 50 under 50 101210
Cropped Lace Jacket, £40.00, Warehouse
This cropped lace jacket from River Island is an on-trend piece perfect for taking your look form day-to-night! A bargain at just £40, this piece is a winter wardrobe staple!
-
25. 50 under 50 101210
Red Box Ring Handle Clutch, £29.99, River Island
If you want to give your evening look a festive twist then why not grab this girly red box clutch from River Island! With skull ring handle detail this is a glam addition to your party wardrobe and would look fab with your fave LBD!
-
26. 50 under 50 101210
Disney Couture ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Castle Pendant, £30, ASOS
If you’re one for statement jewelry why not put this gold plated Disney Couture necklace on your Christmas wish list! The Sleeping Beauty’s Castle pendant is just so girly and with the bow stud earrings make this the perfect gift!
-
27. 50 under 50 101210
Rose Gold Effect Retro Style Oversized Watch, £16.00, ASOS
Watches give any look a vintage finish and have made and have made a huge come this year! We love this imitation rose gold piece from ASOS and it’ll look great during the party season with your fave LBD!
-
28. 50 under 50 101210
Belt with Gold Detailing, £14.99, Zara
Neat and tidy but with a hardware twist, wrap this waist belt round an LBD to add a bit of an edge.
-
29. 50 under 50 101210
Gorjana Lovebird Hoop Earrings, £45, Austique
These are the sweetest earrings we’ve seen in ages. Plated in 18kt gold, they’d make the perfect present.
-
30. 50 under 50 101210
Sweater RLD Dream, £39.90, Mango
This lovely jumper gets even lovelier when you turn around with its gorgeous oversized ribbon bow tie draping down the back.
-
31. 50 under 50 101210
Black Chain Trim Pumps, £14, Dorothy Perkins
A cute pump shape with a super cool metal trim, these Dorothy Perkins flats are great for everyday wear.
-
32. 50 under 50 101210
Galaxy Jersey Sequin Dress, £48, French Connection
The gathering on the side of this gorgeous sequin patch dress will give you a great silhouette. Team with stilettos to maximise it.
-
33. 50 under 50 101210
Tommy Plain Jersey Dress, £32, French Connection
If your trusty LBD’s finally had it, get this bargain to replace it. It will work for every occasion.
-
34. 50 under 50 101210
Tuxedo Blazer, £39.99, Gap
Who would’ve thought you could get a blazer for under £50, let alone under £40! Gap’s blazer is an absolute classic and incredible value.
-
35. 50 under 50 101210
Slouchy Slim Cargo Pants, £35, Gap
Cooler than a khaki and a stylish alternative to the jean, the slouchy slim cargo is the season’s “it” pair of trousers.
-
36. 50 under 50 101210
Gold Jacks Necklace, £25, Banana Republic
Think your outfit just needs that golden touch? Then add this gold jacks necklace for an instant effect.
-
37. 50 under 50 101210
Kurt Geiger Navy Jitterbag Clutch, £45, Liberty
This Kurt Geiger clutch is ultra chic but with a touch of creepy crawly!
-
38. 50 under 50 101210
Accordian Pleat Skirt, £29.99, Zara
We’ve seen the pleated skirt in mini, midi and maxi lengths but this is surely a micro mini! Team with bare legs if you dare…
-
39. 50 under 50 101210
Hana Crystal Embellished Tank, £32, Reiss
A classic tank with a touch of sparkle, perfect for doing a laidback chic look.
-
40. 50 under 50 101210
Sunshine Relaxed T-Shirt, £49, Reiss
We love the slouchy shape of this T-shirt, and the subtle leopard print pattern is to die for too.
-
41. 50 under 50 101210
Dress RSD Jose, £44.90, Mango
This shift dress will take you from party to party. It’s a classic shift from the front but has a gorgeously deep V in the back.
-
42. 50 under 50 101210
Messenger Bag with Fastener, £39.99, Zara
I know, we couldn’t believe this bag was under £50 either! It’s prim and proper, yet oh so cool.
-
43. 50 under 50 101210
River Island Wool Mix Funnel Neck Knit Cape, £49.99, ASOS
Capes are huge this winter and a great way to update your winter wardrobe! We love this camel coloured piece from River Island and it’s a steal at just £49.99.
-
44. 50 under 50 101210
Khaki Oversized Shirt Dress, £46.00, Topshop
This Khaki over-sized shirt-dress is perfect for us casual girls! The sheer fabric is great for an after work party - simply glam-up with some heels and smokey eyes!
-
45. 50 under 50 101210
Flachet peasant blouse, £33.25, Malene Birger
A blouse is a great way to stay comfy but still look chic! Dessert tones are in this season so we think this piece from Malene Birger is a find at just £35.25. Team with jeans, heels and a satchel for a casual but sophisticated look!
-
46. 50 under 50 101210
Teenie Glitter leather belt, £15, J.Crew
Get the metallic trend with this fab gold belt from J.Crew. The perfect accessory to glam up a pair of jeans or even round your favourite oversized cardi this piece is perfect for party season!
-
47. 50 under 50 101210
Black One Sleeve Shift Dress, £46, Topshop
This is the perfect LBD for party season and the asymmetrical style is right on-trend! Team with bare legs and metallic shoes for ultimate evening glamour!
-
48. 50 under 50 101210
Maltese Black Buckle Pointed Suede Pumps, £28.00, Topshop
These pumps are oh so chic we simply love the caramel colour and gold buckle detail! Team with some high wasted trousers and a sheer blouse for a Parisian look that’s always in style!
-
49. 50 under 50 101210
Shiny Crew Neck Cardigan, £19.99, Uniqlo
We all need a staple winter cardi and coming in at just £19.99 you can’t beat this crew nick piece with gathered detail from Uniqlo! Team on-trend leather shorts, black tights and towering heals for a stylish but cozy look!
-
50. 50 under 50 101210
Cream Bell Sleeve Lace Shift Dress, £48.00, Topshop
This long-sleeved mini dress from Topshop perfectly combines lady-like style with this seasons 70’s trend! For a modern look team with smokey eyes and towering ankle boots or go retro with platforms and an up do’.
