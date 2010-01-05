13 Mar 2018
High Street Sale Picks
-
1. Asymmetric coat, was £75, now £50, awear.com
Button up in style with this military inspired grey coat complete with brass buttons and epaulettes.
-
2. Smudge print feather dress, was £40, now £15, missselfridge.com
This pretty print tunic dress will work well now layered with a long-sleeved tee and tights but wear with leggings in summer for a cool festival look.
-
3. Jangles collar, was £35, now £17.50, frenchconnection.com
This statement necklace is the edgy sort of number we'd expect to see Rihanna wear… and it's half price!
-
4. A-line printed stripe dress, was £30, now £17, oli.co.uk
Heading for winter sun? Do so in style with this pretty striped prom-style sundress.
-
5. Gunmetal stone cocktail ring, was £15, now £5, missselfridge.com
This cocktail ring in shades of silver will add a little twinkle to day or evening outfits.
-
6. Purple origami top, was £25, now £10, dorothyperkins.com
Add a little Fame style to your wardrobe with this purple cap-sleeved top at a teeny £10.
-
7. Coast Daisy trim top, was £75, now £35, House of Fraser
Wear this versatile top with jeans for a smart-casual look or a pencil skirt for office-worthy style.
-
8. Fever embroidered sleeve dress, was £75, now £42, oli.co.uk
We love this super-stylish balloon sleeved frock with embroidered detail by Fever.
-
9. PPQ 50s dress, was £60, now £42, oli.co.uk
Get some London style with PPQ's red 50s-style dress with black contrast detail.
-
10. Buffy jumper, was £75, now £30, frenchconnection.com
Add a shot of colour to your winter wardrobe with French Connection's fuchsia jumper.
-
11. St Martins leather gloves, was £55, now £38, oli.co.uk
Long leather gloves are a must with all those on-trend three-quarter length sleeve jackets and this pair from Oli.co.uk have a cute bow detail.
-
12. Faux fur jacket, was £50, now £35, oli.co.uk
The ideal thing to cosy up against the cold in is a faux fur jacket. This leopard print number is a steal at £35!
-
13. Jacquard bow bandeau dress, was £35, now £15, awear.com
This adorable bow bodice dress is the kind of cute frock we'd expect to see on Taylor Swift.
-
14. Work pencil pleat dress, was £30, now £15, awear.com
A dress this easy to wear will instantly become a wardrobe staple.
-
15. Ted Baker knitted tie waist cardigan, was £79, now £40, John Lewis
Make keeping warm in the winter weather a statement with Ted Baker's bat wing cardigan.
-
16. sale pic 0501 boyfriend dp
Very Alexa Chung - trust us when we say a boyfriend jacket will be yours S/S staple.
-
17. Sequin slouch blazer, was £40 – now £15, New Look
This blazer would make a great addition to any wardrobe, perfect for a smart daytime look, a glam dinner or evening party.
-
18. Mirror necklace, was £10 – now £4, New Look
For only £4 this gorgeous drop necklace would make a great addition to any day or night outfit.
-
19. Lurex stripe clutch, was £45 – now £20, French Connection at ASOS.com
Don’t just let your dress dazzle. This gorgeous French Connection clutch not only comes in gorgeous midnight blue but is also big enough to fit everything you need for a night out. What more do we need?
-
20. Zig zag sequin skull cap, was £15 – now £5, Miss Selfridge
While this may not be the warmest hat it sure is one of the glitziest we’ve seen. We love the blue and purple mix of wintery colours.
-
21. Verona triple buckle boot, was £150 – now £105, KG by Kurt Geiger at ASOS.com
With all this snow we need some sturdy boots to see us through, these gorgeous boots from Kurt Geiger are our fave and have a third off.
-
22. Stud clutch, was £28 – now £10, Miss Selfridge
This stud clutch is perfect for any occasion. Team it with an all-black, silver, gold or metallic outfit for ultimate glam.
-
23. Suede pin studded pull on over-the-knee boot, was £115 – now £58, ASOS
Make like Rihanna and Penelope Cruz and get yourself a pair of gorgeous studded over-the-knee boots.
-
24. Leather stud and quilt chain bag, was £45 – now £32, Warehouse at ASOS.com
We could all use a new handbag every now and again and this stud bag with a long shoulder strap and on-trend stud details is a great choice,
-
25. Purple sequin vest, was £30 – now £15, Miss Selfridge
Shimmer your way through the day with this simple but stunning sequin vest.
-
26. Sequin and ribbon mini skirt, was £32 – now £24, ASOS
We love this fab and fun party skirt featuring on-trend sequin details and easy to accessoriese with colours. Perfect.
-
27. Denim blazer, was £45 – now £18, ASOS
Blazers are a big winter 09 trend and this denim number is the perfect mix of smart but sexy. Plus it will look great over a white tee and skinnies come spring.
-
28. Cosmic print pocket detail tulip skirt, was £28 – now £12, ASOS
Go short and sexy with this print detail skirt from ASOS. Team with tights and a long-sleeved T-shirt for daytime glam.
-
29. Metallic yarn slouchy knitted tunic, was £28 – now £15, ASOS
We love this slouchy knit that can be teamed with anything from skinny jeans or leggings with a statement necklace with heels for a casual yet oh-so-chic look.
-
30. Rose print long sleeve jersey dress, was £35 – now £24, Motel at ASOS.com
Get a touch of spring in your wardrobe even though winter is still upon is with this long-sleeved floral dress from Motel.
-
31. Purple one shoulder maxi dress, was £55 – now £38, ASOS
Go for the Grecian goddess look in this knock-out purple floor-length dress with a ruched waist and hanging shoulder detail.
-
32. Silk burn-out shift dress, was £50 – now £15, ASOS
This gorgeous shimmering block panel dress from ASOS is an ideal wedding guest dress. Team with a chic black cardi for a stunning look.
-
33. Hillary high waisted skirt with plait, was £95 – now £48, Reiss at ASOS
Update your workwear wardrobe with this stunning high-waisted sapphire skirt from Reiss. Team with a white shirt or matching silk blouse for a chic daytime look.
-
34. Geo print PU panel dress, was £35 – now £10, ASOS
Stand out in this block panel and geometric design dress. Ideal for a night on the town in either winter with tights and boots or in the summer with bare legs and killer heels.
-
35. Black bubble suede studded ankle strap shoe, was £95 – now £48, ASOS
These black and gold studded heels are a great choice for the ultimate in party heels. They feature a sturdy ankle strap, on trend stud-detail and will keep our toes out of the cold.
-
36. Editor's pick sale 040110 2
Steal the show in this bargain from Miss Selfridge.
-
37. Editor's Pick sale 040110 1
A biker jacket is perfect for topping off any outfit, especially at this price.
-
38. Editor's choice sale 050110 7
Throw a cardi over this lace detailed playsuit for a winning casual look or dress up with heels and a clutch.
-
39. Editor's choice sale 050110 3
Florals are still on trend and add a splash of colour to any outfit.
-
40. sale 0501 dp bag
Jade is the perfect colour pop to ease your winter blues, team this pretty satchel with LBD'S for an elegant evening look.
-
41. Editor's choice sale 050110 9
A great statement piece from Urban Outfitters that can be dressed up or down for work or play.
-
42. Editor's choice sale 050110 8
Throw this over any outfit for a look that is smart and chic.
-
43. sale 0501 dp peg leg
Add a pair of peg leg pants to your workwear wardrobe and team with Breton stripes for a Left Bank look.
-
44. Editor's choice sale 050110 20
Get winter ready in a flash with this 60s influenced double-breasted coat with stand-out jumbo buttons.
-
45. Editor's choice sale 050110 15
Brighten up your office in this colourful zip detail dress. It’s the perfect addition to your new year work wardrobe.
-
46. Editor's choice sale 050110 21
Report to work in style in this fitted military style dress
-
47. Editor's choice sale 050110 22
A denim jumpsuit like this one from ASOS is perfect for a chic city look.
-
48. Editor's choice sale 050110 23
Dress-up jeans with this embellished top.
-
49. Editor's choice sale 050110 24
Buckle-up in these statement shoe boots for any edgy daytime look.
-
50. Editor's choice sale 050110 25
This funnel coat will keep you wrapped-up warm and looking super stylish in the winter chill.
-
51. Editor's choice sale 050110 26
Button-up in this wool coat with warming faux fur collar. Perfect for those cold winter walks.
-
52. Editor's choice sale 050110 28
These statement studded heels will update any outfit in a flash.
-
53. Editor's choice sale 050110 29
Make a statement with this cute candy-striped clutch from Nine West.
-
54. Editor's choice sale 050110 30
Throw this classic blazer over jeans and a tee to smarten things up.
-
55. Editor's choice sale 050110 31
Add texture to your work wardrobe with this simple, chic draped skirt.
-
56. Editor's choice sale 050110 32
This Oasis jacket is the perfect accompaniment to any outfit and bang on trend with draped detailing.
-
57. Editor's Pick sale Bandeau peplum dress
Go for the wow factor in this bright block colour bandeau dress. Team with a pair of killer heels and some statement jewellery for a knock-out party look.
-
58. Editor's Pick sale Strapless bustle dress
Got a party coming up and need a dress? Look no further than this gorgeous royal blue number with slim straps and a zip edged skirt detail at the front. Team with lots of silver accessories and some matching shoes for a stylish outfit.
-
59. Editor's Pick sale Spot sequin skirt
We love a bit of versatility in our wardrobes and this skirt fits the bill. You can dress up a daytime look with tights and a black knit or glam up a nighttime look with bare legs and a simple tee. Perfect.
-
60. Editor's Pick sale Animal sequin dress
Get some glitz in your wardrobe with this bargain busting silver dress. Combining two big winter trends, sequins and animal prints, this is a must-have buy.
-
61. Editor's Pick sale Graded sequin dress
Sparkle your way through the night with this gorgeous sequin dress from Oasis. The shimmering blue tones and cute capped sleeves make this an ideal party staple.
-
62. Editor's Pick sale Bustier ruffle dress
Make like Alexandra Burke and snap up as many Lipsy dresses as possible! We especially love this monochrome bustier dress that is only £35.
-
63. Editor's Pick sale Colour flash miniskirt
Add a flash of colour into your winter outfit with this fab (and cheap) skirt from Lipsy.
-
64. Editor's Pick sale Mongolian gilet
With the winter far from over this Mongolian gillet will most certainly come in handy over the next few months. Layer over long-sleeved t-shirts for a simple yet stylish and warm look.
-
65. Editor's Pick sale Navy floral print T-shirt
This sweet floral tunic can be layered for a warm winter look or can be worn on it’s own come the spring, either way it’s an absolute bargain.
-
66. Editor's Pick sale Lily platform sandal
These gorgeous heels feature a pretty flower detail, not too-high heel and come in an incredible shade of plum. Team with a simple LBD and a splash of matching lippy for a stand-out look.
-
67. Editor's choice 050110 2
Add a touch of glamour to your look with this jewelled bangle
-
68. Editor's choice 050110 1
Let your feet do the talking in these stunning heels
-
69. Editor's choice sale 050110 4
Add a touch of vintage charm to your outfit with these bargain boots.
-
70. Editor's pick sale 040110 7
Shine in these patent shoes and add the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.
-
71. Editor's pick sale 040110 6
Steal the show in this figure-hugging bodycon skirt with fabulous chain detail.
-
72. SALE PICKS 050110 DP DOGTOOTH
Embrace this season's dogtooth trends and top your day-time looks with this effortlessly chic number. Seriously, at £7 who could resist?
-
73. sale pics 0501 perkins jacket sequin
Everyone from Cheryl Cole to Rachel Bilson have been seen working the blinging blazer - inject a touch of nonchalant glamour to your casual looks with this sequinned steal.
-
74. Editor's choice sale 050110 15
Brighten up a night out with this attention-grabbing number.
-
75. Editor's choice sale 050110 14
The party season isn’t over yet so grab this fringe dress to stand out from the crowd.
-
76. Editor's choice sale 050110 13
Glam up a plain outfit with this statement piece.
-
77. Editor's choice sale 050110 12
Grab this basic to add a splash of colour to your winter wardrobe.
-
78. Editor's choice sale 050110 10
This fabulous basic will never go out of style.
-
79. Editor's choice sale 050110 6
Save your pennies on this great studded purse.
-
80. Editor's choice sale 050110 5
A checked shirt is a must-have basic, so get yours at a fraction of the cost from New Look.
-
81. Editor's pick sale 040110 10
A statement shoe like these feminine shoe-stoppers from Topshop is perfect for transforming any outfit.
-
82. Editor's pick sale 040110 4
There is always room in your wardrobe for a new LBD, and this one with twin strap detail is a snip at just £15.
-
83. Editor's pick sale 040110 5
A blazer is a must-have item for your work and casual wardrobes, so get this herringbone one while you still can.
-
84. Editor's pick sale 040110 9
These brown brogues will look great teamed with a boyfriend shirt and jeans ala. Sienna Miller.
-
85. Editor's pick sale 040110 3
This generously sized tote will go with everything and hold all your essentials.
-
86. Shedu jacket, was £295 – now £206.50, All Saints
Leather jackets are still a must-have item, so if you’re yet to have one in your wardrobe, snap this taupe number right now.
-
87. Seersucker snood, was £50 – now £25, All Saints
With the cold weather continuing every neck needs something luxuriously soft and warm around their necks, and this black snood from All Saints is just perfect.
-
88. Ditra dress, was £115 – now £57.50, All Saints
Make a change from the classic LBD and snap up this shimmering party delight from All Saints.
