13 Mar 2018
High Street Sale Bargains
1. Zip front body-con dress, was £65 – now £35, Lipsy
Stand out from the crowd with this incredible body-con dress from Lipsy.
2. Metal chord hoop earrings, was £10 – now £2, Topshop
For only £2 these earrings are an absolute steal. Plus they have pretty detailing which add to their attraction.
3. Floral frill dress, was £50 – now £25, Next
Add some colour to your winter wardrobe with this bright and breezy ruffle dress from Next. It’s now half-price!
4. Wide studded & plait hip belt, was £17 – now £15, Warehouse
This studded belt is a great winter accessory and can be worn with almost anything.
5. Leopard zip dress, was £49 – now £25, Rare at Topshop.com
At almost half price this on-trend animal-print dress is ideal if you are in need of a quick party dress but don’t want to break the bank.
6. Playful promises silk corsage bralette, was £22 – now £10, Urban Outfitters
This bralette not only looks amazing in a gorgeous fuchsia shade but is also soft, silky and ultra-sexy.
7. Red sequin bow purse, was £15 – now £10.50, Red Herring at Debenhams.com
This gorgeous clutch screams Christmas cheer. The red and gold colouring, plus the cute added bow, mean this clutch is begging to be bought.
8. Studded skirt, was £75 – now £40, Oasis
Take a classic black skirt and add on-trend detailing and what have you got? A must-have party piece of course. This studded skirt is a key piece for work or partying.
9. Washed hooded bomber, was £150 – now £100, Oasis
We are loving leather jackets at the moment, they look great and keep you warm and this stunner now has a third off.
10. Rise purple sequin blazer, was £45 – now £35, Dorothy Perkins
This sequin jacket combines gorgeous colours with on-trend detailing and it now has £10 off. Bargain.
11. Echo soft knit gloves, was £20 – now £12.50, ASOS
Everyone needs a pair of winter gloves and these purple beauties not only look great, but will keep your fingers warm and toastie in the cold weather.
12. Stripe paneled envelope clutch, was £18 – now £14, ASOS
Grab this gold and silver clutch for instant glamour to an evening outfit. With both metallic colours and a handy large interior this clutch will go with any outfit on ant occasion.
13. Squiggle bronze heels, was £80 – now £50, Office
Metallics are a hot-trend this festive season. Instead of bright gold, grab these brilliant bronze heels with detailed straps and a platform sole for instant party glitz.
14. Wrap tulip skirt, was £40 – now £20, Warehouse
Short of a winter workwear staple? This lovely grey tulip skirt is ideal for the office - team with thick tights and boots for a great look.
15. Rose tie back tunic, was £18 – now £14, New Look
This gorgeous monochrome tunic can be worn for a chic daytime look or glitzy evening outfit with heels and some chunky bangles.
16. Sequin leggings, was £25 – now £12, New Look
Sequins are a massive autumn/winter trend so snap these leggings up right now for a great day or nighttime look.
17. Abyss heels, was £120 – now £69, Carvela at Kurtgeiger.com
These fab high-heels are a must-have party essential. Not only are they really-comfortable (honest) the flash of pink on the platform and heel will add instant glamour to your outfit.
18. Silver knot x body bag, was £15 – now £7, Miss Selfridge
Everyone needs a gorgeous bag and with the festive season of work parties and Christmas ‘dos fast approaching, grab this bargain while you can.
19. Pink waterfall frill mac, was £60 – now £30, Miss Selfridge
This stand-out mac is a perfect winter wardrobe addition that will brighten up even the most dull winter days, plus it’s half price.
20. Short fur gillet, was £39.99 – now £20, River Island
Keep warm and look fab in this grey short fur gillet from River Island. And at only £20 is a winter treat at a bargain price.
