13 Mar 2018
High Street 100
1. Zara short printed blazer
2. Karen Millen unlined leather shoeboot sandals
Unlined leather shoeboot sandals, £155, Karen Millen
Team these unlined leather shoe boot sandals from Karen Millen with some boyfriend jeans.
3. Whistles sculptured T-shirt
Sculptured T-shirt, £75, Whistles
With a classic trouser a stiletto heel this sculptured T-shirt from Whistles will make for a sophisticated and timeless look.
4. Sergio Rossi Zagazig pattern leather wedge sandals
Zagazig pattern leather wedge sandals, £515, Sergio Rossi
We love the flatform of these Zagazig pattern leather wedge sandals from Sergio Rossi.
5. Warehouse round hard straw bag
Round hard straw bag, £28, Warehouse
This round hard straw bag from Warehouse is super chic and a great size.
6. Warehouse red zip shoulder crepe dress
Red zip shoulder crepe dress, £46, Warehouse
We love the subtle detailing on this red zip shoulder crepe dress from Warehouse.
7. Zara printed pencil skirt
Printed pencil skirt, £29.99, Zara
Just team this printed pencil skirt from Zara with an oversized sweater for a modern look on a pretty outfit.
8. Warehouse plait detail slouchy bag
Plait detail slouchy bag, £38, Warehouse
This plait detail slouchy bag from Warehouse is a great summer colour and perfect everyday size.
9. Karen Millen stripey shirt dress
Stripey shirt dress, £160, Karen Millen
This stripey shirt dress from Karen Millen is the perfect day to night outfit.
10. Whistles Made Ndonondona spike earrings
Made Ndonondona spike earrings, £20, Whistles
These handmade African Made Ndonondona spike earrings from Whistles are the perfect summer accessories.
11. Warehouse printed pussybow blouse
Printed pussybow blouse, £40, Warehouse
This printed pussybow blouse from Warehouse is perfect for the office.
12. Whistles monza T-bar sandals
Monza T-bar sandals, £125, Whistles
Teaming these Monza T-bar sandals from Whistles with a simple white dress will really make them pop.
13. H&M photographic print dress
Photographic print dress, £29.99, H&M
This photographic print dress from H&M is the perfect holiday dress.
14. Lenore pink colour block perspex shopper
Lenore pink colour block perspex shopper, £25, Stylistpick
This Lenore pink colour block perspex shopper from Stylist pick is the ulitamate stylish way to bag all of your shopping.
15. Warehouse oversized bird print shirt
Oversized bird print shirt, £42, Warehouse
Team this oversized bird print shirt from Warehouse with simple black skinny jeans.
16. H&M leopard print scarf
Leopard print scarf, £12.99, H&M
As summer approaches switch to a more lightweight scarf – this leopard print scarf from H&M looks great teamed with a light spring jacket.
17. Whistles lace up espadrilles
Lace up espadrilles, £110, Whistles
These lace up espadrilles from Whistles are the ultimate summer wardrobe essential.
18. H&M harem pants
Harem pants, £12.99, H&M
These harem pants from H&M just need a simple T-shirt and sandals for a great holiday look.
19. Zara embroidered ethnic minaudiere clutch
Embroidered ethnic minaudiere clutch, £29.99, Zara
This embroidered ethnic minaudiere clutch from Zara will add colour to any outfit.
20. EMU Australia gladstone scarf
Gladstone scarf, £55, EMU Australia
This Gladstone scarf from EMU Australia can be worn in lots of different ways all over the summer.
21. Whistles Filippa K stripe jersey dress
Filippa K stripe jersey dress, £95, Whistles
This Filippa K stripe jersey dress from Whistles is the perfect weekend dress.
22. Carey mint patent ballerina pumps
Carey mint patent ballerina pumps, £20, Stylistpick
These go-with-everything Carey mint patent ballerina pumps from Stylistpick are a summer must-have.
23. Zara dress with central stripe
Dress with central stripe, £29.99, Zara
Wear this dress with central stripe from Zara with some flatform white shoes for a bold look.
24. Medwinds Djema pouch light brown purse
Djema pouch light brown purse, £79, Medwinds.com
This small Djema pouch light brown purse from Medwinds.com is perfect for all the essentials on a night out.
25. EMU Australia Sarabah pullover
Sarabah pullover, £105, EMU Australia
This Sarabah pullover from EMU Australia can cleverly be worn as either a pullover or cardigan.
26. Zara combination printed palazzo pants
Combination printed palazzo pants, £29.99, Zara
Team these combination printed palazzo pants from Zara look great with a white Peter Pan collar shirt and relaxed black blazer.
27. Cannes red cross strap flatform sandals
Cannes red cross strap flatform sandals, £40, Stylistpick
These Cannes red cross strap flatform sandals from Sytlishpick are perfect for holidays.
28. H&M bejewelled dress
Bejewelled dress, £19.99, H&M
We love the bejeweled detailing on this dress from H&M.
29. Medwinds Aliaga tote bag
Aliaga tote bag, £140, Medwinds.com
Made with quality leather this Aliaga tote bag in beige from Medwinds will continue to get better with age.
30. H&M ankle length trousers
Ankle length trousers, £14.99, H&M
A classic pointed pump and white blouse would look great with these ankle length trousers from H&M.
31. Mango embroidered cord cotton dress
Embroidered cord cotton dress, £59.99, Mango
32. Oasis washed floral cherry jeans
Washed floral cherry jeans, £40, Oasis
33. H&M silk blouse
Silk blouse, £29.99, H&M
34. Topshop 3D flower print dress by Sister Jane
3D flower print dress by Sister Jane, £68, Topshop
35. Oasis glitter wedges
Glitter wedge, £55, Oasis
36. Warehouse Talamanca sandal
Talamanca sandal, £24, Warehouse
37. H&M Conscious Collection blazer
Conscious Collection blazer, £34.99, H&M
38. Oasis rose stem print dress
Rose stem print dress, £65, Oasis
39. Zara printed dress with contrasting piping
40. Mango pleated dress with belt
Pleated dress with belt, £44.99, Mango
41. Oasis photographic floral skater dress
Photographic floral skater dress, £48, Oasis
42. Whistles made birds nest bangle
Made birds nest bangle, £30, Whistles
43. H&M treggings
Treggings, £12.99, H&M
44. Miss Selfridge nude shimmer skater skirt
Nude shimmer skater skirt, £35, Miss Selfridge
45. Mango metallic trimming cropped jacket
Metallic trimming cropped jacket, £54.99, Mango
46. Karen Millen lace embroidery dress
Lace embroidery dress, £175, Karen Millen
47. Zara layered printed dress
Layered printed dress, £39.99, Zara
48. H&M blouse
Blouse, £14.99, H&M
49. Dune Kickstart Joanne Stoker cutout ankle cuff sandal
Kickstart Joanne Stoker cut out ankle cuff sandal, £125, Dune
50. H&M jersey embroidered trim dress
Jersey embroidered trim dress, £19.99, H&M
51. Topshop Jacques double strap mid heels
Jacques double strap mid heels, £65, Topshop
52. Karen Millen Iris print peplum top
Iris print peplum top, £99, Karen Millen
53. Dune Heritage metal caged back heels
Heritage metal caged back 2 part heeled sandal, £85, Dune
54. Zara geometric combination shift dress
55. Mango embroidered flowers denim dress
Embroidered flowers denim dress, £34.99, Mango
56. Karen Millen colour block leather jacket
Colourblock leather jacket, £395, Karen Millen
57. Dune Ellie fold over colour block clutch bag
Ellie fold over colour block clutch bag, £49, Dune
58. Zara blazer with contrasting lapel
Blazer with contrasting lapel, £79.99, Zara
59. Zara A-line sleeveless dress
A-line sleeveless dress, £35.99, Zara
60. Mango paraiso top
Paraiso top, £22.99, Mango
61. Topshop top – High Street 100
Topshop
White shirt, £28, Topshop
62. Reiss shirt – High Street 100
Reiss
Poppy shirt, £120, Reiss
63. Reiss top – High Street 100
Reiss
Navy top, £95, Reiss
64. Reiss shoes – High Street 100
Reiss
Metallic platforms, £169, Reiss
65. Reiss shirt – High Street 100
Reiss
Pink shirt, £110, Reiss
66. Reiss jumper – High Street 100
Reiss
Neon jumper, £89, Reiss
67. Reiss shirt – High Street 100
Reiss
White shirt, £95, Reiss
68. Reiss clutch – High Street 100
Reiss
Peach clutch, £95, Reiss
69. Reiss jumpsuit – High Street 100
Reiss
Stone jumpsuit, £195, Reiss
70. Reiss dress – High Street 100
Reiss
Mint dress, £139, Reiss
71. Oasis dress – High Street 100
Oasis
Floral dress, £65, Oasis
72. Oasis earrings – High Street 100
Oasis
Rose gold earrings, £6, Oasis
73. Oasis trousers – High Street 100
Oasis
Grey jeans, £42, Oasis
74. Oasis top – High Street 100
Oasis
Shell top, £38, Oasis
75. Oasis shirt – High Street 100
Oasis
Silk shirt, £60, Oasis
76. Oasis dress – High Street 100
Oasis
Leather dress, £120, Oasis
77. Oasis shirt – High Street 100
Oasis
Denim shirt, £28, Oasis
78. Oasis earrings – High Street 100
Oasis
Hoop earrings, £8, Oasis
79. Oasis dress – High Street 100
Oasis
Maxi dress, £75, Oasis
80. Oasis bag – High Street 100
Oasis
Knit clutch, £20, Oasis
81. H&M bag – High Street 100
H&M
Metal corner bag, £19.99, H&M
82. H&M shirt – High Street 100
H&M
Collar tip blouse, £12.99, H&M
83. H&M skirt – High Street 100
H&M
Studded skirt, £19.99, H&M
84. H&M dress – High Street 100
H&M
Printed dress, £29.99, H&M
85. H&M dress – High Street 100
H&M
Wrap dress, £24.99, H&M
86. H&M shirt – High Street 100
H&M
Stonewash shirt, £24.99, H&M
87. H&M knot ring – High Street 100
H&M
Knot ring, £3.99, H&M
88. H&M cardigan – High Street 100
H&M
Chunky cardigan, £24.99, H&M
89. H&M bag – High Street 100
H&M
Monochrome bag, £24.99, H&M
90. French Connection jacket – High Street 100
French Connection
Cream jacket, £120, French Connection
91. French Connection dress – High Street 100
French Connection
Floral dress, £85, French Connection
92. French Connection top – High Street 100
French Connection
Polka dot shirt, £42, French Connection
93. French Connection skirt – High Street 100
French Connection
Linen skirt, £65, French Connection
94. French Connection shorts – High Street 100
French Connection
Boucle shorts, £62, French Connection
95. Dorothy Perkins earrings – High Street 100
Dorothy Perkins
Teadrop earrings, £10, Dorothy Perkins
