13 Mar 2018
Get the New Simplicity look!
Silk shirt, £40, Topshop
So simple and so on trend for the upcoming season. Wear yours tucked in to beige harem pants.
Trousers, £60, Topshop
Camel tapered trousers with a small amount of detail at the waist is chic simplicity at its best.
Silk Shirt,Price: £40, Topshop
Camel is the colour du jour amongst the fashion pack. How will you wear yours this season?
Women’s wool skirt, £49, COS
Keep lines clean and solid with a structured wool skirt. This caramel shade from COS is perfect to team with a super crisp black shirt and black tights.
Short sleeve tab sleeve shirt, £35, Topshop
Shirts are THE winter wardrobe staple and the key building block of your outfit. Go uber neutral with this simple beige short sleeve tab shirt from Topshop – its collarless cut makes it ultra basic, but extra neat.
Cloth studio coat, £129, Zara
Camel coats are one of the new season’s biggest trends and this version by Zara is perfect for seeing you through the winter approach. Wear with black to make the rich colour really stand out.
Woman’s cape, £150, COS
Dress up sharp silhouettes with a simple cape. This black cape from COS is neutral enough to give your new simplicity look a softer edge.
Poplin shirt with bib collar, £29.99, Zara
The ultimate in stripped-out detail, this crisp bib shirt is the ideal blank canvas to build an outfit around. Just remember to keep it simple!
Day Birger et Mikkelsen, £139, My Wardrobe
Long cardies are a must for the new season and this neutral oatmeal shade is the ideal addition to your minimal new wardrobe. Wear yours cinched in with a black belt for a more structured look, or loose over a simple tee.
Rosanna side panel dress, £135, Whistles
This dress from Whistles is the perfect addition to your minimalist chic eveningwear. The black side panel gives it that little extra detail without going overboard on design. Team with plain gold jewellery.
Love, black dress, £149, Reiss
This cowl-neck black satin dress is smart enough for work but comfy enough to wear all day. Dress it up with a pair of classic black courts by day and swap to killer ankle boots for a night out.
Short-sleeve cosy cable cardigan, £75, Banana Republic
Curl up in this cosy knit cardi from Banana Republic and bring a bit more softness to the sharp lines of minimalism. To stay in the trend, team with either a white or black plain tee and trousers.
Sweater vtd ruffle, £29.99, Mango
Go for a short sleeved sweater for your minimalist workwear like this version from Mango. The tiny ruffle details give a slightly more feminine edge, and would look fab worn with a long, simple gold pendant.
Patsy pleated waistband trouser, £95, Whistles
High-waisted, crisp lines, simple peg-legs and a neutral shade – are the key ingredients for your new simplicity trousers. Match with a lighter shade on top for a flattering and simple chic.
Dress with cuts, £39.99. Zara
As seen on Preen’s A/W runway, the asymmetrical folding on this skirt is the absolute most amount of detail needed for a simple look
Faux-suede mix and match dress, £39, Zara
A simple cut, some added texture and a neat mustard/caramel shade are all you need for a minimalist look. Team yours with a black blazer and black tights.
Wool oversized boyfriend coat, £95, Topshop
The clean line and slightly boxy shape of this coat make it the perfect topper for work. Team with skinny black trousers and a chunky black scarf to make the gorgeous tobacco hue really stand out.
Wool mix tapered trousers, £40, Topshop
This season's trousers should be worn long and flowing or cropped and tapered. We love this khaki pair which will perfectly show off your elegant new kitten heels.
John Smedley camel ceres merino ribbed cape, £140, My-Wardrobe
This cosy camel cape ticks two of autumn’s hottest trends. Wear with cigarette pants and a white shirt for instant fashion credentials.
American Vintage Cashmere mix dress, £108, Matches
Navy is a super-chic alternative to black and this soft shift dress is so unbelievably versatile. Jazz it up with a statement necklace and throw on a blazer and you’ll be ready in a flash.
Chloe jumpsuit, £1,560, Net-A-Porter
How clever is this trompe l’oeil jumpsuit? It’s got the appeal of looking like a perfectly co-ordinated outfit without the hassle of having to hunt down two separate pieces. Hannah McGibbon, you’re a genius!
Chloe cashmere-blend knitted skirt, £440, Net-A-Porter
Update your wardrobe in a snap with this knit pencil skirt. The chunky knit is super-cosy and the fit is figure-flattering.
23. House of Harlow
Large horseshoe necklace, House Of Harlow, £105, My-Wardrobe
Give your minimalist look a luxe edge with a simple, gold pendant. This super cute horseshoe necklace from Nicole Richie's label House Of Harlow is just perfect!
1 of 23
