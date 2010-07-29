13 Mar 2018
Get The Mad Men Look!
-
1. Get the Mad Men Look
Bethany beaded dress, £150, Coast
Do vintage secretary chic to a tee with this beautiful two-tone silk beaded dress. Very Miss Moneypenny!
-
2. Get the Mad Men Look
Collection, John Lewis animal print shift dress, £79, John Lewis
A bit more daring than Joan would go, but there’s something so classically Mad Men about this dress, we just love it!
-
3. Get the Mad Men Look
Polly Grey Spot Platform Shoe, £40, Miss Selfridge
With an almond toe, polka dot print and pretty bow, we can’t imagine a more cute addition to a vintage outfit.
-
4. Get the Mad Men Look
Leyla, £90, KG by Kurt Geiger
Super ladylike with a moderate heel and bubblegum pink colour, these vintage-looking heels a-la Betty Draper will be the perfect accessory for your wardrobe.
-
5. Get the Mad Men Look
Karen Millen lace neck dress, £180, ASOS
Get lacy with your Mad Men look with this luxe dress from Karen Millen. Perfect for showing off your hourglass shape.
-
6. Get the Mad Men Look
Freckles, £62, Office
A big advantage of vintage shoes is their lower heels – meaning more comfort for your feet! With just a slight heel on these black suede Office shoes, you’ll be able to work 50s fashion while being functional at the same time.
-
7. Get the Mad Men Look
Flora jacquard shift dress, £180, Coast
Nothing says Mad Men more than the typical Jacquard dress! This number from Coast will get heads turning at work or at play.
-
8. Get the Mad Men Look
MaxMara tweed dress, £238, Matches
Tweed’s bang on trend for A/W and this unusual blue tweed dress from MaxMara couldn’t be more Joan Holloway if it tried!
-
9. Get the Mad Men Look
LK Bennett fleur silk neck tie dress, £145, John Lewis
Understated and neutral is the way Peggy does it and we can see her loving this silk neck tie dress from LK Bennett. Cocktail time!
-
10. Get the Man Men Look
Nude Lace Gloves, £4, ASOS
Complete your vintage outfit with a pair of delicate lace gloves, like these from Asos. Very Betty Draper!
-
11. Get the Mad Men Look
Pearl Bow Brooch, £8, Accessorize
We love the brooches worn by the secretarial staff on Mad Men. Now you can add a pearl touch to your ensemble with this pretty bow brooch from Accessorize.
-
12. Get the Mad Men Look
NW3 by Hobbs holly bow dress, £159, John Lewis
Hobbs do timeless classic chic to absolute perfection. This simple navy dress with bow front is a real Mad Men-style treat.
-
13. Get the Mad Men Look
Dancer, £100, Kurt Geiger
The candy-cane stripes and pretty bow on these shoes will be the perfect accents to your vintage look. Available also in blue and black, we love this feminine pink shade. For the perfect finishing touch, pick up the matching bowed clutch!
-
14. Get the Mad Men Look
Stierle, £60, Aldo
Pair these peeptoe heels with a cocktail dress, silk gloves and fishnet tights for the ultimate Mad Men style.
-
15. Get the Mad Men Look
Vieled Bow Heradband, £20, Topshop
We love the Betty Draper’s 50s style Alice bands. We’ll wear this Topshop satin bow band with a jewel-toned cocktail dress. Stunning!
-
16. Get the Mad Men Look
Office Brogue Baby Black Leather, £62, Office
We love the recent revival of brogue shoes, and it only makes it easier for you to achieve a vintage look. These black heels from Office are so secretary chic! Pair them with a pencil skirt and smart pussy bow blouse for a Joan Holloway Mad Men look
-
17. Get the Mad Men Look
Vintage style sailor dress, £85, Natasha Bailie
Channel your inner Joan Holloway with this gorgeous ‘Hello Sailor’ vintage style dress.
-
18. Get the Mad Men Look
Hallie Court Shoes, £90, KG at House of Fraser
We’re majorly lusting for these blue satin pumps! The colour and detailing are just too good to be true.
-
19. Get the Man Men Look
White Diamonte Studs, £5.99, River Island
Glam up your outfit with these very vintage-looking earrings. Wear with a silky satin cocktail dress and bouffant hair for the best effect.
-
20. Get the Mad Men Look
ASOS Nude Quilted Lock Across Body Bag, £15, ASOS
With a metal chain and quilted material, this small purse is a great finishing touch to your Mad Men look.
-
21. Get the Mad Men Look
Lorette, £129, Reiss
You absolutely can never go wrong with a classic nude pump – whether you’re in the modern day or rocking a Mad Men look!
-
22. Get the Mad Men Look
Black pussy bow dress, £35, Dorothy Perkins
Pussy bows just scream 60s office chic! Peggy’s a fan and so are we.
-
23. Get the Mad Men Look
French Connection collar cap sleeve dress, £110, ASOS
Keep it simple but chic in this ultra sophisticated and very sharp collar dress.
-
24. Get the Mad Men Look
Lali dress, £78, Toast
Betty Draper does autumn! This gorgeous vintage style frock from Toast has a swingy skirt and pretty cap sleeves – just perfect for parties!
-
25. Get the Mad Men Look
Bow Slingback Heel, £20, New Look
Pretty Coral? Check. Slingback? Check. Bow? Check. These cute heels have all the perfect makings of a great 60s shoe!
-
26. Get the Mad Men Look
Martissima by Marta Marzotto, £55, Yoox
Go Grace Kelly with this beautiful luxe bag.
-
27. Get the Mad Men Look
Cream rose printed sundress, £40, Miss Selfridge
Get the classic Betty Draper look with this divine rose print dress.
-
28. Get the Mad Men Look
1950s style floral print dress, £65, Natasha Bailie
It’s all about the vintage housewife florals this summer and this fab frock is crying out for some chunky statement orange beads and a cute cropped bolero cardie.
-
29. Get the Mad Men Look
Ladies bow front prom dress, £20, Peacocks
Indulge in a real colour feast with this yummy 50s inspired sundress. Add a blue or red cardigan for colder evenings.
-
30. Get the Man Men Look
Ted Baker basque full skirted sleeveless dress, £149, John Lewis
Betty Draper loves the nipped waist, full skirt look and so do we! This Ted Baker frock just screams early 60s chic.
-
31. Get the Mad Men Look
Tavecchi, £109, Yoox
Glam up your workwear with this super stylish – ultra 60s ad-man chic bag! Perfect for hiding away your iPad.
-
32. Get the Mad Men Look
Bluebird blouse, £45, Tara Starlet
Vintage-inspired at its finest, Tara Starlet is the place to shop for timeless, elegant style. This Bluebird blouse is so adorable and very Peggy.
-
33. Get the Mad Men Look
Warehouse bejeweled silk mix prom dress, £65, ASOS
Go for evening luxe with this bejeweled prom dress. Team with a neat updo with striking 60s style cats eyes using black eyeliner to make a wow-worthy statement during party season.
-
34. Get the Mad Men Look
Fanfair Clutch, £35, French Connection
Perfect for the vintage lover, this sea shell shaped clutch is oh so cute! We’ll wear ours with a cap-sleeve dress, peep toe heels and silky gloves for a glam evening Manhattan Mad Men look.
-
35. Get the Mad Men Look
Caesar Vintage Necklace, £20, Accessorize
Wreath necklaces and pearls were ever so popular during the Mad Men era, and now you can have both with this lovely pick from Acccesorize.
-
36. Get the Mad Men Look
Scarlett deep pink dress, £450, Coggles
The ultimate in luxe vintage, this exquisite deep pink dress is an absolute match to one of Betty’s dresses in Mad Men season four! We want it!
-
37. Get the Mad Men Look
Chrissie black dress, £245, Coggles
WOW! This luxe black dress is just divine! Put your hair in a mini-beehive updo and wiggle your hips Joanie style!
-
38. Get the Mad Men Look
Smudgy heart shift dress, £45, Topshop
Go for more subtle preppy vintage a-la Peggy Olsen with this cute heart shift. Perfect for office or evenings or both!
-
39. Get the Mad Men Look
Leather Barrel Holdall, £55, Topshop
We love this modern take on the classic barrel bag style! Complete with a cute padlock, this bag can take you from Mad Men to modernity (and back) with ease.
-
40. Get the Mad Men Look
Jonah Lace Court Shoes, £65, Topshop
We can’t imagine how stunning these lace heels will be with a red cocktail dress and pearls. Love it!
-
41. Get the Mad Men Look
Warehouse double sleeve workwear dress, £65, ASOS
It wouldn’t be Mad Men without the pinstripes! This hot wiggle dress has a cute layer ruffle detail on the sleeve and a neat belt. So cute!
