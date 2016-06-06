Your Un-Cringe Guide To Festival Denim For 2016

Festival fashion has undergone a bit of a change in the last few years; the neon bodysuits and all over fringing that used to be a common sight in the fields of Glastonbury just don’t cut it anymore. Frequent festival-goer? Then you’ll have realised that a practical attitude to dressing for the British weather really is the way forward, and that it doesn’t mean it has to be boring. Alexa, Florence and Cara certainly don’t think so; channel them and mix summer denim and dresses with slouchy jumpers, oversized bombers and a sturdy pair of shoes.

I suggest taking the pieces you love to wear at home and adapting them for the occasion, rather than going for that obvious festival look. Jeans are perfect, whether they are frayed, cropped or skinny. G-Star Raw’s new, specially designed pouch jean are BRILLIANT for the occasion. Wear with a little print, some statement sunnies (whether the sun is shining or not) and great sandals, and you’re free to dance around all day with the added bonus of being hands free; your phone is right there and safe…rather than accidentally left on one of the multitude of grassy knolls.

Whatever you do, don’t forget that British evenings can be COLD! A nice warm jacket for after dark and rainy days is essential, and you can’t go wrong with a denim jacket. Layer basic t-shirts, Breton tops, checked shirts and loose jumpers under a classic pale wash jacket or embrace a little colour and pick a bold blue to stand out from the crowd. The other option is to utilise this season’s love of the bomber; pick an oversized style and pair with jeans or cut-offs.

Your aim when planning your festival outfits should be to end the day in the same outfit that you started in, rather than having to make an emergency trip back to the tent. Get it right first time!

Here are fashion assistant Helen Atkin's top 10 G-Star RAW hero pieces that work perfectly for any festival. Happy festivaling!