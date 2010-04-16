13 Mar 2018
French Connection Summer 2010
-
1. Wizard wonder frill dress, £85, French Connection summer 2010
Wizard wonder frill dress, £85, French Connection summer 2010
-
2. Princess stretch dress, £160, French Connection summer 2010
Princess stretch dress, £160, French Connection summer 2010
-
3. Super sequin dress, £230, French Connection summer 2010
Super sequin dress, £230, French Connection summer 2010
-
4. Delicious drape neck dress, £75, French Connection summer 2010
Delicious drape neck dress, £75, French Connection summer 2010
-
5. Bomb cotton shirt, £45, French Connection summer 2010
Bomb cotton shirt, £45, French Connection summer 2010
-
6. Princess sequined top, £95, French Connection summer 2010
Princess sequined top, £95, French Connection summer 2010
-
7. Belle peg trouser, £75, French Connection summer 2010
Belle peg trouser, £75, French Connection summer 2010
-
8. Killer trouser, £90, French Connection summer 2010
Killer trouser, £90, French Connection summer 2010
-
9. Fast shiloh stripe shirt, £65, French Connection summer 2010
Fast shiloh stripe shirt, £65, French Connection summer 2010
-
10. Libby lace dress, £95, French Connection summer 2010
Libby lace dress, £95, French Connection summer 2010
-
11. Crepe delux insert dress, £120, French Connection summer 2010
Crepe delux insert dress, £120, French Connection summer 2010
-
12. Graingers glitter dress, £170, French Connection summer 2010
Graingers glitter dress, £170, French Connection summer 2010
-
13. Watercolour wonder maxi dress, £100, French Connection summer 2010
Watercolour wonder maxi dress, £100, French Connection summer 2010
-
14. Summer shadow dress, £50, French Connection summer 2010
Summer shadow dress, £50, French Connection summer 2010
-
15. Sunny days jersey vest, £40, French Connection summer 2010
Sunny days jersey vest, £40, French Connection summer 2010
-
16. Floriana tie waist flared dress, £75, French Connection summer 2010
Floriana tie waist flared dress, £75, French Connection summer 2010
-
17. Lyndsey flower strapless dress, £160, French Connection summer 2010
Lyndsey flower strapless dress, £160, French Connection summer 2010
-
18. Phillipa denim dress, £65, French Connection summer 2010
Phillipa denim dress, £65, French Connection summer 2010
-
19. Gabriella cotton strappy dress, £120, French Connection summer 2010
Gabriella cotton strappy dress, £120, French Connection summer 2010
-
20. Beige belted mac, £225, French Connection summer 2010
Beige belted mac, £225, French Connection summer 2010
-
21. Dome encrusted ring, £18, French Connection summer 2010
Dome encrusted ring, £18, French Connection summer 2010
-
22. Multi row torque necklace, £22, French Connection summer 2010
Multi row torque necklace, £22, French Connection summer 2010
-
23. Petal statement necklace, £22, French Connection summer 2010
Petal statement necklace, £22, French Connection summer 2010
-
24. Oversized bead necklace, £30, French Connection summer 2010
Oversized bead necklace, £30, French Connection summer 2010
-
25. Twisted metal cuff, £20, French Connection summer 2010
Twisted metal cuff, £20, French Connection summer 2010
-
26. Min leaf earring, £8, French Connection summer 2010
Min leaf earring, £8, French Connection summer 2010
-
27. Narrow resin bangle, Set £15, French Connection summer 2010
Narrow resin bangle, Set £15, French Connection summer 2010
-
28. Peggy gladiator sandal, £45, French Connection Summer 2010
Peggy gladiator sandal, £45, French Connection Summer 2010
-
29. Pazia sandal, £65, French Connection Summer 2010
Pazia sandal, £65, French Connection Summer 2010
-
30. Fast jet soft knot wedge, £95, French Connection Summer 2010
Fast jet soft knot wedge, £95, French Connection Summer 2010
-
31. Diella low espadrille, £55, French Connection Summer 2010
Diella low espadrille, £55, French Connection Summer 2010
-
32. Lyndsey flower clutch, £55, French Connection Summer 2010
Lyndsey flower clutch, £55, French Connection Summer 2010
-
33. Shamble straw hat, £35, French Connection Summer 2010
Shamble straw hat, £35, French Connection Summer 2010
-
34. Sunrise straw bag, French Connection Summer 2010
Sunrise straw bag, £40, French Connection Summer 2010
-
35. Tie-dye scarf, £25, French Connection Summer 2010
Tie-dye scarf, £25, French Connection Summer 2010
-
36. Sunny cloud jute bag, £15, French Connection Summer 2010
Sunny cloud jute bag, £15, French Connection Summer 2010
-
37. Queen beach t-shirt dress, £35, French Connection Summer 2010
Queen beach t-shirt dress, £35, French Connection Summer 2010
-
38. Sunny plains triangle bikini top, £22, French Connection Summer 2010
Sunny plains triangle bikini top, £22, French Connection Summer 2010
-
39. Sunny plains tie bottoms, £20, French Connection Summer 2010
Sunny plains tie bottoms, £20, French Connection Summer 2010
-
40. Safari floral beach tunic, £50, French Connection Summer 2010
Safari floral beach tunic, £50, French Connection Summer 2010
-
41. Safari floral bikini top, £22, French Connection Summer 2010
Safari floral bikini top, £22, French Connection Summer 2010
-
42. Safari floral swim bottoms, £20, French Connection Summer 2010
Safari floral swim bottoms, £20, French Connection Summer 2010
-
43. Safari floral swim top, French Connection Summer 2010
Safari floral swim top, French Connection Summer 2010
-
44. Safari floral bikini bottoms, £20, French Connection Summer 2010
Safari floral bikini bottoms, £20, French Connection Summer 2010
-
45. Retro stripe bandeau top, £22, French Connection Summer 2010
Retro stripe bandeau top, £22, French Connection Summer 2010
-
46. Retro stripe bottoms, £20, French Connection Summer 2010
Retro stripe bottoms, £20, French Connection Summer 2010
-
47. Retro stripe swim top, £22, French Connection Summer 2010
Retro stripe swim top, £22, French Connection Summer 2010
-
48. Retro stripe bikini bottoms, £20, French Connection Summer 2010
Retro stripe bikini bottoms, £20, French Connection Summer 2010
1 of 48
Wizard wonder frill dress, £85, French Connection summer 2010
Wizard wonder frill dress, £85, French Connection summer 2010