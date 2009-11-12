13 Mar 2018
French Connection Christmas Accessories
Square bangle set matt gold, £6, French Connection
Mini owl cluster pendant black/gold, £15, French Connection
Enamel bangle set gold/plum/blue mix - £18, French Connection
Enamel bangle set gold/green/red mix - £18, French Connection
Multi ring drop torque mixed plate, £20, French Connection
Resin stripe bangle black/wood – £12, French Connection
Resin stripe bangle black/white - £12, French Connection
Multi row beaded bib black/gold, £30, French Connection
Semi precious ball drop earring cream/gold - £20, French Connection
Semi precious ball drop earring dark blue/antique silver - £20, French Connection
Metal section wood bangle set wood/gold, £15, French Connection
Resin engraved wide bangle black/cream - £20, French Connection
Resin graphic bangle black/cream - £12, French Connection
Tiny bird earring pale gold, £8, French Connection
Tiny bird pendant pale gold, £12, French Connection
Coloured section wood necklace red/wood - £18, French Connection
Coloured section wood necklace black/wood - £18, French Connection
Beaded chain cascade earrings purple/gunmetal - £15, French Connection
Beaded chain cascade necklace purple/ gunmetal - £15, French Connection
Ball and rondell bracelet dark black and cream, £18, French Connection
Ball and rondell bracelet dark blue/antique silver, £18, French Connection
Ball pendant in black, £20, French Connection
Ball pendant in dark blue, £20, French Connection
Ball and rondell drop earring black/gold, £18, French Connection
