Florals For Spring? Groundbreaking. These Dresses Actually Are...

The sun has come out, so, we're heralding the beginning of summer. With that, I've found myself desperately trying to track down that summer dress. Not just any summer dress, a flirty floral number that will see me through to September.

The dress we are coveting the most right now is Mango's £59.99 green silky floral wrap dress. With a strong graphic could-be-designer print and sleek cut, it's super elegant.

Floral dresses, in the immortal words of The Devil Wears Prada, are hardly ground breaking but it’s a tried and tested foolproof piece, and it can be groundbreaking if you know how to style it. Take Zara’s £39.99 stripped shirtdress, for instance, freshened up with flickers of floral print, which could legitimately take you from the beach to the boardroom (IF ONLY THAT WAS A REAL LIFE OPTION!). It’s easy and breezy with a platform sandal, it could even be worn as a bikini cover up OR you will be able to werk it for work by layering over navy slim leg trousers and a trusty heel.

For those looking for a wedding guest dress, for the 100 plus weddings you have been invited to throughout the upcoming summer months, a floral dress is a safe bet. Look no further than Finery’s refashioning of the 90s floral frock. Florals are rarely modern either in terms of their print or the shape of the dress but with the injection of this season’s go-to colour, yellow, all of a sudden florals seem do damn fresh.

If you are looking to be a vintage vision without having to drawl through a charity shop, V by Very have delivered a ravishing red tea dress for £39.99 which is more trans-seasonal than twee. Or failing that, don't miss our favourite high street designer collaboration of the moment, Studio by Preen at Debenhams, it's fancy floral fashion at it's finest.

And it doesn't stop there. Shop our edit of ALL the best floral dresses out there to buy now.