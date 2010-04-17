13 Mar 2018
Figleaves S/S 2010
1. Midnight Grace Camelia bra, £24, brief, £14, Figleaves
2. Jantzen black monokini, £100, Figleaves
3. Veronica rose chemsie, £40, Figleaves
4. Floral kaftan, £60, Figleaves
5. Figleaves swim Waikiki underwired top, £22, short £16, Figleaves
6. Scarlet Rose Bon Voyage top, £18, brief, £18, Figleaves
7. Medina lace teddy, £55, Figleaves
8. Hot tropics swimsuit, £45, Figleaves
9. Butterfly Blue floral balconnette bra, £26 and brief, £15, Figleaves
10. Aguaclara Fauna Multicolour Bikini, £71, Figleaves
11. Almost Famous Abstract Silk Maxi Dress, £186, Figleaves
12. Bossamare Renda swimsuit, £88, Figleaves
13. Butterfly Blue babydoll, £35, Figleaves
14. Calvin Klein plunge bra and briefs, Figleaves
15. Chantelle French Secret multiway bra, £46 and string, £17, Figleaves
16. Eda navy spotted bikini top, £95 and brief, £60, Figleaves
17. Blue tunic, £40, Figleaves
18. Elixir Mesuline bra, £59 and thong £30, Figleaves
19. Cleo bikini top, £20, twist brief, £16, Figleaves
20. Jersey dress, £40, Figleaves
21. Figleaves swim Waikiki top, £22, brief £14, Figleaves
22. Snakeskin kaftan, £60, Figleaves
23. Jantzen red swimsuit, Figleaves
24. Lascivious Simone balconette bra, £119, knickers, £69, Figleaves
25. Janet Reger Anisette bra, £90 and briefs, Figleaves
26. Veronica rose balconette bra, £45, short, £22, Figleaves
27. Seafolly Goddess swimsuit, £70, Figleaves
28. Miraclesuit Camilla, £135, Figleaves
29. Seaspray blue swimsuit, £62, Figleaves
30. Melissa Odabash Ferrara swimsuit, £175, Figleaves
31. Lea black swimsuit, £79, Figleaves
32. Pour Moi Fiji swimsuit, £38, Figleaves
33. Lepel Clover bra, £22, short, £12, Figleaves
34. Midnight Grace Biarritz top, £22, short, £18, Figleaves
35. Simone Perele Prelude bra, £58, thong, £30, Figleaves
36. Huit bandeau bikini set £99, Figleaves
37. Freya Supernova top, £26, short, £25, Figleaves
38. Huit Je T'Aime bra, £59, short, £39, Figleaves
39. Baku Havana bikini, £45, Figleaves
40. Aguaclara Exotica Ring Detail Bikini top, £88, pant, £57, Figleaves
