Festival Fashion 2017: The Cool Girl's Guide On What To Wear

Festival season is a massive fash fest so if you've got one of this summer's coolest tickets, check out InStyle's Festival Fashion Guide...

Have you got a few more festivals left in you this summer? 'Course you have. There are loads of brilliant festivals still to come: we're pumped about Sunfall 2017 in Brixton, Lost Village at the end of August and don't forget the biggies, V Festival and Bestival.

But you want to get a fresh look sorted. The pieces you wore to Glastonbury, Filed Day and Wilderness have seen better days, so feast your eyes on the just-in pieces in my edit below. Getting the look right isn't as easy at it looks; go too carnival and you look crazy, go too practical and you just miss out on all the fun.

SS17's trend have been seriously festival-friendly, so we're going all out. Think embroidered denim and gingham asymmetric shirting - these trends were made for festival season. As ever, low-maintenance cool is the general rule so go for slogan tees and denim shorts - just add a sprinkle of face glitter and you're good to go.

Footwear can challenging. It's either too-wet-for-leather-sandals or too-dry-for-wellies so stick with a cool pair of chunky ankle boots or even trainers and you'll be safe.

Here's our edit of the hottest pieces in store now - get them before they go.