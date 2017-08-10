Festival Fashion 2017: The Cool Girl's Guide On What To Wear

Festival season is a massive fash fest so if you've got one of this summer's coolest tickets, check out InStyle's Festival Fashion Guide...
Have you got a few more festivals left in you this summer? 'Course you have. There are loads of brilliant festivals still to come: we're pumped about Sunfall 2017 in Brixton, Lost Village at the end of August and don't forget the biggies, V Festival and Bestival.
But you want to get a fresh look sorted. The pieces you wore to Glastonbury, Filed Day and Wilderness have seen better days, so feast your eyes on the just-in pieces in my edit below. Getting the look right isn't as easy at it looks; go too carnival and you look crazy, go too practical and you just miss out on all the fun.
SS17's trend have been seriously festival-friendly, so we're going all out. Think embroidered denim and gingham asymmetric shirting - these trends were made for festival season. As ever, low-maintenance cool is the general rule so go for slogan tees and denim shorts - just add a sprinkle of face glitter and you're good to go.
Footwear can challenging. It's either too-wet-for-leather-sandals or too-dry-for-wellies so stick with a cool pair of chunky ankle boots or even trainers and you'll be safe.
Here's our edit of the hottest pieces in store now - get them before they go.
-
1. Dodo Bar Or Red Bill Paisley Print Shirt
-
2. Cinq A Sept Paper Bag Shorts
-
3. H&M Suede Mobile Phone Bag
-
4. Derek Lam Charlotte Sunglasses
-
5. H&M Playsuit
-
6. Topshop Small Rimless Aviator Sunglasses
-
7. Zara Multicoloured Fringed Mini Bucket Bag
Zara | £29.99
-
8. Zara Khaki Parka Coat
£69.99, Zara
-
9. Zara Embroidered Tunic
-
10. Realisation Par The Alexandra Strar-Stuck
-
11. Topshop Moto Denim Mini Skirt
-
12. All Saints Fever Boot
All Saints | £228
-
13. Printed Cotton Blouse
£49, Monsoon
-
14. Accessorize Tan Cross Body Bag
£25, Accessorize
-
15. Mango Leather Sandals
£39.99, Mango
-
16. Gucci Slogan Printed T-shirt
£560, Gucci, Net-a-Porter
-
-
18. Monsoon Pompom Scarf
£25, Monsoon
-
19. Monsoon Printed Cotton Dress
£59, Monsoon
-
20. Mango Silver Parka
£69.99, Mango
-
21. Adidas Court Trainer
£49.99, Adidas
-
22. Paper A-Symetric Silk Top
£225, Paper London
-
23. Zara Embroidered Trousers
£59.99, Zara
-
24. Mango Drawstring Leather Skirt
Mango | £119.99
-
25. Rosie Assoulin Ruffle Top
£1480, Rosie Assoulin
-
26. Maison Margiela Boots
£705, Maison Margiela
-
27. Topshop Bright Yellow Tassel Cami
£29, Topshop
-
28. Next Loose Knit Stripe Top
£28, Next
-
29. H&M Frill-Trimmed Shorts
H&M | £19.99
-
30. Topshop Ripped Denim Jacket
-
31. Zara Knit Jumpsuit
£17.99, Zara
-
32. Topshop Floral Tie Espadrilles
-
33. Alexander Wang, Ripped Denim Shorts
£190, Alexander Wang
-
-
35. Next Embroidered Jeans
£42, Next
-
36. Zara Chunky Boots
£149, Zara
-
37. Accessorize Blue Tint Sunglasses
£12, Accessorize
-
38. M&S Collection Striped Cold Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress
Marks & Spencer | £39.50
-
39. Next Waterproof Parka Jacket
£58, Next
-
40. For Love and Lemons Aurora Tie Top
-
41. Barbour Crew Jumper
£89.95, Barbour
-
-
43. Barbour Jacket
£269, Barbour
-
44. Charlotte Olypmia Leather Chelsea Boots
Available at Charlotte Olympia at Net-A-Porter | £795
-
-
-
47. Maje Plaid Chiffon Midi Dress
Available at Maje at Net-A-Porter | £260
-
-
-
50. Rag and Bone Distressed Cropped Jeans
Available at Rag & Bone at Farfetch | £302
-
51. Mary Katrantzou Neck Tie Silk Dress
Available at Mary Katrantzou at Matches | £1200
-
-
53. Off White Printed Cotton Canvas Jacket
Available at Off White at Net-A-Porter | £1330
-
54. Rejina Pyo Corduroy A-Line Skirt
Available at Rejina Pyo at Farfetch | £345
-
-
56. River Island Cat Eye Sunglasses
Available at River Island | £18
-
57. River Island Black Frill Sleeve Crop Top
Available at River Island | £28
-
-
-
-
61. topshop4.jpeg
-
62. Rockins Skinny Scarf
Available at Rockins at Matches | £85
-
-
-
-