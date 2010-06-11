13 Mar 2018
Festival Fashion Guide
1. FESTIVAL | sunset vest | topshop | motel
Sunset bodice, £25, Motel for Topshop
This sunset scene body-con, scoop back body from Motel for Topshop is
top of our wish list.
2. FESTIVAL | scarf | urban outfitters
Floral Oblong Scarf, £18, Urban Outfitters
This scarf looks great with everything, especially utility. Get this
Erdem-inspired scarf now, we guarantee you won’t be disappointed.
3. FESTIVAL | candy sunglasses | urban outfitters
Candy Stripe Rim Sunnies, £16, Urban Outfitters
Ah, let’s pray for sunshine now shall we? Even if it’s just so we can
wear these fabulous candy-coloured sunglasses.
4. FESTIVAL | tie dye hareem trousers | topshop
Printed tie dye trousers, £28, Topshop
Tie dye and festivals go hand in hand. These will look great with a
simple vest and a denim jacket.
5. FESTIVAL | zebra print trousers | Wallis
Zebra print harems, £35, Wallis
Stand out from the crowds in these zebra-print harem trousers wear
with a black body and plaited hair.
6. FESTIVAL | lomography camera | urban outfitters
Lomography Diana Camera – White, £50, Urban Outfitters
Ah, isn’t this camera gorgeous? Just wait till you see the pictures it
produces, so pretty. You’ll never want to go back to a normal camera
again.
7. FESTIVAL | wind up charger | urban outfitters
Wind Up Charger, £15, Urban Outfitters
Look how practical we are! You’ll need this if you intend on making
all your friends jealous with various tweets and Facebook status
updates about how much of a great time you're having.
8. FESTIVAL | hoodie dress | urban outfitters
Cheap Monday Demi Sleeveless Hoodie, £40, Urban Outfitters
This dress looks so comfy! Wear yours with a pair of Hunter wellies
and a top bun and you’ll turn heads for all the right reasons.
9. FESTIVAL | mesh peep toes | urban outfitters
Mesh Peep Toe, £24, Urban Outfitters
Providing there’s no mud or rain, these mesh peep-toe beauties will
grace your feet from start to finish.
10. FESTIVAL | camisole | Topshop
Flower button cami, £28, Topshop
One thing’s for sure, your friends will not lose you amongst the
crowds, you’d be impossible to miss in this camisole.
11. FESTIVAL rainbow dress | French Connection
Rainbow jersey dress, £45, French Connection
OMG, how stunning is this rainbow-coloured jersey dress? If you
don’t pack this for Benicassim you’ll regret it.
12. FESTIVAL | straw hat | urban outfitters
Straw Hat With Ribbon, £24, Urban Outfitters
A festival just isn’t a festival without a straw hat. It’s as
essential as the tent you sleep in.
13. FESTIVAL | florence tee | urban outfitters
Florence + The Machine Tee, £32, Urban Outfitters
Florence is making an appearance at a lot of festivals this summer,
show your support with this super cool tee.
14. FESTIVAL | body | horseshoe | topshop
Horse shoe print body, £16, Topshop
If you like this you’re in good company, Rihanna was spotted in this
horseshoe motif body last week.
15. FESTIVAL | tropical vest | Topshop
Palm tree print vest, £32, Topshop
Bring the tropical sunshine to your festival with this tee, we’ll be
teaming ours with a pair of high-waisted leather shorts.
16. FESTIVAL | sunglasses case | topshop
Unique sunglasses case, £10, Topshop
Don’t bash up your favourite sunglasses keep them protected in this
super-stylish Topshop Unique case.
17. FESTIVAL wellies | Net-a-porter
Festival Hunter wellies,£145, Net-a-porter
The fashion pack will be wearing these luxe Hunters this festival
season. With the addition of crocodile-stamped panels and silver-tone
rivets they are the ultimate pair of festival wellies.
18. FESTIVAL wellies hunters green | Coggles
Hunter green original wellies, £60, Coggles
If blinged up wellies aren’t your thing wear these original green
Hunter wellies on your feet instead.
19. FESTIVAL | chambray shirt | urban outfitters
Chambray tee, £45, Urban Outfitters
It looks like a shirt but it's actually a tee. So cute.
20. FESTIVAL | lace crop top | Topshop
Butterfly lace crop tee, £25, Topshop
This butterfly printed white lace crop tee is very similar to one that Kate Bosworth wore to Coachella earlier this year.
21. FESTIVAL | floral playsuit | Topshop
Paintbrush flower playsuit, £38, Topshop
We loved this girly playsuit as soon as we saw it. It’s a must for any
festival go-er.
22. FESTIVAL clogs | Kurt geiger KG
Ash clog, £130, Carvella
When models on the Chanel runway stepped out in clogs we never thought
we’d be convinced, oh how wrong we were. We want these and we want
them now.
23. FESTIVAL | crochet vest | topshop
Crochet vest top, £28, Topshop
Throw this crochet vest over a cool bikini for high festival glamour.
-
Rihanna sunglasses, £160, Kurt Geiger
The name says it all, they’re called Rihanna, and we could definitely
picture her wearing them.
25. FESTIVAL | cardigan | Topshop
Studded cardigan, £42, Topshop
The ideal throw-over for when it gets a little chilly at night. This
cardigan will leave you wondering how you ever managed without it.
26. FESTIVAL | bandeau dress | topshop
Stripe rouched bandeau dress, £16, Topshop
If you want to show off your body you have to buy this stripy bandeau
dress from Topshop. It comes in various colours but we love the Island
Blue shade.
27. FESTIVAL jumpsuit | French Connection
Jersey all in one, £95, French Connection
We can imagine Fearne Cotton wearing this all-in-one at Glastonbury this year.
28. FESTIVAL gladiators | French Connection
Pazia shoe, £48.75, French Connection
We will be buying these gladiator sandals immediately, do not try and stop us.
29. FESTIVAL straw hat | French Connection
Straw hat, £26.25, French Connection
This hat comes with a red ribbon or a black ribbon, who knew a simple
hat-buying decision could be so difficult.
30. FESTIVAL Pirate boots | French Connection
Ripper pirate boot, £82.50, French Connection
Boho is back! Not the Sienna Miller circa 1998 kind of boho, a more
polished kind with no gypsy skirt in sight. These pirate boots will
nail the trend just right.
31. FESTIVAL sunglasses | Asos
2 Tone Lens Aviator Sunglasses, £12, ASOS
The A-list love their Ray Bans and so do we. We’ll be buying ours from
ASOS this year for a mere £12.
32. FESTIVAL | army jacket | topshop
Studded army jacket, £65, Topshop
If the weather forecast looks rubbish do not leave home without this.
There is nothing worse than being freezing at a festival, and we love
the studded detail to this jacket.
33. FESTIVAL | white jeans | ted baker
White Washed Jeans £89, Ted Baker
White jeans are usually a no-go for a festival - far too difficult to
keep clean - but this pair aren’t vanish white, with a grey tint going
through them they are totally wearable.
34. FESTIVAL | espradilles | river island
Espradrilles, £7.99, River Island
Ooh, these will be like slippers, comfy and stylish. The
perfect summer day shoe.
35. Festival | snake print vest | reiss
Snakeskin print vest, £85, Reiss
We love the racer back to this snakeskin print vest.
-
36. FESTIVAL | satchel | urban outfitters
Flap Over Vintage Satchel, £38, Urban Outfitters
A satchel is the perfect bag for a festival, big enough to carry
everything you want to take yet small enough to not feel like a burden
on your arm.
37. Festival shorts | Miss Selfridge
Broderie denim shorts, £30, Miss Selfridge
These shorts are deceptively pretty, at first glance they are very
Alice Dellal but now we predict Daisy Lowe will want a pair.
38. Festival | cuckoo necklace | Miss Selfridge
Cuckoo necklace, £16, Miss Selfridge
This necklace will go with everything, we like how it’s different
without being too crazy.
39. FESTIVAL | maxi dress | ted baker
Seagull Print Maxi dress £99, Ted Baker
Maxi dresses are a huge trend this summer. Wear this seagull print one
to your favourite festival this year.
40. FESTIVAL bag | asos
Pouchy Canvas Mix Duffle Bag, £25, ASOS
This classic drawstring bag is perfect for festival season. We love
the tassels especially.
41. FESTIVAL small heel clogs | Kurt geiger KG
Ninjin shoes, £160, Kurt Geiger
Chloe Sevigny wears hers with socks, short denim shorts and a sweater.
How will you wear yours?
42. FESTIVAL shorts | River Island
Studded denim shorts, £29.99, River Island
The studs make this pair of shorts different from all the rest.
43. FESTIVAL playsuit | Asos
Tailored Two In One Rose Print Playsuit, £40, ASOS
Too pretty for words, wear yours with a military jacket to toughen up.
44. FESTIVAL | st tropez scarf | Alexia
St Tropez scarf, £47.50, Alexia
Add some sparkle to your festival wardrobe. This Alexia St Tropez scarf has sequins, pom poms and even a velvet trim. All other scarves will pale in comparison.
45. FESTIVAL belt | Asos
Floral Skinny belt, £6, ASOS
This floral belt must be on show at all times, that’s an order from us.
46. FESTIVAL bangles | asos
Pack of Wooden and Enamel Bangles, £15, ASOS
A stack of wooden and metal bangles are perfect for tapping into the boho vibe.
47. FESTIVAL hoodie | Asos
Gap roll sleeve hoodie, £25, ASOS
This hoodie will keep you warm at night plus it will look cool over
your pretty dresses during the day.
48. FESTIVAL brolly | Asos
London Undercover Union Jack Umbrella, £45, ASOS
We all know the weather can be unpredictable here in England but show
your support with this bold Union Jack umbrella.
49. FESTIVAL paisley dress | Asos
Printed Shirred Cotton Beach Dress, £18, ASOS
Paisley always comes back in style come summer. Wear this paisley-print beach dress with gladiators or pirate boots.
50. FESTIVAL maxi | Asos
Batik print maxi, £65, ASOS
This lightweight maxi dress has detachable straps so if the sun comes out to play you won’t get unsightly strap tan marks.
51. FESTIVAL leather jacket | All Saints
Harris Jacket, £450, All Saints (0844 980 2211)
This jacket, although pricey, will be an investment. The cost per wear
will be literally pennies.
52. FESTIVAL boots | All Saints
Rambler wellies, £65, All Saints (0844 980 2211)
If you prefer the grunge look these boots/wellies are just your style.
53. FESTIVAL sequin skirt | All Saints
Devo skirt, £165, All Saints (0844 980 2211)
Just because you’re at a festival doesn’t mean you can’t glitz it up.
This skirt will look sensational toughened up with a rock tee and
leather jacket.
54. FESTIVAL denim dungaree dress urban outfitters
Denim Dungaree Dress, £40, Urban Outfitters
Dungaree dresses, so wrong yet so right. Get your hands on this one
from Urban Outfitters and embrace the Baby Spice within.
55. FESTIVAL | plimsolls | trainers
Laceless plimsolls, £32.50, Victoria Plimsolls
It's easy to forget how much walking there is to be done at a
festival, tricky in clogs or gladiators. Give your feet a rest with
these slip-on plimsolls, they're easy to wear and they come in rainbow of
colours. Oh and we love the fact they're scented - extremely handy at
a festival wouldn't you agree?
56. FESTIVAL | scarf | alexia
Wonderland, £69, Alexia
This is an embellished scarf like no other. There are so many colours on this scarf you could wear it with anything. We'll be wearing ours with khaki hareem trousers, a plain top and lots of bangles.
57. FESTIVAL | fringing | ASOS
Fringe Waistcoat, £30, ASOS
This fringed waistcoat is ideal for festival season, this soft cotton waistcoat is a great item for that extra touch of 70s boho.
58. FESTIVAL | One shoulder top | asos
One Shoulder Top, £22, ASOS
This one shoulder vest is perfect for when the sun shines. Toughen up the look with a pair of buckled ankle boots.
59. FESTIVAL | melissa boot | Vivienne Westwood
Anglomania For Melissa Bow Detail Ankle Boot, £75, Vivienne Westwood
These high shine wellies are fab. The double bow detail is cute but the patent finish adds a touch of glamour.
60. FESTIVAL | ring | topshop
Diamond pearl ring, £8.50, Topshop
There's no reason why you should leave your crown jewels at home when you go to a festival. This ring is divine, and it looks almost vintage
