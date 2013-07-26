Shop our festival fashion essentials and must-have picks for this summers music events...
Festival season 2013 is here and we've searched the high street and designer stores to find the latest Festival fashion essentials including dresses, shorts, bags and accessories for whichever event you are going to this summer. Whether boho for Glastonbury or 70s glam for V Festival, we've got every festival fashion trend covered. And whether you're after the perfect white dress or cut-off shorts, our pick of festival fashion essentials is your must-have guide.