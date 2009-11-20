13 Mar 2018
Fearne Cotton for Very
Own label gingham check bag, £23, Very
Fearne Cotton long sleeve blouse, £29, Very
Own label gingham check bag, £23, Very
Own label star cuff, £12, Very
Fearne Cotton long sleeve blouse, £29, Very
Fearne Cotton grey jersey T-shirt, £15, Very
Own label star cuff, £12, Very
Own label quilted patent bag, £20, Very
Fearne Cotton grey jersey T-shirt, £15, Very
Fearne Cotton Floral stripe jersey top £25
Own label quilted patent bag, £20, Very
Love Label scandal frill platform ankle boots £31
Fearne Cotton Floral stripe jersey top £25
Fearne Cotton layer dress, £49, Very
Love Label scandal frill platform ankle boots £31
Fearne Cotton Floral jersey T-shirt £22
Fearne Cotton layer dress, £49, Very
Fearne Cotton Bow and lace trim skirt £29
Fearne Cotton Floral jersey T-shirt £22
Fearne Cotton Taffeta puff ball skirt £35
Fearne Cotton Bow and lace trim skirt £29
Fearne Cotton high neck spot sleeve dress, £69, Very
Fearne Cotton Taffeta puff ball skirt £35
Fearne Cotton Check knitted cape £35
Fearne Cotton high neck spot sleeve dress, £69, Very
Own Label star pendant £16
Fearne Cotton Check knitted cape £35
Fearne Cotton purple jersey T-shirt, £15, Very
Own Label star pendant £16
Fearne Cotton mid season long sleeve chiffon sport shirt, £39, Very
Fearne Cotton purple jersey T-shirt, £15, Very
Fearne Cotton Faux leopard fur coat £85
Fearne Cotton mid season long sleeve chiffon sport shirt, £39, Very
Fearne Cotton Stripe mini dress £30
Fearne Cotton Faux leopard fur coat £85
19. Editors Picks Very Fearne cotton
Fearne Cotton Stripe mini dress £30
Fearne Cotton Tassle jumper dress £24.50
Fearne Cotton mid season long sleeve chiffon peter pan collar dress, £59, Very
Own label military trim x-body bag, £13, Very
Fearne Cotton Tassle jumper dress £24.50
Fearne Cotton mid season velvet fur cuff jacket, £49, Very
Own label military trim x-body bag, £13, Very
Fearne Cotton Skinny jeans £35
Fearne Cotton mid season velvet fur cuff jacket, £49, Very
South decadent lace shoe boots, £21, Very
Fearne Cotton Skinny jeans £35
25. EDITORS PICKS 201109 Fearne Cotton for Very
South decadent lace shoe boots, £21, Very