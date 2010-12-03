13 Mar 2018
Faux Fur Finds
ASOS fantasy fur lady bag, £21, ASOS
Satchels are big for the new season and this preppy meets ladylike bag is a purse-friendly delight!
Tibi belted faux fur coat, £411, My-Wardrobe
You can't go wrong with a faux fur coat and this take on the trend from luxelabel Tibi is super chic. We love the belted waist detail to keep the silhouette sleek.
Akong London 18ct gold plated collar faux fur necklace, £165, ASOS
Be creative with your faux fur with this divine collar necklace! The last word in style statements, it's the perfect way to instantly update an outfit.
Nina Ricci fur detail heeled shoes, £689, FarFetch
Give a nod to the faux fur trend with these divine Nina Ricci heels.
Genevieve fur trim capelet, £48, ASOS
If you don't want to go all-out faux fur, this cute capelet from ASOS is just the thing. It's a great trans-seasonal style staple as we move towards warmer weather and it ticks all the right trends boxes too.
Shearling biker gilet, £150, Oasis
Toughen up your faux fur look with this hot shearling biker gilet from Oasis. With shearling on the inside it's mega cosy and super stylish.
Marie Mercie faux-fur lion hat, £225, Browns
Wrap up in style with this adorable faux fur lion hat from Marie Mercie.It's a guaranteed cold weather investment for years to come.
Black furry bubble hem dress, £15, Dorothy Perkins
This cute fur dress is super luxe looking and comes in at an absolute steal at just £15!
Grey Knitted Faux Fur Trim Cardigan, £65, Topshop
With a faux fur trim, Topshop’s knitted cardi is the perfect winter woollen to snuggle up in while still looking chic.
Grey fur trim ankle boot, £55, Wallis
While there's still a chill in the air these gorgeous luxe looking faux fur trimmed ankle boots will keep feet cosy and snug.
Caramel faux fur gilet, £25, Dorothy Perkins
Go a little lighter with your faux fur for the new season with this delicious caramel hued gilet.
Black short faux fur coat, £45, Dorothy Perkins
Go a shorter with your coat lengths for the trans-seasonal period with this elegant cropped coat from Dorothy Perkins.
Grey fur cape, £7, Miss Selfridge
A cute cape can add some old-style glam to any look. We love this grey faux fur one from Miss Selfridge - at under a tenner
Ginger faux fur gilet, £59, Miss Selfridge
Gilets are a must-have trans-seasonal outerwear staple. This ginger tiered faux fur number would look gorgeous over skinny jeans.
ASOS faux fur bib with set stone and bead embellishment, £15, ASOS
The bib necklace trend shows no sign of abating so pick up this gorgeous piece from ASOS for only £15. It's the ultimate go-with-anything piece.
Pins & Needles fur trim cardigan, £68, Urban Outfitters
Add a little faux fur to style up a plain cardie with this gorgeous version from Pins & Needles.
Black Fur Duffle Bag, £39.99, River Island
Keep your belongings safe and warm in this faux fur duffle bag!
Faux Fur Tippet, £25, Oasis
Wrap this gorgeous faux fur tippet around your collar to transform your coat and keep you warm.
Mantaray Grey Faux Fur Mittens, £11.25, Debenhams
Keep your hands toasty and warm with these gorgeously soft silver faux fur mittens.
Jaeger London Faux Fur Jacket, £175, My Wardrobe
The mottled beige colour of Jaeger’s faux fur jacket will make it easy to wear with everything. Team with cherry red lips to make a style statement.
ASOS Fantasy Fur Deerstalker, £20, ASOS
The Deerstalker is a firm favourite when the chill sets in. We love the oversized pom poms dangling from ASOS’ black faux fur one.
Carvela Wombles Faux Fur Knee High Boots, £120, John Lewis
Yeti boots were on the AW10 Paris catwalk at Chanel and Carvela brings you the high street alternative with these fab brown Womble boots.
Distressed Faux Fur Muff, £26, Urban Outfitters
Keep your hands warm in style with this faux fur muff with soft satin lining and detachable chain strap.
Halston Heritage Faux-fur Gilet, £365, Net-a-Porter
The gilet is a firm fashion favourite so invest in one like this classic by Halston Heritage. You’ll wear it for years to come.
Fur Backpack, £58, Urban Outfitters
The leather backpack has been a mini trend for a while. Put a faux fur spin on it with this gorgeous bag from Urban Outfitters.
Aubin & Wills Suddington Merino Wool Hat, £39, Net-a-Porter
The perfect present for a friend (or yourself!), we love the oversized faux fur bobble on this gloriously warm Merino wool hat.
Suede Faux Fur Cuff Boot, £64.99, New Look
New Look has taken a wintry spin on the classic desert boot with a gorgeous faux fur cuff to keep your ankles warm.
Khaki Fur Trim Parka, £84.99, River Island
A coat for all weather, the parka is a wardrobe must. We love River Island’s reworking of the classic with an asymmetric zip and a faux fur trim.
Thandie Fur Trim Wedge Boot, £195, Reiss
These boots are fit for a snow queen. Dove grey suede fastens a silver faux fur lining. Watch out for muddy puddles though!
Faux Fur Lock Clutch, £40, Topshop
Just want to add a hint of faux fur to your outfit? Then accessorise with this fantastic oversized clutch.
Waistcoat Nomada, £69.90, Mango
With narrow shoulders dropping to a bell shape, this gilet is a classic. Wear open for a folky look or cinch in with a waist belt for a chic winter warmer.
All Hours Fur Coat, £190, French Connection
Make an entrance in this glorious coat from French Connection. It’s perfect for keeping warm with just a cocktail dress underneath.
Anna Sui Faux Fur Coat, £586.06, My Theresa
Go against the grain and choose a coat like Anna Sui’s deep purple faux fur one. It’ll brighten up many a bleak winter’s day.
Stripe Faux Fur Cape Coat, £100, Warehouse
We love Warehouse’s cape coat – the classic belted coat with a faux fur twist.
Blaze Suede and Leather Jacket, £275, Reiss
With feminine touches in a fitted panel on the back and a fluffy faux fur collar, Reiss’ suede and leather biker jacket is pure luxury.
Vintage Look Faux Fur Coat, £60, ASOS
Get the vintage look with this mottled faux fur coat. Wear with skinny black trousers for a neat silhouette
Faux Fur Coat, £74.99, New Look
The marbled effect of this New Look coat is one of the more unusual faux furs. It’s a limited edition too so snap it up before it’s gone!
Lace Faux Fur Collar Coat, £150, Oasis
You’ll hit two trends in one go with this beautiful lace coat with a high-neck black faux fur collar. It’ll be perfect for the evening, over your favourite LBD.
Sweater with Contrasting Fur Shoulders, £39.99, Zara
We have had embellished shoulders, lace shoulders and cut-out shoulders. Now there’s a jumper with faux fur shoulders too!
Gem Fur Shrug, £70, French Connection
This gorgeously soft faux fur shrug is just what you need when wearing a bandeau dress. Team with some serious jewels to add a touch of sparkle.
Crepe Sole Fur Boot, £99, Zara
There’s just a hint of faux fur peeking out of the top of these versatile boots but if you fancy a bit more you can always roll the tops down.
John Lewis Faux Fur Round Cossack Hat, £55, John Lewis
Wear your faux fur Cossack style with this super stylish hat. Team with natural hair, smoky eyes and nude lips for perfect winter beauty.
Pins & Needles Fur Trim Cardigan, £68.00, Urban Outfitters
With trad covered buttons and a faux fur collar, this cardi will be wonderful all winter. Do dressed-down chic and wear it open over an LBD.
Faux Fur Head Warmer, £15, ASOS
Tick off two trends by looking super stylish and staying wonderfully warm with this faux fur head warmer.
Hunter Grizzly Cuff Wellington socks, £30, Net-a-Porter
Make putting your wellies on a delight and a style statement by slipping into Hunter’s faux fur liner socks.
