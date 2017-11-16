Cosy Up In One of These Faux Fur Coats This Winter

Faux fur coats have always been around somewhere on the fashion peripherals, but now they're mainstream...

It’s that time of year again where everything gets seriously fuzzy, and it usually starts with snuggling up in a faux fur coat. With even Gucci announcing a no fur policy for 2018, we’re all about the synthetics these days, and to be honest, they feel even better then the real thing and are fraction of the price.

So what’s new for this winter?

1. Go fuzzy and then supersize it.

From huge, yeti-style, long-haired coats at Marni to floorlength and oversized at Max Mara, the AW17 fashion week shows were teaming with supersized looks.

2. Bold ‘look-at-me' block colours.

This is major this year, especially in warm wintery tones such as brown, red and dark greens. Printed faux fur has certainly been put to one side this season, a contrasting cuff is as far as we’re going in term as prints.

Where to buy your 2017 faux fur?

And the award to high street champion of faux fur goes to... Mango for their broad range of luxe-looking coats and jackets that feel like silk to touch. From cropped deep earthy green jackets to calf length contrasting cuff coats that are seriously give designers a run for their money, Mango is your one-stop shop for fuzzy and faux fur this winter.

Beat the chill and make a statement in one of the seriously cosy coats below.

Enjoy!