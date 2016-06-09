24 Father's Day Gift Ideas He'll Actually Like

Father’s Day gifts can be hard to buy. What do you get if you break out of the tie or chocolate tradition? We've rounded up presents he's sure to love...

While both gift ideas are legit, we’ve rounded up some presents he’ll love.

All fathers like getting fashion advice from their stylish daughters so an addition to his wardrobe, like a shirt or a pair of boots, are good options. Don't go too ostentatious — however much you like skinny jeans or leather jackets, it's not necessarily for him.

Don't rule out skincare. However much he denies it, a nice skincare product is a good present to receive. At a good price point and with a range of lovely scents, we’re loving Byredo’s cologne soaps. Obviously, it goes without saying ‘Mister Marvelous’ being written on it adds to the charm. Omorovicza's shave balm is suitably un-fussy looking and manly too.

Then there’s the more miscellaneous items; radios, watches, iPad cases, aprons… You know your dad. What does he like, what are his hobbies? Then choose appropriately.

A Father’s Day present doesn’t have to break the bank either. There’s a whole range of stuff between £20-40 that he’ll love… Like that John Lewis radio, for example.

Stuck for Father’s Day gift ideas? Check out our round-up of the best…