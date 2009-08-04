13 Mar 2018
Fashion and Beauty Beach Essentials
1. clinque beach essentials shay todd swimsuit
Purple handkerchief cut-out swimsuit, £215, Shay Todd at Net-a-Porter
Make a splash in this perfectly plum swimsuit. It may give you strange tan lines but it will look killer sexy on the beach. Who said one pieces were boring?
Buy online at net-a-porter
2. clinque beach essentials 240709 monsoon kaftan
Aruba chocolate kaftan, £45, Monsoon
The perfect pool-side cover-up, this sumptuous, gauzy kaftan is embellished around the collar, providing the ultimate boho glam factor. We picture Sienna Miller in this little get-up, teamed with gladiator sandals for a fabulous Ibiza holiday.
Buy online at monsoon.co.uk
3. Clinque beach essentials 240709 COMB
Cicada hair comb, £15, Mimco at House of Fraser
Sweep back locks with this Swarovski jewelled comb to add a touch of sophistication to your ensemble. Try spritzing hair with a leave-in conditioner and letting hair air dry to create sexy, tousled beach waves. Then side part hair and secure with the comb on one side only. This look translates brilliantly to after-hours, too,
Buy online at houseoffraser.co.uk
4. clinque beach essentials 240709 Tom Ford sunglasses
Brown Anais square cutaway sunglasses, £214, Tom Ford at mywardrobe.com
No beach outfit is complete without a pair of oversized sunglasses and no one does shades better than Mr ex-Gucci himself, Tom Ford. The tortoise-shell hue makes them classic (and therefore totally worth the investment) but the square cut-out shape is bang up-to-date.
Buy online at my-wardrobe.com
5. clinque beach essentials 240709 oasis flip flops
Flower top flip-flops, £22, Oasis at House of Fraser
Tempting as it may be to wear heels by the pool (after all, they elongate your legs and shape your calves), flats are much more practical, not to mention more chic. These cute flower-embellished sandals go with everything, from floral print bikinis to animal print kaftans.
Buy online at houseoffraser.co.uk
6. clinque beach essentials 240709 french connection beach bag
Jersey knit stripe frill bag, was £18, now £6.50, French Connection
Stash all your essentials in this cute striped beach bag. Roomy enough to fit all your kit but light enough to tote around, this is top of our shopping list. Don't worry if the stripes don't match your bikini - the point is to stand out and have fun, not to be matchy-matchy.
Buy online at frenchconnection.com
7. clinque beach essentials 240709 asos diesel towel
Animal print beach towel, was £39.50 now £22, Diesel at asos.com
Show your wild side by laying out on an animal print towel. Certain to get everyone's attention, this towel is ultra-glam.
Buy online at asos.com
8. clinque beach essentials 240709 linea hat
Jewel straw hat, £15, Linea at House of Fraser
Shield yourself from the sun with a chic wide-brimmed straw hat like this number from Linea. Team with oversized shades and a black two-piece for a sophisticated beach ensemble.
Buy online at houseoffraser.co.uk
9. Clinque beach essentials 240709 book
Selection of beach reads from amazon.co.uk
Nothing beats reading a good book by the pool. We recommend reading The Time Traveller's Wife by Audrey Niffeneger before the film, starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams, comes out this summer or go for the compulsive Twilight trilogy - it'll take you straight back to your teenage years - in a good way!
Buy online at amazon.co.uk
10. editor's picks 270709 Clinque sun cream
Face and body sun protection SPF 15, £15, Clinique
Perhaps the most important part of your kit, sun protection is essential to having fun in the sun. Slather on a generous amount before hitting the beach and re-apply every couple of hours or after each swim because a painful sunburn is anything but sexy.
Buy online at clinique.co.uk
11. editor' picks 270709, beach essentials, Timex watch
Hot pink digital watch, £50, Timex at Net-a-Porter
It's not advisable to stick to too strict a schedule while on holiday but when a watch is this fabulous, it's worth wearing it even if you don't plan on looking at the time. Perfect with a glowing tan, a little white vest and denim hot pants, this ticker is Barbie-licious.
Buy online at net-a-porter.com
12. editor's picks 270709 Clinque lip gloss
Vitamin C Lip Smoothie Antioxidant Lip Colour, £13.50, Clinique
It's important to keep lips hydrated in the sun so arm yourself with Clinique's new Vitamin C Lip Smoothie Antioxidant Lip Colour to keep them moisturised and plumped to perfection. Pick from 10 juicy shades, including our personal fave, Pink Me Up.
Buy online at clinique.co.uk
