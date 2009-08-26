13 Mar 2018
Faith A/W 2009
-
1. Faith silver sandal
Lutter snake platform sling back sandal, £80 by Faith. Due in store October 2009
-
2. Faith pink zebra sandal
Lanimal zebra print pony and suede platform sandal, £80 by Faith. Due in store October 2009
-
3. Faith Purple sandal
Lecloudy purple suede platform sandal, £70 by Faith
-
4. Faith suede pink peeptoe
Laith pink suede peeptoe slingback sandal, £75 by Faith
-
5. Faith black platform sandal
Larrior black suede platform sandal, £80 by Faith. Due in stores in September
-
6. Faith red zebra
Lebra zebra printed suede platform sandal, £85 by Faith. In stores from September
-
7. Faith black suede studded sandal
Lobal black suede studded sandal, £64 by Faith. In stores from September
-
8. Faith blue zebra sandal
Lanimal zebra printed suede sandal, £80 by Faith. In stores from October
-
9. Faith purple multi sandal
Lutter purple snake platform, £80 by Faith
-
10. Faith pink anklestrap sandal
Lerose pink suede sandal with ankle strap, £70 by Faith
-
11. Faith black suede studded sandal 2
Ladiator suede studded platform sandal, £80 by Faith. In stores from October
-
12. Faith purple suede sandal
Linky suede multi strap platform sandal, £90 by Faith. In stores from October
-
13. Faith bronze sandal
Lecross bronze and black snake sandal, £75 by Faith. In stores from October
-
14. Faith leopard sandal
Lanimal leopard print suede platform sandal, £80 by Faith. In stores from October
-
15. Faith purple leather sandal
Laif purple leather peeptoe platform sandal, £70 by Faith
-
16. Faith multi black sandal
Crown multicoloured peep toe sandal with sequin detail, £60 by Faith
-
17. Faith beige hole boots
Lush beige suede sling back boot with punches eyelets, £75 by Faith. In stores from October
-
18. Faith pink bow sandal
Lebowy pink satin platform sandal with bow detail, £70 by Faith. In stores from October
-
19. Faith white heel
Crome black and white leather t-bar court shoe, £75 by Faith
-
20. Faith black suede court
Cadust black suede studded court, £75 by Faith. In stores from September
-
21. Faith purple suede flower
Clower purple leather court with flower detail, £80 by Faith. In stores from October
-
22. Faith patent dogtooth
Coot patent and dogtooth lace up shoeboot, £70 by Faith. In stores from October
-
23. Faith turquoise lace boot
Cady turquoise leather lace-up shoe boot, £85 by Faith. In stores from September
-
24. Faith croc black court
Cabulous black faux croc peeptoe court, £70 by Faith. In stores from October
-
25. Faith purple ankle court
Cazip patent and suede court with ankle cuff, £75 by Faith. In stores from September
-
26. Faith brown leather mix shoe
Crebel brown and gold leather court with strap, £95 by Faith.
-
27. Faith suede black peep
Crave black suede court with purple platform, £80 by Faith. In stores from September
-
28. Faith cream satin shoe
CalenB cream satin peeptoe court with jewel buckle, £85 by Faith. In stores from September
-
29. Faith brown almond toe
Clarissa brown and coffee almond toe court, £65 by Faith
-
30. Faith plum tie court
Cibbon purple suede court with ribbon lace-up, £70 by Faith
-
31. Faith purple snakeskin court
Corgeous purple patent reptile court with bow, £75 by Faith.
-
32. Faith purple strap leather platform
Lolate purple snake, patent and leather multi-strap court, £80 by Faith
-
33. Faith blue suede peeptoe
Cembar suede peeptoe court with bow detail, £75 by Faith. In stores from September
-
34. Faith silver multi strap court
Cahiki silver leather, patent and snake strappy court, £80 by Faith. In stores from October
-
35. Faith black studded heel boot
Lym leather boot with stud detail, £120 by Faith. In stores from October
-
36. Faith black flat suede boot
Merock suede flat knee boot with stud detail, £130 by Faith
-
37. Faith ankle boot studded
Somley brown leather ankle boot with stud detail, £70 by Faith. In stores from November
-
38. Faith ankle boot with ruffle
Sammy purple suede ankle boot with ruffle and studded front, £70 by Faith.
-
39. Faith ankle boot crest
Laprince black suede ankle boot with crest detail, £70 by Faith
-
40. Faith suede peeptoe boot with cuff
Cilian black suede peeptoe shoe boot with cuff detail, £80 by Faith
-
41. Faith suede low ankle boot
Sephixe black suede low heel ankle boot, £70 by Faith
-
42. Faith purple leather stiletto boot
Sorena purple leather stiletto boot, £115 by Faith
-
43. Faith black flat studded boot
Reflex black leather flat boot with stud detail, £95 by Faith. In stores from November
-
44. Faith brown high stud boot
Ressey brown studded high heel leather boot, £120 by Faith. In stores from October
-
45. Faith leather tassel boot
Marley black leather over the knee boot with side-tassle, £140 by Faith
-
46. Faith black leather ankle
Sabon black leather ankle boot with side bow, £115 by Faith
-
47. Faith brown leather boot
Sewn brown leather ankle boot with side buckles, £95 by Faith. In stores from September
-
48. Faith high suede black boot
Mienna black suede boot with stud detail and tassle, £140 by Faith. In stores from November
-
49. Faith leather riding boot
Maria leather riding boot with zip detail, £110 by Faith. In stores from November
-
50. Faith leather calf boot with stud
Resoul black leather calf boot with stud detail, £110 by Faith
1 of 50
Faith silver sandal
Lutter snake platform sling back sandal, £80 by Faith. Due in store October 2009